With less than two weeks before the start of area tournaments, it's time to put up or shut up for several area teams.
Many local squads have put together strong seasons, but the real season starts with area tournaments that can begin Feb.4.
Sub-regionals are Feb. 13 for girls and Feb. 14 for boys. The Northwest Regional at Wallace State starts Feb. 16 and ends on Feb. 22.
So which teams are trending up, which teams will host area tournaments and which teams need to catch fire?
--
West Morgan boys
The Rebels continue to show why they will be a contender for a Final Four spot in Class 4A this year.
Sitting at 18-4, West Morgan is 6-1 in area play (The Rebels played Priceville three times due to the Morgan County Tournament) and is hosting the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament. That's an impressive stat considering they play in a tough area that includes Good Hope.
Senior Carson Muse is closing out his season with an amazing season. He’s averaging 20.8 points and 9.9 rebounds. Muse is joined by fellow seniors Byron Parrish, Connor Dillard, Isaac Ward and junior Jaylen Fletcher.
Simply put this team will be one to watch in February.
--
Clements girls
Just like the West Morgan boys, the Clements girls have been a cut above the rest.
Led by first-year head coach Shane Childress, the Colts boast a 21-3 record. That makes them one of only two local teams to have 20 or more wins so far this season.
Leah Childress, daughter of Shane and sister of former Lawrence County and UAB great Rachael Childress, has starred for the Colts along with others such as Jenny Trent and Taylor Farrar.
This past weekend Clements took down Class 5A East Limestone to win the Limestone County Tournament. A possible sign of what's to come this February.
--
Decatur Heritage girls
Johnny Jones is in his third season with the Eagles and the program has gotten strong each year. His previous two seasons have resulted in trips to the Elite Eight.
Could this be the year they take the next step to the Final Four? It certainly looks like it.
The Eagles are 20-5 and have steamrolled the competition in Class 2A, Area 13.
It’s a talented group with Alex Jackson, Katelyn Cooper, Genie McGhee and company. They host the area tournament, which could be a launching pad for a big postseason run.
--
Austin boys
Perhaps no local team is having a better second half of the season than Austin. The Black Bears endured a grueling schedule the first two months of the season, but it has paid off in a big way. Austin is undefeated in area play and will host the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament.
Desmond Phillips, Austin's first-year head coach, has his team poised to make a return trip to Wallace State for the Regional tournament.
The leadership from the likes of Jordan Johnson, Cam Collins, Isiah Fuller and De’Air Young means the Black Bears’ first trip to the Final Four since 2017 can't be ruled out.
--
Hartselle girls
Apparently it pays to be a first-year head coach this season because Hartselle's Amber Deline is also having a strong debut season with the Tigers.
Sitting at 19-7, Hartselle has really turned it on since Christmas. The Tigers have swept Class 6A, Area 14 play and will host the area tournament.
Hartselle has become a fixture at the regional tournament at Wallace State, but has struggled to get back to the Final Four. The Tigers’ last trip was in 2016.
Leading the Tigers are Gracie Hill, Emma Roden, Hannah Burks and Mary Itsede.
Can Deline get them to the Final Four? She certainly has the experience, having won two state championships as head coach of Oneonta.
--
Best of the rest
A couple more teams will host area tournaments, while there still are some teams vying for a chance to host.
The Hartselle boys (12-10) need a win at home Friday over defending state champion Cullman to earn the right to host the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament. Since it is a three-team area with Decatur, Friday night’s winner will automatically advance to the sub-regional round.
The Tanner boys (14-5) host the Class 2A, Area 14 tournament after dominating area play this season. The East Limestone girls (15-7) are hosting in Class 5A, Area 16.
In Class 2A both the Hatton boys (15-6) and Decatur Heritage boys (12-9) are ranked, but both will have to travel to No. 1 Mars Hill and No. 2 Holly Pond respectively for area tournaments. Hatton girls (13-5) also travel to Mars Hill for the area tournament.
The East Limestone boys (11-7) travel to Madison Academy for the area tournament. However, the Indians are trending up after winning the Limestone County Tournament on Saturday.
Priceville's girls are still as good as usual. The only issue is they share an area with Good Hope. The Raiders are undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. The Area 13 showdown includes East Lawrence and West Morgan.
