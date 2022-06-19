D20515 Hartselle baseball (copy)
Hartselle catcher Cam Palahach has been named to The Daily's Class 5A-7A All-Area team. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Players of the Year

Elliott Bray and William Turner, Hartselle: The seniors were the anchors for the Class 6A state champions and first-team All-State selections. Turner, who was the championship series MVP, went 12-1 with two saves with a 1.43 ERA. He struck out 110 batters in 73 1/3 innings. Bray, who was selected as the state Player of the Year in Class 6A, went 10-0 with a 0.96 ERA off of 11 earned runs. He struck out 117 batters in 80 innings. When Bray was not pitching, he played right field and hit .421 with 29 RBIs. Bray and Turner will continue their baseball careers at Auburn.

Coach of the Year

William Booth, Hartselle: The coaching legend now has a state championship for every position on the baseball field with his ninth won in May. He’s the Daily’s Coach of the Year for the 17th time in his 35-year coaching career. Booth’s career record is 1,144-497.

Rest of the team

P: Caleb Pittman, Hartselle, Jr.: The third Hartselle pitcher to sign with Auburn went 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA. He struck out 71 in 39 1/3 innings. He was designated as the Game 3 starter in the playoffs, but Hartselle never had a series go past two games.

P: Cooper Cochran, Athens, Sr.: In just nine games, Cochran struck out 33 batters in 37 1/3 innings while allowing just 11 earned runs with a 3-1 record and 2.06 ERA.

P: Bo Belcher, Decatur, Jr.: Belcher led the Red Raiders with a 3-1 record and 17 strikeouts in 19 innings.

DH: Brodie Morrow, Hartselle, Sr.: The first-team Class 6A All-State selection hit .326 with four home runs, 11 doubles, 30 runs scored and 36 RBIs. He also was hit by a pitch 11 times.

DH: Sandy Springs, Athens, Sr.: The second-team All-State selection hit .393 with a team-leading 36 RBIs and 17 extra base hits.

C: Cam Palahach, Hartselle, So.: Palahach moved into the key catching position and probably delivered more than expected, especially with his bat. He hit .324 with 10 doubles, eight sacrifice flies and 19 RBIs.

C: Tucker Stockman, Athens, Sr.: Stockman hit .351 with 13 extra base hits.

C: Lawson Stricklin, Decatur, Sr.: Not many base runners tested Stricklin’s arm. The Tennessee Tech signee hit .281

C: Cameron Bracken, Austin, Sr.: Bracken hit .312 in 93 at bats with just eight strikeouts.

IF: Jo Williamson, Hartselle, So.: The first-team All-State selection hit .417 with 58 hits, 19 doubles, 36 RBIs and 47 runs scored.

IF: Cade Miles, Hartselle, So.: The first-year starter provided excellent defense at shortstop and delivered with the bat while hitting in the ninth spot in the order. Miles hit .324 with 11 extra base hits, 30 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

IF: Justin Brooks, Brewer, Jr.: Brooks led the Patriots with a .348 batting average and 24 RBIs.

IF: Lee Thomas, Decatur, Sr.: Thomas led the Red Raiders with a .319 average, 15 runs scored and 14 RBIs.

IF: Cameron Gholston, Lawrence County, Sr.: Gholston hit .339 with 11 stolen bases and 18 runs scored.

OF: Coleman Mizell, Hartselle, Jr.: The Class 6A Hitter of the Year posted a .504 average with 69 hits, 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 56 RBIs. He was 16 of 18 on stolen bases.

OF: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, So.: The Class 6A All-State selection hit .333 with 48 hits, 10 home runs, 48 runs scored and 43 RBIs.

OF: Caleb Beard, Austin, Sr.: Beard led the Black Bears with a .321 average with 24 runs scored and 21 RBIs. He was 17 of 17 on stolen bases.

OF: Barrett Brown, East Limestone, Sr.: Brown led East Limestone with a .420 average, 34 hits and 10 extra base hits.

OF: Drew Daly, Ardmore, Sr.: Daly led Ardmore with a .383 batting average along with 30 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

Honorable mention

Hartselle: Eli Tidwell, Jr., Greyson Howard, Jr., Jackson Smith, Jr.

Austin: Logan Beasley, Sr., Bryson Claiborne, Jr., Mac Etheredge, Jr., Colby Reeves, Sr.

Decatur: Trey Ayers, Jr., Bo Belcher, Jr., Mac Hillis, Jr., Davis Roberts, Jr.

Brewer: Eli Matkin, Sr.

Athens: Caiden Dumas, So., Riley Miller, So., Breaden Harrison, Sr., Landon Leslie, Sr.

Ardmore: Mason Billions, Sr.

East Limestone: Logan Wales, Jr., Roger Tidwell, Sr., Jacob Eslick, Sr., Kaiden Davis, Sr.

Class 5A-7A baseball

Players of the year

2022: Elliott Bray and William Turner, Hartselle

2021: Elliott Bray, Hartselle

2020: Not awarded

2019: Grayson Throneberry, Austin

2018: Garrett Wade, Hartselle

2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur

2016: Tanner Burns, Decatur

2015: Tanner Burns, Decatur

2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore

2013: Brett Blackwood, Hartselle

2012: Colton Ord, Hartselle

2011: Luke Mould, Athens

2010: Corey Jackson, Austin

2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle

2008: Colin McMurry, Athens

2007: Ty Chancelor, Austin

2006: Jordan Parker, Hartselle

2005: Ben Jones, Decatur

2004: Zach Andrews, Hartselle

2003: Zac Ward, Hartselle

2002: Ryan Bowerman, Lawrence County

2001: Brad Hand, Lawrence County

2000: Trai Meadows, Hartselle, and Cole Barthel, Decatur

1999: Jay Sivley, Hartselle

1998: Scott McClanahan, Hartselle

1997: Jonathan Blankenship, Hartselle

1996: Jake Miles, Austin

1995: Eric Gregory, Decatur

1994: Steve Woodard, Hartselle

1993: Jay Chittam, Hartselle, and Jay Hobbs, Hartselle

1992: Jay Chittam, Hartselle

1991: John Peek, Hartselle, and Mack Parker, Hartselle

1990: Matt Holmes, Brewer, and Danley Bradford, Hartselle

1989: Danley Bradford, Hartselle

1988: Jason Clanton, Austin

1987: Joey Aycock, Decatur

1986: David Bachman, Austin

Coach of the Year

2022: William Booth, Hartselle

2021: William Booth, Hartselle

2020: Not awarded

2019: Not awarded

2018: Tyler Stephenson, Austin

2017: Luke Lamm, Decatur

2016: Luke Lamm, Decatur

2015: Bradley Craig, East Limestone

2014: Andrew Smith, Ardmore

2013: William Booth, Hartselle

2012: William Booth, Hartselle

2011: Thad Prater, Athens

2010: William Booth, Hartselle

2009: William Booth, Hartselle

2008: Thad Prater, Athens

2007: Anthony Inman, Lawrence County

2006: William Booth, Hartselle

2005: Mike Burns, Decatur

2004: William Booth, Hartselle

2003: William Booth, Hartselle

2002: T.J. Orr, East Lawrence

2001: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County

2000: William Booth, Hartselle

1999: William Booth, Hartselle

1998: William Booth, Hartselle

1997: Bob Godsey, Decatur

1996: William Booth, Hartselle

1995: Bob Godsey, Decatur

1994: William Booth, Hartselle

1993: William Booth, Hartselle

1992: William Booth, Hartselle

1991: William Booth, Hartselle

1990: Bobby Coggins, Athens

1989: Don Smith, East Lawrence

1988: William Booth, Hartselle

1987: Ronnie Ritter, Decatur

1986: Billy Miles, Austin

