This week’s ASWA basketball poll features 12 local basketball teams, six boys and six girls, making the top 10 in their respective classifications.
The Decatur Heritage boys (18-7) remained No. 1 in Class 1A. The Eagles have been No. 1 in every poll this season. Lindsay Lane (19-10) received votes in 1A.
Austin (19-9) dropped in Class 7A to No. 10 from No. 8. Tanner (16-5) fell to No. 6 after being No. 4 last week.
Hartselle (22-5) remained No. 4 in Class 6A. The Tigers will host the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament next week.
East Limestone (19-6) and Lawrence County (22-4) both moved up in Class 5A. East Limestone is No. 5. and Lawrence County is No. 6.
Danville received votes in Class 4A.
Athens (22-3) is still the highest-ranked girls team in the area. The Golden Eagles are No. 2 behind Hazel Green.
Austin (22-5) stayed put in Class 7 at No. 6. East Limestone (22-3) remained at No. 6 in Class 5A.
Priceville (17-9) remained No. 5 in Class 4A. Decatur Heritage (14-11) dropped from No. 6 to No. 7 in Class 1A.
Hatton (22-5) moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 in Class 2A.
Falkville (16-8) dropped out of the Class 1A poll. Brewer (17-10) received votes in Class 5A. Hartselle (17-11) received votes in Class 6A.
— Matthew Speakman
