This week’s ASWA basketball poll featured 13 local basketball teams, with six boys and seven girls teams making the top 10 in their respective classifications.
Decatur Heritage boys (14-8) remained No. 1 in Class 1A. The Eagles have been No. 1 in every poll this year.
Austin (18-8) moved up in this week’s poll. The Black Bears are now No. 8 in Class 7A after being No. 10 last week. Lawrence County (19-4) moved into the top 10 in Class 5A, checking in at No. 7 after only receiving votes last week.
Hartselle (19-5) fell from No. 3 in Class 6A to No. 4. East Limestone (17-6) also moved down, going from No. 3 to No. 6 in Class 5A. Tanner (14-4) moved down from No. 3 to No. 4 in Class 2A.
Danville (14-6) received votes in Class 4A. Lindsay Lane (16-9) received votes in Class 1A.
Athens (18-3) is still the highest-ranked girls team in the area. The Golden Eagles remained at No. 2 behind Hazel Green.
Austin (20-4) stayed put. The Black Bears are No. 6 in Class 7A. East Limestone (20-3) remained at No. 6 in Class 5A.
Priceville (14-8) moved down in this week’s poll. The Bulldogs are No. 5 in Class 4A after being No. 4 last week.
Hatton (18-5) is still ranked No. 10 in the Class 2A poll. Decatur Heritage (13-9) and Falkville (16-6) both stayed put in the Class 1A poll. The Eagles are No. 6, and the Blue Devils are No. 10.
Brewer (15-8) received votes in Class 5A. Hartselle (15-10) received votes in Class 6A.
—Matthew Speakman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.