Player of the Year: Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle: The 5-foot-7 junior was a force for the Tigers with 612 kills, 34 blocks, 801 digs and 105 aces in Hartselle’s run to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals.
Coach of the Year: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle: The veteran coach recorded her 1,000th win since taking over the program in 1992. The team’s Morgan County Tournament championship was her fifth. The trip to the state tournament was her 12th. This season’s 68 wins was a school record.
First team
Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle, 6-0, Jr.: The outside hitter had 496 kills and 673 digs for the Tigers.
Savanah Free, Danville, 5-9, Jr.: She recorded 1,514 assists to go along with 427 digs, 92 aces and 152 kills.
Lawren Hayes, Austin, 5-3, Jr.: The Black Bears’ MVP for the last two seasons at libero recorded 500 digs this season.
Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County, 5-8, Soph.: The Lawrence County Tournament MVP finished the season with 148 aces, 204 kills, 1,268 assists and 353 digs.
Maegan Milligan, West Morgan, 5-11, Sr.: Limited by an injury this season, she still recorded 314 kills, 52 aces and 32 blocks.
Madalyn Owen, Priceville, 5-3, Sr.: The Bulldogs’ libero set a school record with 726 digs.
Second team
Mackenzie Davis, Athens Bible, 5-8, Sr.: She closed out her career with another big season with 763 assists, 274 kills, 107 aces and 222 digs.
Madalyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane, 5-4, Jr.: The setter led her team with 702 assists and 130 aces to go with 331 kills and 375 digs.
Sela Gaddy, Brewer, 5-11, Sr.: She led the Patriots with 367 digs and 842 assists.
Sami Parker, Lawrence County, 5-3, Sr.: The libero led her team with 619 digs to go along with 124 aces.
Abby Terry, Decatur Heritage, 5-5, Sr.: The Eagles' libero recorded 530 digs and 44 aces.
Alli Williams, Athens, 6-1, Jr.: She was a beast at the net with 666 kills.
Honorable mention
Austin: LaKerria Frye, Sr., Adley Hubbard, Fr., Lexey Carver, Soph.
Brewer: Leisha Steger, Sr., Chloe Danylo, Sr., Evaiah Burrows, Sr.
Danville: Madalyn Holladay, Sr., Madison Cartee, Sr.
Decatur: Zoey Sales, Jr., Carley Lovett, Soph., Aaliyah Hullett, Jr., Daillee Chatman, Fr.
Decatur Heritage: Emily Hubbard, Jr., Elizabeth Wilson, Soph.
Falkville: Joanna Byrd, Sr.
Hartselle: Grace Leighton, Soph., Alli Parker, Sr., Tori Hughes, Jr.,
Priceville: Hollee Mason, Sr., Abigail Garrison, Jr., Katrina Rotermund, Jr.
West Morgan: Chasity Jenkins, Sr., Katelyn McCulloch, Sr., Morgan Moseley, Jr.
Lawrence County: Lexi Heidt, Sr., Raven Johnson, Sr., Abby Cook, Sr.
East Lawrence: Devora Izquierdo, Kyra Cotner, Maria Mayfield
Hatton: Brianna Quails, Sr., Emma Czervionke, Sr.
Athens: Elli Jarrett, Jr., Cali Persaud, Jr., Jillian Vickers, Soph.
Athens Bible: Izzy Todd, Sr.
Ardmore: McKenzie Singletary, Sr., Alyssa Stanford, Sr., Chesney Widner, Sr., Sydney Hall, Sr.
Clements: Anslee Gordon
Elkmont: Kayla Menefee, Sr., Shelby Norman, Sr., Paige Robinson, Soph.
Lindsay Lane: Audra Putman, Sr., Bonnie Cundiff, Jr.
West Limestone: Lillee Baugher, Jr., Faith Craig, Soph., Peyton Morrell, Jr.
Players of the year
2019: Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle
2018: Mackenzie Davis, Athens Bible
2017: Je’Anna Thomas, Austin
2016: Megan Zuck, Hartselle
2015: Rachael Childress, Lawrence County
2014: Sydni Shelton, Danville
2013: Sydni Shelton, Danville
2012: Taylor Dellinger, Hartselle
2011: Olivia Golden, Hartselle
2010: Olivia Golden, Hartselle
2009: Sadie Beam, Addison
2008: Kylie Black, Speake
2007: Abbie Melvin, Athens Bible
2006: Lauren Simmons, Danville
2005: Chelaine McCarty, Addison
2004: Jordan Kent, Austin
2003: Kristen Bramlett, Brewer
2002: Danielle Berryman, Hatton
2001: Erin Smith, Athens Bible
2000: Kniambi Jones, Athens
Coaches of the year
2019: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle
2018: EA Winland, Athens Bible
2017: Paula Armstrong, Decatur Heritage
2016: Kelly Garland, Decatur Heritage
2015: Robyn Hutto, Lawrence County
2014: Spencer Cole, Danville
2013: Ron Smith, Brewer
2012: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle
2011: Spencer Cole, Danville
2010: Pam Wilkins, Addison
2009: April Davis, Athens Bible
2008: Alesha Hutto, West Morgan
2007: April Davis, Athens Bible
2006: Holly Little, Danville
2005: Pam Wilkins, Addison
2004: Pam Wilkins, Addison
2003: Mary Jane Hobbs, Elkmont
2002: Rebecca Lee, Hatton
2001: April Davis, Athens Bible
2000: April Davis, Athens Bible
