Player of the Year
Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage, Jr.: The Class 2A first-team All-State selection hit .435 for the season with 40 hits, 23 extra base hits, including nine home runs, 33 runs scored and 53 RBIs. No player in Class 2A had more RBIs. Only one player in 2A had more home runs and extra base hits.
Coach of the Year
Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage: The Eagles (29-7) had another stellar season this spring while advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs. This is the fourth time in the last five times that a 1A-4A Coach of the Year was selected that Meek has been chosen. He received the recognition in 2015, 2016 and 2019.
Rest of the team
P: Ray Anderson, Lindsey Lane, Soph.: The Lions’ ace struck out 110 batters in 64 innings while posting a 7-3 record with a 1.97 ERA.
P: Ryan Britt, West Limestone, Sr.: This Wildcat posted a 5-0 record with a 1.99 ERA while allowing just 12 earned runs in 42 2/3 innings. He also hit .324 with 27 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
P: Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage, Jr.: The Class 2A second-team All-State selection had a 9-0 record with one save and a 1.30 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings. He also played shortstop and hit .321 with 25 stolen bases.
P: Colton Hooper, Falkville, Jr.: The Class 2A second-team All-State selection posted a 7-0 record with a 2.02 ERA. In 52 innings, he struck out 81 with 18 walks and no home runs allowed. He gave up one run in two playoff games.
P: Skyler Hutto, West Morgan, Jr.: The Alabama commit went 4-0 with one save while posting a 2.98 ERA. He had 51 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.
P: Logan Martin, West Limestone, Jr.: The Class 4A honorable mention selection was his team’s relief specialist. He threw 39 2/3 innings with 45 strikeouts. His record was 5-2 with six saves in six save attempts.
P: Cole O’Brien, Decatur Heritage, Jr.: This Eagle struck out 90 in 58 2/3 innings while posting a 6-1 record with a 2.15 ERA. He also hit .365.
P: Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Soph.: The Class 4A second-team All-State selection went 7-2 with four saves while striking out 108 in 59 2/3 innings with a 1.41 ERA. He also led his team with a .378 batting average with 48 hits, 33 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 23 attempts.
C: Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane, Jr.: The Class 1A first-team All-State selection hit .402 with seven home runs, 41 RBIs and 31 runs scored.
C: Peyton Sallee, Falkville, Sr.: The Class 2A second-team All-State selection hit .435 with 34 hits, six home runs and 45 RBIs.
C: Will Steadman, Hatton, Soph.: The Hornets backstop and utility player hit .468 with 20 RBI and 27 runs scored.
IF: Mason Mann, Priceville, Sr.: The Class 4A first-team All-State selection hit .495 with 55 hits, 37 RBIs and 35 runs scored. The Wallace State signee reached base safely in each of his team’s 34 games.
IF: Wyatt Tomlin, Falkville, Sr.: The Class 2A first-team All-State selection hit .454 with 49 hits, 40 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
IF: Colby Hutto, West Morgan, Sr.: The Tennessee-Martin signee hit .418 with 18 hits and 14 runs scored.
IF: Mykell Murrah, Elkmont, Soph.: The Class 3A honorable mention selection hit .423 with 33 hits, 33 runs and 32 RBIs. He also stole 20 bases in 21 attempts. The shortstop also pitched and went 7-3 with 78 strikeouts in 50 innings.
IF: Wilson Terry, Hatton, Sr.: The Class 2A second-team All-State selection hit .427 with 38 hits, 31 runs scored and 23 RBIs.
OF: Caden Burnett, Falkville, Soph.: The Class 2A first-team All-State selection hit .458 with 54 hits, 38 runs scored and 31 RBIs.
OF: Ian Ezell, Clements, Jr.: The Class 3A second-team All-State selection hit .457 with 32 hits and 31 runs scored. He also stole 17 bases in 18 attempts.
OF: Parker Huff, Hatton, Fr.: The Class 2A second-team All-State outfielder hit .419 with 31 hits, 23 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
OF: Wyatt Hurt, Priceville, Sr.: The .336 hitter set a school record with nine triples. He also had seven doubles in his 36 hits. He scored 40 runs and drove in 29.
OF: Dylan Parker, Danville, Sr.: The Class 3A second-team All-State selection hit .492 with 32 hits, 25 runs scored and 22 RBIs. He also pitched and posted 6-2 record with a 1.92 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 44 innings.
OF: Thorne Slaton, West Limestone, Sr.: The Class 4A second-team All-State selection hit .350, scored 39 runs and was 35 of 35 on stolen base attempts.
DH: Kacen Pierce, Athens Bible, Sr.: The Class 1A honorable mention first baseman hit .554 with 31 hits, 26 runs and 21 runs scored.
DH: Maddux Terry, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: The Class 2A honorable mention selection was a catcher/outfielder and hit .435 with 47 hits and 30 runs scored.
Honorable Mention
Priceville: Dylan Johnson, Sr., Joseph Garrison, Soph.
West Morgan: Daniel LaPorte, Jr., Dylan Owens, Jr.
West Limestone: Cooper Phillips, Soph.
Danville: Landon Garner, Sr., Austin Johnson, Sr., Gage Taylor, Soph.
Clements: Brady Moore, Soph.
Elkmont: Preston Robinson, Sr.
East Lawrence: Zach LeMay, Sr., Neil Blaxton, Sr., Zac Shelton, Sr.
Decatur Heritage: Drew Schmidt, Sr., Saxon Sample, Jr., Tyler Olive, Jr., Clay Smith, Sr.
Falkville: Wyatt King, Sr., Dawson Fowler, Fr.
Lindsay Lane: Max Morrison, Soph., Micah Perkins, Jr., Ben Frasier, Soph.
Athens Bible: Eli Hiebert, Sr., Connor Abernathy, Jr., Luke Thrasher, Jr., Cody Graviett, Jr.
Players of the Year
2021: Noah Rippen, Decatur Heritage
2020: Not awarded
2019: Carter Sample, Decatur Heritage
2018: Trace Lentz, Decatur Heritage
2017: Parker Henson, West Morgan
2016: Grayson Wakefield, Decatur Heritage
2015: Ryan Bradford, Falkville
2014: Carter Corneil, Athens Bible
2013: Jacob Hagewood, Athens Bible
2012: Trey Mathis, West Morgan
2011: Thomas Russell, Danville
2010: A.J. Price, Athens Bible
2009: Jordan Pugh, Athens Bible
2008: Joseph Baker, Athens Bible
2007: Will Nichols, Hatton
2006: Jarrod Harrison, Tanner
2005: Dustin Hamilton, Priceville
2004: Donovan Hand, Hatton
2003: Nick Cleckler, Hatton
2002: Josh Cowan, Tanner
2001: Brandon Turner, Elkmont
2000: Josh Terry, Hatton
1999: Heath Lovell, West Limestone
1998: Kris Haggenmaker, East Limestone
1997: Stevie Gaston, East Limestone
1996: Doug Shelton, West Morgan
1995: Wayne Mensch, Hatton
1994: Kenny Lopez, Falkville
1993: Brad Aldridge, Tanner
1992: Brad Aldridge, Tanner
1991: Lee Moran, Tanner
1990: Greg Jones, West Morgan
1989: Mike Cost, Falkville
1988: Jo Jo Smith, Ardmore
1987: Mike Pressnell, West Limestone
1986: Mike Pressnell, West Limestone
Coaches of the Year
2021: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2020: Not awarded
2019: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2018: Marty Hutto, West Morgan
2017: Zac Standridge, Elkmont
2016: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2015: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2014: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2013: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2012: Brent Gillespie, Hatton
2011: Mike Johnson, Danville
2010: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2009: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2008: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2007: Brent Gillespie, Hatton
2006: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2005: Shane Hopkins, Priceville
2004: Roger Cobb, Ardmore
2003: Brent Gillespie, Hatton
2002: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2001: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
2000: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
1999: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
1998: Brian Wagnon, East Limestone
1997: Kent Tucker, Falkville
1996: Ricky Bowling, West Morgan
1995: Ricky Bowling, West Morgan
1994: Tim Miller, Falkville
1993: Bill Murrell, Athens Bible
1992: Rudy Beck, Hatton
1991: Chris Whitt, Tanner
1990: Dennis Black, East Limestone
1989: Jim Anderson, Ardmore, and Kent Tucker, Falkville
1988: Dennis Black, East Limestone
1987: Mike Nave, West Limestone
1986: Mike Nave, West Limestone
