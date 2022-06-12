D220505 WMorgan vs Priceville (copy)
Priceville's Bentley Black hit .427 with 10 home runs, 15 doubles and 32 RBIs. She was 15 for 15 on stolen bases. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Player of the Year

Abby Lindsey, West Morgan, So.: It was another dominating season for Lindsey with a 30-16 record. She posted an ERA of 1.33 with 406 strikeouts in 253 innings. She had 12 shutouts and four no-hitters.

Coach of the Year

Denton Bowling, Hatton: This is the fourth time that Bowling has received this honor, including in 2017 when the Hornets were the 2A state champions. Injuries to key players even before play started may have lowered expectations this season, but Hatton (40-22-1) still won area and regional championships and advanced to the state tournament.

Rest of the team

P: Brayden Mitchell, Hatton, Jr.: The first-team 2A All-State selection went 18-8 with three saves while striking out 110 in 133 2/3 innings. She also hit .449 with 80 hits, 52 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

P: Cana Vining, Athens Bible, So.: The first-teams 1A All-State selection posted a 19-8 record with a 1.12 ERA while striking out 167 in 124 2/3 innings. She also hit .443 with four home runs and 41 RBIs.

P: Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont, Sr.: She posted a 9-1 record with one save and a 1.42 ERA for the Red Devils. Harwell had 96 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings. She also hit .394 with 43 RBIs.

C: Addie Walker, Falkville, Sr.: She hit .519 with 16 doubles, 31 RBIs and 34 stolen bases. She was a 2A All-State honorable mention selection.

C: Aubrey Reed, Danville, Fr.: The Class 3A honorable mention selection hit .434 with 44 RBIs.

C: Lilly Bethune, West Limestone, Fr.: She hit .442 with 14 doubles and 49 RBIs.

IF: Karley Terry, West Morgan, Jr.: The 4A All-State honorable mention selection hit .379 with 60 runs scored and 27 stolen bases.

IF: Allison Bates, Lindsay Lane, Jr.: The 1A All-State honorable mention selection hit .456 with four home runs, 34 runs scored and 31 RBIs.

IF: Emma Coan, East Lawrence, Fr.: The shortstop hit .404 with 26 extra base hits, 30 stolen bases, 30 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

IF: Bentley Black, Priceville, Jr.: The second-team 4A All-State selection hit .427 with 10 home runs, 15 doubles and 32 RBIs. She was 15 for 15 on stolen bases.

IF: Addie Wallace, West Limestone, So.: Wallace hit .450, scored 59 runs and stole 24 bases.

OF: Brianna Oliver, Hatton, Fr.: Oliver hit .380 with five home runs, 41 runs scored and 25 RBIs. She was 19 of 20 on stolen bases.

OF: Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Jr.: The first-team 2A All-State selection hit .500 with 57 RBIs and 57 runs scored.

OF: Hanah Tillman, Falkville, Jr.: She hit .467 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 41 RBIs.

OF: Kylei Russell, West Morgan, So.: She hit .482 with 42 RBIs and 48 runs scored.

OF: Lilly Lowery, Elkmont, Fr.: She was 40 of 40 on stolen bases while hitting .421 and scoring 55 runs.

DH: Camryn Langley, East Lawrence, Sr.: The 3A All-State honorable mention selection hit .394 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs.

DH: Claire Holt, Athens Bible, So.: The 1A second-team All-State selection hit .418 with 36 RBIs and was 30 for 30 on stolen bases.

DH: Brooklyn Owens, Falkville, Sr.: Owens hit .402 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs.

Honorable mention

Falkville: Eli Lorance, Sr.

West Morgan: Jonie Weems, So.

Danville: McKinley McCaghren, 7th, Audrey Marshall, Sr., Isabella Guest, Fr.

Priceville: Katee King, So., Allie Denson, Jr., Wrozlie Barnett, So.

Decatur Heritage: Summer Sims, Sr., Brianna Tyson, Fr., Sarah Burchell, Fr., Marissa Adams, 8th

Hatton: Chloe Gargis, So., Kate Dawson, Sr., Ashlyn Potter, Sr.

East Lawrence: Makayla Austin, Fr., Tori Spears, Sr., Brooklyn Letson, Sr.

Athens Bible: Addyson Butler, Fr.,

Lindsay Lane: Jenna Davis, Sr., Briley Miller, 8th, Lily Jackson, Fr., Kinsley McMasters, Jr.

Tanner: Lexi Reynolds, Sr., Mykenzie Townsend, Sr.

West Limestone: Allison Perry, Sr.

Elkmont: Abbie Broadway, So., Paige Robinson, Sr., Tylee Thomas, Jr.

Clements: McKenzie Atkins, Sr., Blythe Lovell, Sr.

Class 1A-4A softball

Player of the year

2022: Abby Lindsey, West Morgan

2021: Blayne Godfrey, Danville and Abby Lindsey, West Morgan

2020: Not awarded

2019: Emma Latham, Hatton

2018: Anna Kate Segars, East Lawrence

2017: Emma Latham, Hatton

2016: Sydney Sanders, West Morgan

2015: Sydney Sanders, West Morgan

2014: Hannah Draper, West Morgan

2013: Hillary Carpenter, Hatton

2012: Hillary Carpenter, Hatton

2011: Hillary Carpenter, Hatton

2010: Hillary Carpenter, Hatton

2009: Lauren Seibert, West Morgan

2008: Lauren Seibert, West Morgan

2007: Kylie Black, Speake

2006: Hollye Keenum, Tanner

2005: Alison Scogin, West Morgan

2004: Kristy Roberts, Danville

2003: Haley Keenum, Tanner

2002: Rachael McClure, Athens Bible

2001: Katie Tillman, Hartselle

2000: Katie Tillman, Hartselle

1999: Kelli Thompson, Austin

1998: Kelli Thompson, Austin

1997: Hew Miller, Austin

1996: Stephanie Berry, Hartselle

Coach of the year

2022: Denton Bowling, Hatton

2021: Victoria Burleson, West Morgan

2020: Not awarded

2019: Denton Bowling, Hatton

2018: Denton Bowling, Hatton

2017: Denton Bowling, Hatton

2016: Rod Gillott, Decatur Heritage

2015: Toney Vining, Athens Bible

2014: Bart Stephenson, Hatton

2013: Heather Sparkman, Decatur Heritage

2012: John Smith, Hatton

2011: John Smith, Hatton

2010: John Smith, Hatton

2009: Keith Harris, West Morgan

2008: Mary Jane Hobbs, Elkmont

2007: Doyle Hensley, Speake

2006: Tony Andrews, Athens Bible

2005: Gynger Williams, Tanner

2004: Doyle Hensley, Speake

2003: Gynger Williams, Tanner

2002: Jenny Jarrett, Athens Bible

