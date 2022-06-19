Players of the Year
Elliott Bray and William Turner, Hartselle: The seniors were the anchors for the Class 6A state champions and first-team All-State selections. Turner, who was the championship series MVP, went 12-1 with two saves with a 1.43 ERA. He struck out 110 batters in 73 1/3 innings. Bray, who was selected as the state Player of the Year in Class 6A, went 10-0 with a 0.96 ERA off of 11 earned runs. He struck out 117 batters in 80 innings. When Bray was not pitching, he played right field and hit .421 with 29 RBIs. Bray and Turner will continue their baseball careers at Auburn.
Coach of the Year
William Booth, Hartselle: The coaching legend now has a state championship for every position on the baseball field with his ninth won in May. He’s the Daily’s Coach of the Year for the 17th time in his 35-year coaching career. Booth’s career record is 1,144-497.
Rest of the team
P: Caleb Pittman, Hartselle, Jr.: The third Hartselle pitcher to sign with Auburn went 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA. He struck out 71 in 39 1/3 innings. He was designated as the Game 3 starter in the playoffs, but Hartselle never had a series go past two games.
P: Cooper Cochran, Athens, Sr.: In just nine games, Cochran struck out 33 batters in 37 1/3 innings while allowing just 11 earned runs with a 3-1 record and 2.06 ERA.
P: Bo Belcher, Decatur, Jr.: Belcher led the Red Raiders with a 3-1 record and 17 strikeouts in 19 innings.
DH: Brodie Morrow, Hartselle, Sr.: The first-team Class 6A All-State selection hit .326 with four home runs, 11 doubles, 30 runs scored and 36 RBIs. He also was hit by a pitch 11 times.
DH: Sandy Springs, Athens, Sr.: The second-team All-State selection hit .393 with a team-leading 36 RBIs and 17 extra base hits.
C: Cam Palahach, Hartselle, So.: Palahach moved into the key catching position and probably delivered more than expected, especially with his bat. He hit .324 with 10 doubles, eight sacrifice flies and 19 RBIs.
C: Tucker Stockman, Athens, Sr.: Stockman hit .351 with 13 extra base hits.
C: Lawson Stricklin, Decatur, Sr.: Not many base runners tested Stricklin’s arm. The Tennessee Tech signee hit .281
C: Cameron Bracken, Austin, Sr.: Bracken hit .312 in 93 at bats with just eight strikeouts.
IF: Jo Williamson, Hartselle, So.: The first-team All-State selection hit .417 with 58 hits, 19 doubles, 36 RBIs and 47 runs scored.
IF: Cade Miles, Hartselle, So.: The first-year starter provided excellent defense at shortstop and delivered with the bat while hitting in the ninth spot in the order. Miles hit .324 with 11 extra base hits, 30 RBIs and 36 runs scored.
IF: Justin Brooks, Brewer, Jr.: Brooks led the Patriots with a .348 batting average and 24 RBIs.
IF: Lee Thomas, Decatur, Sr.: Thomas led the Red Raiders with a .319 average, 15 runs scored and 14 RBIs.
IF: Cameron Gholston, Lawrence County, Sr.: Gholston hit .339 with 11 stolen bases and 18 runs scored.
OF: Coleman Mizell, Hartselle, Jr.: The Class 6A Hitter of the Year posted a .504 average with 69 hits, 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 56 RBIs. He was 16 of 18 on stolen bases.
OF: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, So.: The Class 6A All-State selection hit .333 with 48 hits, 10 home runs, 48 runs scored and 43 RBIs.
OF: Caleb Beard, Austin, Sr.: Beard led the Black Bears with a .321 average with 24 runs scored and 21 RBIs. He was 17 of 17 on stolen bases.
OF: Barrett Brown, East Limestone, Sr.: Brown led East Limestone with a .420 average, 34 hits and 10 extra base hits.
OF: Drew Daly, Ardmore, Sr.: Daly led Ardmore with a .383 batting average along with 30 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.
Honorable mention
Hartselle: Eli Tidwell, Jr., Greyson Howard, Jr., Jackson Smith, Jr.
Austin: Logan Beasley, Sr., Bryson Claiborne, Jr., Mac Etheredge, Jr., Colby Reeves, Sr.
Decatur: Trey Ayers, Jr., Bo Belcher, Jr., Mac Hillis, Jr., Davis Roberts, Jr.
Brewer: Eli Matkin, Sr.
Athens: Caiden Dumas, So., Riley Miller, So., Breaden Harrison, Sr., Landon Leslie, Sr.
Ardmore: Mason Billions, Sr.
East Limestone: Logan Wales, Jr., Roger Tidwell, Sr., Jacob Eslick, Sr., Kaiden Davis, Sr.
Class 5A-7A baseball
Players of the year
2022: Elliott Bray and William Turner, Hartselle
2021: Elliott Bray, Hartselle
2020: Not awarded
2019: Grayson Throneberry, Austin
2018: Garrett Wade, Hartselle
2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2016: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2015: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore
2013: Brett Blackwood, Hartselle
2012: Colton Ord, Hartselle
2011: Luke Mould, Athens
2010: Corey Jackson, Austin
2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle
2008: Colin McMurry, Athens
2007: Ty Chancelor, Austin
2006: Jordan Parker, Hartselle
2005: Ben Jones, Decatur
2004: Zach Andrews, Hartselle
2003: Zac Ward, Hartselle
2002: Ryan Bowerman, Lawrence County
2001: Brad Hand, Lawrence County
2000: Trai Meadows, Hartselle, and Cole Barthel, Decatur
1999: Jay Sivley, Hartselle
1998: Scott McClanahan, Hartselle
1997: Jonathan Blankenship, Hartselle
1996: Jake Miles, Austin
1995: Eric Gregory, Decatur
1994: Steve Woodard, Hartselle
1993: Jay Chittam, Hartselle, and Jay Hobbs, Hartselle
1992: Jay Chittam, Hartselle
1991: John Peek, Hartselle, and Mack Parker, Hartselle
1990: Matt Holmes, Brewer, and Danley Bradford, Hartselle
1989: Danley Bradford, Hartselle
1988: Jason Clanton, Austin
1987: Joey Aycock, Decatur
1986: David Bachman, Austin
Coach of the Year
2022: William Booth, Hartselle
2021: William Booth, Hartselle
2020: Not awarded
2019: Not awarded
2018: Tyler Stephenson, Austin
2017: Luke Lamm, Decatur
2016: Luke Lamm, Decatur
2015: Bradley Craig, East Limestone
2014: Andrew Smith, Ardmore
2013: William Booth, Hartselle
2012: William Booth, Hartselle
2011: Thad Prater, Athens
2010: William Booth, Hartselle
2009: William Booth, Hartselle
2008: Thad Prater, Athens
2007: Anthony Inman, Lawrence County
2006: William Booth, Hartselle
2005: Mike Burns, Decatur
2004: William Booth, Hartselle
2003: William Booth, Hartselle
2002: T.J. Orr, East Lawrence
2001: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County
2000: William Booth, Hartselle
1999: William Booth, Hartselle
1998: William Booth, Hartselle
1997: Bob Godsey, Decatur
1996: William Booth, Hartselle
1995: Bob Godsey, Decatur
1994: William Booth, Hartselle
1993: William Booth, Hartselle
1992: William Booth, Hartselle
1991: William Booth, Hartselle
1990: Bobby Coggins, Athens
1989: Don Smith, East Lawrence
1988: William Booth, Hartselle
1987: Ronnie Ritter, Decatur
1986: Billy Miles, Austin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.