---
Players of the Year
Blayne Godfrey, Danville, Fr., and Abby Lindsey, West Morgan, Fr.: These young flame throwers had remarkable seasons. Godfrey, a first-team 3A All-State selection, went 21-11 with two saves. She struck out 365 in 195 innings and posted a 1.03 ERA with 29 earned runs. Lindsay, a second-team 4A All-State selection, went 25-11 with 334 strikeouts in 218 innings with 51 earned runs and a 1.63 ERA.
---
Coach of the Year
Victoria Burleson, West Morgan: The second-year head coach led a dramatic turnaround for the program. The Rebels were runner-ups in the Morgan County Tournament, won their area championship and advanced to the regional where they were eliminated by eventual state champion North Jackson and state runner-up Rogers.
---
Rest of the team
P: Steffani Schrader, Priceville, Sr.: The Columbia State signee went 15-5 with 92 strikeouts in 101 innings while allowing 57 earned runs.
P: Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville, Sr.: The first-team 2A All-State selection was the Blue Devils’ ace with 164 strikeouts in 149 innings while posting a 14-14 record. She hit .477 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs.
P: Brayden Mitchell, Hatton, Soph.: The first-team 2A All-State selection went 18-9 with two saves while striking out 119 in 130 innings. She also hit .457 with 69 hits, 10 home runs and 49 RBI.
P: Cana Vining, Athens Bible, Soph.: She posted an 11-11 record with a 3.06 ERA while striking out 120 in 100 2/3 innings. She also hit .325 with three home runs.
C: Reagan Walter, Priceville, Sr.: The second-team 4A All-State selection hit .417 with six home runs, 31 RBIs and 20 runs scored. She has signed with Wallace State.
C: Brityan Godfrey Danville, 7th grade: The sister of the Hawks’ All-State pitcher hit .355 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 35 runs scored and 27 RBIs.
C: Ava Whitmire, Lindsay Lane, Sr.: The second-team 1A All-State selection hit .422 with 28 runs scored and 16 RBIs.
IF: Abigail Garrison, Priceville, Sr.: The second-team 4A All-State selection hit .400 with 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and 41 runs scored. The five-year starter has signed with Calhoun Community College.
IF: Brilee Miller, Elkmont, Sr.: The first-team 3A All-State selection hit .482 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs
IF: Kamryn Scales, Falkville, Sr.: The second-team 2A All-State selection hit .407 with five home runs and 33 RBIs.
IF: Summer Sims, Decatur Heritage, Jr.: While playing mostly second for the Eagles she hit .398 with 39 hits, including five doubles and three triples.
IF: Ellie Tucker, Danville, Sr.: She hit .350 with 36 hits, three home runs, 23 RBIs and 14 runs scored.
IF: Paige Robinson, Elkmont, Jr.: The shortstop hit .419 with four home runs, 30 RBIs and 52 runs scored.
IF: Allison Bates, Lindsay Lane, Soph.: The shortstop hit .411 with five home runs and 32 RBIs.
OF: Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont, Jr.: The first-team 3A All-State selection hit .487 with 55 hits, five home runs and 39 RBIs.
OF: Bentley Black, Priceville, Soph.: She hit .400 with nine home runs, including two grand slams, while scoring 41 runs and driving in 30.
OF: Addison Walker, Falkville, Jr.: She hit .385 with 42 runs scored and 21 RBIs.
OF: Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Soph.: She hit .365 with five home runs and 24 RBIs.
OF: Kylei Russell, West Morgan, Fr.: She hit .365 with 48 hits, 30 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
DH: Emily Hubbard, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: The first-team 1A All-State selection hit .433 with 39 hits, five home runs and 38 RBIs.
DH: Ashlyn Potter, Hatton, Jr.: She hit .301 with five home runs and 45 RBIs.
---
Honorable mention
West Morgan: Karly Terry, Soph., Zoey Brewington, 8th
Danville: Audrey Marshall, Jr., Jorja Coker, Sr.
East Lawrence: Cam Langley, Jr., Tori Spears, Jr., Brooklyn Letson, Jr.
Elkmont: Abbie Broadway, Soph.
Hatton: Chloe Gargis, Fr., Mallory Lane, Sr.
Tanner: Taryn Hall, Sr., Paisley Thatch, Sr.
Athens Bible: Bailey Davis, Soph., Kaylee Carter, 8th
West Limestone: Lilly Bethune, 8th, JuliAnn Kyle, 8th, Allison Perry, Jr.
Clements: Janiah Anderson, Sr., Savannah Thompson, Soph.
---
Players of the year
2021: Blayne Godfrey, Danville and Abby Lindsey, West Morgan
2020: not awarded
2019: Emma Latham, Hatton
2018: Anna Kate Segars, East Lawrence
2017: Emma Latham, Hatton
2016: Sydney Sanders, West Morgan
2015: Sydney Sanders, West Morgan
2014: Hannah Draper, West Morgan
2013: Hillary Carpenter, Hatton
2012: Hillary Carpenter, Hatton
2011: Hillary Carpenter, Hatton
2010: Hillary Carpenter, Hatton
2009: Lauren Seibert, West Morgan
2008: Lauren Seibert, West Morgan
2007: Kylie Black, Speake
2006: Hollye Keenum, Tanner
2005: Alison Scogin, West Morgan
2004: Kristy Roberts, Danville
2003: Haley Keenum, Tanner
2002: Rachael McClure, Athens Bible
2001: Katie Tillman, Hartselle
2000: Katie Tillman, Hartselle
1999: Kelli Thompson, Austin
1998: Kelli Thompson, Austin
1997: Hew Miller, Austin
1996: Stephanie Berry, Hartselle
Past coaches of the year
2021: Victoria Burleson, West Morgan
2020: not awarded
2019: Denton Bowling, Hatton
2018: Denton Bowling, Hatton
2017: Denton Bowling, Hatton
2016: Rod Gillott, Decatur Heritage
2015: Toney Vining, Athens Bible
2014: Bart Stephenson, Hatton
2013: Heather Sparkman, Decatur Heritage
2012: John Smith, Hatton
2011: John Smith, Hatton
2010: John Smith, Hatton
2009: Keith Harris, West Morgan
2008: Mary Jane Hobbs, Elkmont
2007: Doyle Hensley, Speake
2006: Tony Andrews, Athens Bible
2005: Gynger Williams, Tanner
2004: Doyle Hensley, Speake
2003: Gynger Williams, Tanner
2002: Jenny Jarrett, Athens Bible
