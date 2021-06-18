---
Player of the Year
Elliott Bray, Hartselle, Jr.: The Auburn commitment and Class 6A first-team All-State selection was the ace of Hartselle pitching staff. He was 9-3 with a 1.26 ERA. He had 124 strikeouts in 78 innings while giving up just 14 earned runs.
---
Coach of the Year
William Booth, Hartselle: Booth picks up this honor for the 16th time in his 34-year coaching career. He first received it 33 years ago in 1988 when he was just 44. He last received it in 2013 when Hartselle won the Class 5A state championship. Booth, who has a career record of 1,106-493 with eight state championships, was named the state’s Class 6A Coach of the Year last Sunday.
---
Rest of the team
P: Cole Cheatham, Ardmore, Sr.: The Mississippi State signee and Class 5A second-team All-State selection had a 6-4 record with 114 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings and a 1.34 ERA.
P: Cole Turner, Lawrence County, Sr.: The Jacksonville State signee struck out 60 in 35 innings while posting a 7-3 record with one save.
P: Colby Widner, Hartselle, Sr.: The relief specialist went 6-0 with two saves and a 2.73 ERA. He struck out 49 in 41 innings.
P: Jack Wilson, Austin, Sr.: The Black Bears’ pitching leader went 4-4 with a 2.07 ERA. He struck out 66 in 54 innings while allowing 16 earned runs.
P: William Turner, Hartselle, Jr.: The Auburn commit posted a 4-3 record with a 2.73 ERA. He had 64 strikeouts in 46 innings.
P: Caleb Pittman, Hartselle, Jr.: The third Auburn commit for the Tigers threw 57 1/3 innings with 66 strikeouts with a 5-4 record and a 3.05 ERA. Segars hit .234 with 19 RBIs.
DH: William Penley, Decatur, Sr.: The first baseman/pitcher hit .337 with 19 RBIs.
DH: Coleman Mizell, Hartselle, Soph.: The Alabama commit hit .272 with 32 runs scored, 23 RBIs and 11 extra base hits, including several key hits in the playoffs.
C: Glavine Segars, Hartselle, Sr.: He was the heartbeat of the Tigers’ defense. Segars was just the second catcher to call pitches during Booth’s 34 years of coaching. Segars hit .234 with 19 RBIs.
C: Lawson Stricklin, Decatur, Jr.: He led the Red Raiders with a .356 average and 32 hits.
IF: Brodie Morrow, Hartselle, Jr.: The first baseman led the Tigers with 37 RBIs while hitting .310.
IF: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, Fr.: The third baseman led the Tigers with a .362 average that included 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs.
IF: Luke Hogan, Ardmore, Sr.: The Class 5A first-team All-State designated hitter hit .389 with 37 hits, 31 RBIs and 15 extra base hits.
IF: BenMichael Bennett, Lawrence County, Jr.: The shortstop led the Red Devils with a .349 average.
IF: William Burgreen, Decatur, Jr.: The shortstop hit .267 and led the Red Raiders with 22 runs scored.
IF: Ty Scott, East Limestone, Sr.: The Martin Methodist signee led the Indians with a .345 average that included 19 RBIs.
OF: Drew Cartee, Hartselle, Sr.: The centerfielder led the Tigers with 52 putouts and just one error in the outfield. He hit .268 with a team-leading 13 stolen bases.
OF: Eli Snelson, Hartselle, Sr.: The Hartselle leadoff hitter had a .289 average with 12 stolen bases. He made just one error.
OF: Micah Owens, Lawrence County, Sr.: The centerfielder hit .341 with a team-leading 17 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
OF: Heath Carden, Athens, Sr.: He hit .347 with 42 hits and 40 runs scored.
---
Honorable mention
Austin: Caleb Beard, Jr., Logan Beasley, Jr., Cameron Bracken, Jr.
Hartselle: Blaze Gillespie, Sr.
Decatur: Banks Murphree, Sr., Ben Glover, Sr., Davis Roberts, Soph.
Brewer: Logan Powers, Fr., Brayden Murphy, Fr., Eli Matkin, Jr., Caden Layfield, Jr.
Lawrence County: Matthew Proctor, Sr., Kaden Edward, Sr., Garrett Lee, Sr.
Athens: Sam Sandy, Jr., Cooper Cochran, Jr., Zach Harries, Sr.
Ardmore: Drew Daly, Jr., Mason Billions, Jr.
East Limestone: Randael Kelley, Sr.
---
Players of the year
2021: Elliott Bray, Hartselle
2020: not awarded
2019: Grayson Throneberry, Austin
2018: Garrett Wade, Hartselle
2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2016: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2015: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore
2013: Brett Blackwood, Hartselle
2012: Colton Ord, Hartselle
2011: Luke Mould, Athens
2010: Corey Jackson, Austin
2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle
2008: Colin McMurry, Athens
2007: Ty Chancelor, Austin
2006: Jordan Parker, Hartselle
2005: Ben Jones, Decatur
2004: Zach Andrews, Hartselle
2003: Zac Ward, Hartselle
2002: Ryan Bowerman, Lawrence County
2001: Brad Hand, Lawrence County
2000: Trai Meadows, Hartselle, and Cole Barthel, Decatur
1999: Jay Sivley, Hartselle
1998: Scott McClanahan, Hartselle
1997: Jonathan Blankenship, Hartselle
1996: Jake Miles, Austin
1995: Eric Gregory, Decatur
1994: Steve Woodard, Hartselle
1993: Jay Chittam, Hartselle, and Jay Hobbs, Hartselle
1992: Jay Chittam, Hartselle
1991: John Peek, Hartselle, and Mack Parker, Hartselle
1990: Matt Holmes, Brewer, and Danley Bradford, Hartselle
1989: Danley Bradford, Hartselle
1988: Jason Clanton, Austin
1987: Joey Aycock, Decatur
1986: David Bachman, Austin
---
Coaches of the year
2021: William Booth, Hartselle
2020: not awarded
2019: not awarded
2018: Tyler Stephenson, Austin
2017: Luke Lamm, Decatur
2016: Luke Lamm, Decatur
2015: Bradley Craig, East Limestone
2014: Andrew Smith, Ardmore
2013: William Booth, Hartselle
2012: William Booth, Hartselle
2011: Thad Prater, Athens
2010: William Booth, Hartselle
2009: William Booth, Hartselle
2008: Thad Prater, Athens
2007: Anthony Inman, Lawrence County
2006: William Booth, Hartselle
2005: Mike Burns, Decatur
2004: William Booth, Hartselle
2003: William Booth, Hartselle
2002: T.J. Orr, East Lawrence
2001: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County
2000: William Booth, Hartselle
1999: William Booth, Hartselle
1998: William Booth, Hartselle
1997: Bob Godsey, Decatur
1996: William Booth, Hartselle
1995: Bob Godsey, Decatur
1994: William Booth, Hartselle
1993: William Booth, Hartselle
1992: William Booth, Hartselle
1991: William Booth, Hartselle
1990: Bobby Coggins, Athens
1989: Don Smith, East Lawrence
1988: William Booth, Hartselle
1987: Ronnie Ritter, Decatur
1986: Billy Miles, Austin
