HUNTSVILLE — It was a tight, back-and-forth contest for much of the night Friday between Tanner and Columbia.
However, the Rattlers struck three consecutive times early in the fourth quarter, giving them enough cushion to secure a 38-28 win over the Class 6A Eagles.
Mike Guster and Evan Fuqua each rushed for over 150 yards for Tanner, which improved to 3-3.
The Rattlers return to Class 2A, Region 7 region play next week when they travel back to Huntsville to take on Whitesburg Christian Academy.
