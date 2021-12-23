Player of the Year: Quarterback Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Sr. After being named The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2020, Kyle earns the honor again in 2021 after another amazing season in which he accounted for 70 touchdowns and 4,405 yards. He completed 144 of 241 passes for 39 touchdowns and 2,855 yards. He rushed 105 times for 1,550 yards and 31 touchdowns. Not surprisingly, Kyle was also named the Class 1A first-team All-State quarterback for a second straight time.
Coach of the Year: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage. Meek closed the door on a great high school football coaching career with his team’s 10-3 season that included a third straight region championship and a trip to the third round of the Class 1A state playoffs. Meek was previously The Daily’s Coach of the Year in 2015 at Decatur Heritage and in 1991 at Lawrence County.
---
OFFENSE
QB: Jayden Gilbert, Clements, 5-10, 165, Jr.: Gilbert was a two-way threat accounting for 2,095 yards of offense with 24 touchdowns. He completed 31 of 62 passes for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 160 carries for 1,350 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns.
QB: Caden Burnett, Falkville, 6-2, 170, Jr.: Burnett threw for 1,208 yards and 11 touchdowns on 77 completions in nine games. He also starred on defense with four interceptions and one fumble recovery to go with 47 tackles.
RB: Mason Cartee, Priceville, 5-10, 175, Jr.: The first-team Class 4A All-State selection carried the ball 296 times for 2,363 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Cartee had two games where he ran for over 200 yards and scored five touchdowns.
RB: Alex Guster, Tanner, 5-10, 180, Sr.: Guster rushed for 1,032 yards and 15 touchdowns on 114 carries.
RB: Cayden Rivers, East Lawrence, 6-0, 215, Sr.: Rivers ran for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns on 196 carries.
RB: Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan, 5-8, 155, Soph.: Fletcher rushed for 1,061 yards and 14 touchdowns on 161carries. He also had 18 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown.
WR: Alex Malone, Decatur Heritage, 6-1, 175, Sr.: The first-team Class 1A All-State selection had 44 receptions for 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned 16 kicks for 357 yards and one touchdown.
WR: Kohl Randolph, Danville, 6-3, 170, Sr.: Randolph had 33 catches for 757 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had one interception on defense.
WR: Skylar Townsend, Tanner, 6-2, 165, Soph.: The second team Class 2A All-State selection had a breakout season at receiver while averaging 21.8 yards per catch. He grabbed 32 passes for 699 yards with nine touchdowns.
WR: Bralyn Robinson, East Lawrence, 6-0, 170, Sr.: Robinson was a big threat on offense with 33 catches for 600 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had three interceptions on defense with one returned for a touchdown. Robinson also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
OL: Saxon Sample, Decatur Heritage, 6-0, 225, Sr.: The first-team Class 1A All-State selection graded 89 percent for the season with 19 pancake blocks.
OL: Tyler Cappi, Priceville, 6-2, 300, Sr.: The two-time Class 4A first-team All-State selection graded 97 percent for the season with 100 pancake blocks and zero sacks in an offense that rushed for 3,626 yards.
OL: Tristan Holmes, Priceville, 5-9, 180, Sr.: The Class 4A All-State honorable mention selection showed that size is not the most important thing when it comes to blocking. He graded 95 percent for the season with 65 pancake blocks.
OL: D’Andre Chandler, Tanner, 5-8, 321, Sr.: The first team Class 2A All-State selection graded 90 percent during the season with 35 pancake blocks.
OL: Brayden Allen, East Lawrence, 6-0, 245, Sr.: Allen graded 94 percent on his blocking with 21 pancake blocks.
OL: Aiden Smith, Hatton, 6-0, 280, Sr.: The second-team Class 2A All-State selection recorded 56 pancake blocks in 11 games. He also had 26 tackles on defense.
OL: Braden Stafford, Hatton, 6-3, 299, Jr.: The second-team Class 2A All-State selection had 52 pancake blocks and 39 tackles on defense with two defensive touchdowns.
OL: Marcus Jones, West Morgan, 6-4, 270, Sr.: Jones averaged five pancake blocks a game while grading 85 percent or higher each game.
Athlete: Briley Kirby, Hatton, 5-11, 175, Jr.: The Class 2A All-State second-team selection at punter averaged 32.5 yards per kick with seven of his 22 punts being downed inside the 20. That's not all he did for the Hornets. Kirby passed for 536 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns, made 29 tackles and grabbed four interceptions. He scored 100 points with his 13 touchdowns and 11 two-point conversions.
---
DEFENSE
DL: Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner, 6-2, 280, Sr.: The Class 2A honorable mention All-State selection had 63 tackles with 18 tackles for losses, five sacks and one interception.
DL: Kameron Hogan, Danville, 6-0, 220, Sr.: The nose guard had 82 tackles, 11 sacks and 17 tackles for losses.
DL: Montavius Orr, R.A. Hubbard, 6-0, 300, Sr.: The first-team Class 1A All-State selection had 117 tackles with 26 tackles for losses and 12 sacks.
DL: Dakota Hilliard, West Limestone, 6-2, 220, Sr.: The four-year starter had 77 tackles with 10 for losses and five sacks.
LB: Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage, 6-2, 210, Sr.: The second-team Class 1A All-State selection recorded 91 tackles, 28 assists, seven tackles for losses, four caused fumbles, three fumbles recovered and two interceptions.
LB: Cody Kennedy, Priceville, 5-10, 190, Sr.: Kennedy had 92 tackles with 3.5 tackles for losses and one fumble recovery.
LB: Brett Beckworth, West Limestone, 5-10, 205, Sr.: Beckworth led the Wildcats with 112 tackles with five tackles for losses and three sacks.
LB: Jake Langolis, Priceville, 6-0, 180, Jr.: The Class 4A All-State honorable mention selection recorded 131 tackles with 12.5 tackles for losses, three fumble recoveries, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
LB: Easton Smith, West Limestone, 5-9, 180, Soph.: The team leader with four interceptions had 96 tackles with three sacks.
LB: Brady Moore, Clements, 5-11, 240, Jr.: The Class 3A honorable mention selection had 133 tackles with 23 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
LB: Malachi Collet, Falkville, 5-11, 170, Soph.: Collet led the Blue Devils with 106 tackles. He also had three sacks and one fumble recovery.
DB: Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard, 6-2, 185, Sr.: The first team Class 1A All-State selection intercepted six passes while also recording 90 tackles, including six for losses and three sacks.
DB: Sammy Holmes, Priceville, 6-0, 160, Fr.: The safety recorded 70 tackles, three interceptions and had one defensive touchdown.
DB: Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage, 6-0, 175, Sr.: The second-team Class 1A All-State selection had 85 tackles in 11 games with five interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He also played receiver with 32 catches for 577 yards and 11 touchdowns. He returned 13 kicks with three turning into touchdowns.
DB: Dylan Patrick, Clements, 6-3, 170, Sr.: Patrick had five interceptions to go along with 51 tackles. On offense he caught 16 passes with nine touchdowns and 601 yards.
Kicker: Jordan Greenfield, Falkville, 6-0, 225, Sr.: Greenfield was good on 19 of 21 PATS and had three touchbacks on kickoffs. He moved to running back this season and rushed for 1,241 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games.
Punter: Andrew Jones, Falkville, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Jones averaged 27.3 yards on 21 punts with a long of 71. He was also a weapon on offense with 35 catches for 577 yards and six touchdowns.
---
HONORABLE MENTION
Decatur Heritage: Tyler Olive, LB, Sr.; Charlie Moores, LB, Sr.; Brian Brown, OL, Sr.
Falkville: Brock Puckett, OL, Jr.; Isaiah Warnick, LB, Jr.; Kaden Worley, LB, Jr.; Lawson Tew, DB, Jr.;
Priceville: Tyler Staats, OL, Sr.; Xander Gaines, LB, Jr.; Garrison Woodall, DL, Sr.
Danville: Gage Taylor, QB/DB, Jr.; Jaiquan Loyd, DE/TE, Sr.
West Morgan: Braxton Peters, QB/LB, Soph.; Jaxon Stutts, LB, Jr.; Antonio Townsend, DL/LB, Jr.; Cam Seal, OL, Sr.
East Lawrence: Dawson Terry, DB/WR, Sr.; Jaylan Smith, WR, Soph.; Walker Letson, LB, Soph.; Trey Rikard, OL, Sr.
Hatton: Carsen Reed, RB, Jr.; Weston Burney, OL/DL, Soph.
West Limestone: Levi Tarpley, OL, Jr.; Dakota Wilson, RB, Sr.; Landon Naves, DB, Jr.
Clements: Trent Sanders, LB, Sr.; Brandon Wittmuss, DB, Sr.
Elkmont: Rowe Allen, QB, Sr.; Chase Haggermaker, DL, Sr..
Tanner: Lawson Johnson, LB, Sr.; Trey Crutcher, RB, Sr.; Darrell Howard, DL, Soph.; Elinneaus Jackson, athlete, Soph.
R.A. Hubbard: Kyle Hampton, WR/DB, Jr.; Keyshawn Kingston, LB, Fr.; Quintez McCoy, athlete, Jr.
---
Class 1A-4A football
Players of the Year
2021: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2020: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2019: Jerry Burton, Priceville
2018: Aaron Dove, Falkville
2017: Isaac Huguley, West Morgan
2016: Chadarius Townsend, Tanner
2015: Kaleb Barker, Priceville
2014: Chadarius Townsend, Tanner
2013: Hayden Stephens, Tanner
2012: Fred Rich, Tanner
2011: Landon Stephens, Tanner
2010: Eddrick Harris, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Levi George, Danville
2008: Dez Polk, Speake
2007: D.J. Jones, Hazlewood
2006: Blake Turner, Addison
2005: Caleb Parker, Addison
2004: Michael Ricks, R.A. Hubbard
2003: Reshard Langford, Tanner
2002: Eric Gray, West Morgan
2001: Chauncey Malone, West Morgan
2000: Patrick Billings, Hazlewood
1999: Kendrick Harris, Hazlewood
1998: Timothy Wiggins, Courtland
1997: Jeremy King, West Morgan
1996: Travis Hines, Tanner
1995: Courtney Rose, Hazlewood
1994: Jason Veal, Hatton
1993: Chris Hood, Hazlewood
1992: Montoya Madden, Hazlewood
1991: Renardo McCoy, Hazlewood
1990: The Courtland Chiefs (13-0)
1989: Tarrant Lynch, Hazlewood
1988: Mark Evans, Courtland, and Daryle Mosley, West Morgan
1987: Tony Harris, Hazlewood
1986: Mike Pressnell, West Limestone
1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood
1984: Ardie Orr, Danville
1983: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood
1982: Kerry Goode, Hazlewood
1981: Chris Goode, Hazlewood
1980: Keith Shoulders, Tanner
1979: Johnny Stephens, Elkmont
1978: Ronnie McDaniel, Speake
---
Coaches of the Year
2021: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2020: Bo Culver, East Lawrence
2019: Chris Foster, Priceville
2018: Joel Schrenk, Falkville
2017: John Ritter, West Morgan
2016: John Ritter, West Morgan
2015: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2014: Laron White, Tanner
2013: Laron White, Tanner
2012: Laron White, Tanner
2011: Laron White, Tanner
2010: Nicholas Vinson, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Aaron Goode, R.A. Hubbard
2008: Royal Carpenter, Speake
2007: Aaron Goode, Hazlewood
2006: Heath Grimes, Speake
2005: Randy White, Addison
2004: Lymos McDonald, R.A. Hubbard
2003: Laron White, Tanner
2002: Tim Bowens, Tanner
2001: Lymos McDonald, Courtland
2000: Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1999: Lymos McDonald, Courtland
1998: Jeff Pugh, West Limestone
1997: Bill Hopkins, West Morgan
1996: Phil Cavnar, East Limestone
1995: Louis White, Courtland
1994: Jimmy Don Nave, Tanner
1993: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1992: Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1991: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1990: Louis White, Courtland, and Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1989: Ron Danley, Hatton
1988: Louis White, Courtland, and Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
1987: Dexter Rutherford, Hatton
1986: Louis White, Courtland
1985: Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
1984: Louis White, Courtland
1983: O.B. Owens, Danville
1982: David Hogan, Hazlewood
1981: David Hogan, Hazlewood
1980: Brad Bradford, Tanner
1979: Rickey Johnson, Mount Hope, and Perry Noojin, Elkmont
1978: David Gargis, West Limestone
1977: Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
