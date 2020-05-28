In 1990, Chris Whitt was working with his father on a brick-laying job when Tanner principal Johnny Black drove up.
Whitt had been looking for a teaching/coaching job since graduating from college in 1988. When Black asked Whitt if he would be interested in coaching at Tanner, Whitt didn’t have to think long.
Laying bricks or coaching?
“I told him absolutely,” Whitt said. “I just wanted a job.”
That was the beginning of a 30-year run for Whitt at Tanner that has ended this week. Whitt, 54, is retiring from coaching after an incredible career.
In 26 years as head boys basketball coach, his teams won 586 games, state championships in 2011 and 2013, made 13 Final Four appearances and 23 regional appearances, and won 21 area championships and 12 Limestone County Tournament championships. The Rattlers advanced to the regional 21 consecutive years from 2000-2020.
Whitt has been named The Daily’s 1A-4A Coach of the Year eight times, including five times in the last 10 years. He was the Class 2A Coach of the Year in 2011. He’s coached 11 first-team All-State players and nine Daily Player of the Year selections.
“I’ve been extremely fortunate to be at a place like Tanner where I was surrounded by tremendous players year in, year out,” Whitt said. “These guys are not just good players, they are great people who did everything I asked them to do for 26 years.
“I was also extremely blessed to have unbelievable help with my assistant coaches every year. I learned so much from each one of them.”
Whitt retired from teaching a year ago. He stayed on to coach one more year to keep a promise he made to his final group of seniors.
“I told them I would be there through their final season. Now I think it’s a good time for somebody with some fresh ideas to take over the program,” Whitt said.
Tanner has been a Class 2A powerhouse in all sports for many years. The high point for the Rattlers came between 2011 and 2013. Whitt’s teams won state championships in 2011 and 2013. Laron White coached the football team to state championships in 2012 and 2013. Larry Greene coached the girls basketball team to a state championship in 2011. The boys track team took a state championship in 2012.
The 2011 state championship ranks at the top for Whitt. The Rattlers came from 13 points down heading into the fourth quarter against Barbour County to take the championship, 54-51. His sons Zach and Blake were on the team along with his nephew Landon Stephens.
“That was really special because my boys had been managers starting when they were 7 or 8,” Whitt said. “To have them and Landon on the team when we won a state championship was just an incredible memory.”
