DANVILLE — Sophomore quarterback Gage Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score to lead Danville past county rival Brewer 33-19 on Friday.
Cameron Moore scored on runs of 5 and 70 yards for Danville.
"The linemen did really well," Taylor said. "Cameron ran the heck out of the ball."
Brewer's Wyatt Styles had a 26-yard touchdown pass to Caden Childers and a 9-yard run for a score. Gonzalo Ramerez picked off two Danville passes, including one for a 47-yard touchdown. Childers also had an interception.
Brewer scored first on Styles' touchdown toss to Childers with 7:50 left in the first quarter. The drive followed Ramerez's first interception on Danville's opening possession.
Danville answered with Taylor's scoring pass at the 5:40 mark of the period.
"I think the first score was huge," Danville coach Shannon McGregory said. "Kind of breaking the ice. It helped ... Gage with his confidence."
Brewer scored on its next drive, which was extended when Lee Murry recovered a Danville muffed punt return attempt at its own 40. Styles rushed for a nine-yard score with 1:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Danville regained the lead, 14-12, with 9:15 left in the first half on Taylor's four-yard run. Taylor's 17-yard rush at 5:18 on the second quarter lifted the Hawks to a 20-12 halftime lead.
Moore's 70-yard run increased Danville's advantage to 27-12 at 7:30 left in the third quarter but Ramerez's interception return kept Brewer in the game at the 6:47 mark of the period.
Moore added a five-yard rush with 1:02 remaining in the game to cap the scoring.
"I felt like our defense was pretty lockdown," said Danville's Justice Huff. Huff registered a sack. "But we had too many penalties."
