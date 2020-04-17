ATHENS — The Athens Golden Eagles are looking for new boys basketball coach after Stace Tedford resigned Thursday after 11 seasons as head coach.
“I’ve put my heart and soul into everything I’ve done with Athens basketball,” Tedford said. “After a while, it’s time to step back and let somebody else see what they can do.”
Athens went 10-15 this past season and failed to make it out of the area tournament.
Under Tedford’s leadership, Athens advanced to the Elite 8 in 2012 and 2014. Tedford was named the state’s Class 5A Coach of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 2012.
The 2013-2014 team finished 27-3. One of the star players on that team was Giddy Potts, who made the ASWA Super Five team that season and later starred at Middle Tennessee.
Tedford played in high school at Decatur for coaching legend Wally Sanders. He played in college at North Alabama. Before coming to Athens in 2009, he was head coach at American Christian, Elkmont and Hazel Green.
