Player of the Year: Quarterback Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Jr. After being a back-up quarterback for two seasons, Kyle was ready to show what he could do at the controls of the Eagles offense. He had a monster season with 34 touchdown passes and 19 rushing touchdowns. Kyle completed 133 of 195 throws for 2,671 yards with eight interceptions. He rushed for 1,004 yards on 85 carries. Kyle was the Class 1A first-team All-State quarterback.
Coach of the Year: Bo Culver, East Lawrence. The veteran coach was named the Eagles’ head coach just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut school down. He did not meet his team until workouts were allowed on June 8. The result was a 9-2 season with the school’s first region championship since 1997 and first trip to the playoffs since 2008.
--
Offense
QB: Levi Barnes, East Lawrence, 5-9, 167, Sr.: The team leader for the Class 3A, Region 8 champions rushed for 712 yards and seven touchdowns and threw for 1,028 yards and 14 touchdowns.
QB: Colin Patterson, West Limestone, 6-4, 185, Soph.: His development during the season had a lot to do with the Wildcats’ run to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. Patterson threw for 1,713 yards and 15 touchdowns.
RB: Christian Angulo, Falkville, 5-11, 200, Sr.: The four-time All-State selection closed out his career with another huge season. He rushed for 1,287 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had one receiving touchdown, passed for a touchdown, intercepted seven passes, returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a punt. He was a Class 2A first-team All-State selection at defensive back.
RB: Jerry Burton, Priceville, 5-11, 191, Sr.: The 2019 1A-4A Player of the Year had another great year with 1,256 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. He also had 20 tackles at linebacker that included 3.5 tackles for losses. He was a Class 4A All-State honorable mention selection this year.
RB: Evan Fuqua, Tanner, 6-3, 230, Sr.: This bulldozer made the most of his 95 carries for 994 yards and 15 touchdowns.
RB: Michael Guster, Tanner, 5-11, 190, Sr.: The Rattlers’ leading rusher averaged 11.3 yards per carry with 1,346 yards and 13 touchdowns on 119 carries. He was a Class 2A All-State honorable mention selection.
RB: Cameron Moore, Danville, 6-0, 205, Sr.: Moore led the Hawks in rushing with 941 yards and seven touchdowns on 121 attempts.
RB: Thorne Slaton, West Limestone, 6-0, 190, Sr.: The Class 4A All-State honorable mention selection at athlete rushed for 1,468 yards and 18 touchdowns on 207 carries. He also had three kick returns for touchdowns.
WR: River Helms, West Limestone, 6-5, 225, Sr.: The Western Kentucky signee had 38 receptions for 595 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Class 4A first-team All-State selection also rushed for four touchdowns.
WR: Alex Malone, Decatur Heritage, 6-1, 165, Jr.: The speedster caught just 24 passes in 11 games, but he found the end zone 11 times and covered 576 yards.
WR: Maddux Terry, Decatur Heritage, 5-9, 180, Sr.: Terry had the second most receptions for the Eagles with 32 for 676 yards and six touchdowns.
WR: Sean Zerkle, Decatur Heritage, 6-2, 185, Sr.: The participant in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game led the Eagles with 42 catches for 930 yards and 12 touchdowns. Zerkle was a Class 1A first-team All-State selection.
OL: Jackson Blackwell, Falkville, 6-6, 335, Jr.: The big guy recorded 78 pancake blocks and graded out at 91 percent in nine games played. He was a Class 2A first-team All-State selection.
OL: Ryan Britt, West Limestone, 6-1, 235, Sr.: The three-year starter graded out 82 percent at right guard with 24 pancake blocks.
OL: Tyler Cappi, Priceville, 6-2, 300, Jr.: The Class 4A first-team All-State selection graded 95 percent for the season with 63 pancake blocks. He had 36 tackles and one interception.
OL: Justin Densmore, Decatur Heritage, 6-3, 255, Sr.: The only returning starter in the offensive line recorded 15 pancake blocks while grading 85 percent.
OL: Blaine Fagan, East Lawrence, 6-3, 285, Sr.: Ferguson had 63 pancake blocks while allowing no sacks for the Eagles. He was a Class 3A second-team All-State selection.
OL: Xavier Horton, R.A. Hubbard, 6-1, 260, Sr.: Horton graded out overall for the season at 90 percent and had 41 knockdown blocks. He was a Class 1A second-team All-State selection.
OL: Eric Jefferson, Tanner, 5-10, 275, Sr.: Graded 90 percent for the season with 12 pancake blocks. He was a Class 2A All-State honorable mention selection.
Athlete: Jayden Gilbert, Clements, 5-9, 156, Fr.: He made a big impact on the Colts’ offense by rushing for 993 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games. He threw for 711 yards and 11 touchdowns.
--
Defense
DL: Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner, 6-2, 265, Jr.: Among his total of 56 tackles were 22 tackles for losses.
DL: Lemzel Johnson, Decatur Heritage, 6-3, 200, Sr.: In only his second season playing the sport, Johnson had eight sacks and 16 tackles for losses among his 62 total stops.
DL: Karson Terry, East Lawrence, 6-1, 186, Sr.: This Eagle was a terror with 48 tackles, 18 tackles for losses, nine sacks and five forced fumbles.
LB: Brett Beckworth, West Limestone, 5-9, 205, Jr.: Beckworth led the Wildcats with 110 tackles with four tackles for losses and two interceptions.
LB: JC Estes, Priceville, 5-7, 173, Sr.: Estes recorded 101 tackles with nine tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries.
LB: Luke Fitzgerald, Falkville, 5-8, 180, Sr.: Fitzgerald’s 64 tackles included 12 for losses and three sacks. He also had three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
LB: Nick Gibson, Tanner, 5-11, 205, Sr.: The Rattlers’ top tackler recorded 78 while playing in just seven games.
LB: Zack LeMay, East Lawrence, 5-9, 182, Sr.: He was the Eagles’ leading tackler with 79 that included two sacks.
LB: Jake Longelis, Priceville, 5-11, 176, Soph.: Longelis led the Bulldogs with 111 tackles. He also had nine tackles for losses and two forced fumbles.
LB: Ty Tyson, Decatur Heritage, 6-3, 175, Sr.: Tyson recorded 68 tackles with eight for losses. He also had four pass interceptions.
DB: William Baker, Priceville, 5-10, 152, Jr.: The safety intercepted five passes and totaled 80 tackles.
DB: Caden Burnett, Falkville, 6-2, 175, Soph.: Big plays were his specialty with four interceptions, eight passes deflected, three tackles for losses and one forced fumble.
DB: Austin Holmes, Falkville, 5-10, 170, Sr.: Holmes was a tackling machine with 85, including 15 for losses. He had two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
DB: Isaiah Hubbard, East Lawrence, 6-1, 166, Jr.: Hubbard had five interceptions, scored two defensive touchdowns and had two punt returns for touchdowns.
DB: Tyrus Johnson, R.A. Hubbard, 6-3, 175, Sr.: Johnson led the Chiefs with six pass interceptions.
DB: Caleb Terry, West Morgan, 5-10, 165, Sr.: The cornerback had three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He also had 18 catches for 287 yards and four touchdowns.
DB: Nate Tucker, East Lawrence, 6-1, 196, Sr.: The Class 3A second-team All-State selection recorded 12 tackles for losses, seven sacks, one interception, two kick returns for scores, three pass receptions for scores and two rushing touchdowns.
Athlete: Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton, 5-6, 170, Sr.: The Class 2A second-team All-State selection at defensive back did it all for the Hornets. He rushed for 1,000 yards, caught three touchdowns passes, returned kicks, recovered three fumbles and had one interception.
K: Jordan Greenfield, Falkville, 6-0, 210, Jr.: The Class 2A second-team All-State selection was good on 44 of 49 PATs, hit four of eight field goals with a long of 40 and had 12 kickoff touchbacks.
P: Briley Kirby, Hatton, 5-11, 185, Soph.: The Class 2A All-State honorable mention selection averaged 39.5 yards a punt that included a long of 54 yards and four downed inside the 20.
--
Honorable mention
Decatur Heritage: Sam Waters, OL, Sr.; Saxon Sample, OL/DL, Jr.; Tyler Olive, LB, Jr.; Nash Rippen, LB, Jr.
Falkville: Mikel Philyaw, WR/DB, Sr.; Andrew Jones, WR/P, Jr.; Gabe Dailey, OL/DL, Sr.; Terry Crawford, C, Sr.; Wyatt Tomlin, LB, Sr.
Priceville: Koal Legg, OL, Sr.; John Looney, LB, Sr.; Xander Gaines, DB/RB, Soph.
Danville: Kohl Randolph, WR, Jr.; Lane Flowers, OL, Sr.
West Morgan: Connor Dillard, RB, Soph.; Cade Alexander, RB/LB, Jr.; Eli Dumas, OL, Sr.
East Lawrence: Dawson Terry, DB, Jr.
Hatton: Ridge Harrison, WR, Sr.; Carsen Reed, LB, Soph.; Aiden Smith, OL, Jr.; Braden Stafford, OL, Soph.
West Limestone: Hagan Rouse, OL, Sr.; Brody White, LB, Sr.; Dakota Hilliard, DL, Jr.; Jonah Smith, LB, Jr.
Clements: Deontae Crenshaw, RB, Sr.; Hunter Hall, WR, Sr.; Austin Rouse, DB, Sr.; Brady Moore, LB, Soph.
R.A. Hubbard: Omar Napier, RB, Sr.; DJ Wiggins, QB, Jr.; Keyondrick Cobb, DB, Jr.
Elkmont: Rowe Allen, QB, Jr.; Hunter Broadway, WR/DB, Sr.; Ryan Boyd, WR/DB, Jr.; Clay Boley, WR/LB, Soph.
Tanner: Alex Guster, DB, Jr.; Darrell Howard, DL, Fr.
--
Players of the Year
2020: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2019: Jerry Burton, Priceville
2018: Aaron Dove, Falkville
2017: Isaac Huguley, West Morgan
2016: Chadarius Townsend, Tanner
2015: Kaleb Barker, Priceville
2014: Chadarius Townsend, Tanner
2013: Hayden Stephens, Tanner
2012: Fred Rich, Tanner
2011: Landon Stephens, Tanner
2010: Eddrick Harris, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Levi George, Danville
2008: Dez Polk, Speake
2007: D.J. Jones, Hazlewood
2006: Blake Turner, Addison
2005: Caleb Parker, Addison
2004: Michael Ricks, R.A. Hubbard
2003: Reshard Langford, Tanner
2002: Eric Gray, West Morgan
2001: Chauncey Malone, West Morgan
2000: Patrick Billings, Hazlewood
1999: Kendrick Harris, Hazlewood
1998: Timothy Wiggins, Courtland
1997: Jeremy King, West Morgan
1996: Travis Hines, Tanner
1995: Courtney Rose, Hazlewood
1994: Jason Veal, Hatton
1993: Chris Hood, Hazlewood
1992: Montoya Madden, Hazlewood
1991: Renardo McCoy, Hazlewood
1990: The Courtland Chiefs (13-0)
1989: Tarrant Lynch, Hazlewood
1988: Mark Evans, Courtland, and Daryle Mosley, West Morgan
1987: Tony Harris, Hazlewood
1986: Mike Pressnell, West Limestone
1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood
1984: Ardie Orr, Danville
1983: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood
1982: Kerry Goode, Hazlewood
1981: Chris Goode, Hazlewood
1980: Keith Shoulders, Tanner
1979: Johnny Stephens, Elkmont
1978: Ronnie McDaniel, Speake
--
Coaches of the Year
2020: Bo Culver, East Lawrence
2019: Chris Foster, Priceville
2018: Joel Schrenk, Falkville
2017: John Ritter, West Morgan
2016: John Ritter, West Morgan
2015: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2014: Laron White, Tanner
2013: Laron White, Tanner
2012: Laron White, Tanner
2011: Laron White, Tanner
2010: Nicholas Vinson, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Aaron Goode, R.A. Hubbard
2008: Royal Carpenter, Speake
2007: Aaron Goode, Hazlewood
2006: Heath Grimes, Speake
2005: Randy White, Addison
2004: Lymos McDonald, R.A. Hubbard
2003: Laron White, Tanner
2002: Tim Bowens, Tanner
2001: Lymos McDonald, Courtland
2000: Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1999: Lymos McDonald, Courtland
1998: Jeff Pugh, West Limestone
1997: Bill Hopkins, West Morgan
1996: Phil Cavnar, East Limestone
1995: Louis White, Courtland
1994: Jimmy Don Nave, Tanner
1993: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1992: Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1991: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1990: Louis White, Courtland, and Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1989: Ron Danley, Hatton
1988: Louis White, Courtland, and Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
1987: Dexter Rutherford, Hatton
1986: Louis White, Courtland
1985: Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
1984: Louis White, Courtland
1983: O.B. Owens, Danville
1982: David Hogan, Hazlewood
1981: David Hogan, Hazlewood
1980: Brad Bradford, Tanner
1979: Rickey Johnson, Mount Hope, and Perry Noojin, Elkmont
1978: David Gargis, West Limestone
1977: Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
