Boys
Charlie Taylor, Decatur
Taylor scored a career-high 32 points in an 82-60 win over Hale County at the BeElite Hoops Invitational. He also had 12 points against Ramsay. "Charlie had a great showing in the Be Elite Invitational last week," Decatur coach Kori Walker said. "He has been a selfless teammate whose work ethic is unmatched."
Girls
Emeril Hand, Elkmont
The senior had a pair of double-doubles in victories, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds against Central-Florence and 13 points and 11 rebounds against Wilson. "She's our leading rebounder and shot blocker,” coach Sam Wallace said. “She's very unselfish and is a great teammate. She is a big reason for our turnaround this season."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, Clements’ JT Farrar and Danville’s KJ Melson. Girls: Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Lillyanna Cartee, and Falkville’s Sydnee Fitzgerald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.