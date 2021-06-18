---

Player of the Year

Elliott Bray, Hartselle, Jr.: The Auburn commitment and Class 6A first-team All-State selection was the ace of Hartselle pitching staff. He was 9-3 with a 1.26 ERA. He had 124 strikeouts in 78 innings while giving up just 14 earned runs.

---

Coach of the Year

William Booth, Hartselle: Booth picks up this honor for the 16th time in his 34-year coaching career. He first received it 33 years ago in 1988 when he was just 44. He last received it in 2013 when Hartselle won the Class 5A state championship. Booth, who has a career record of 1,106-493 with eight state championships, was named the state’s Class 6A Coach of the Year last Sunday.

---

Rest of the team

P: Cole Cheatham, Ardmore, Sr.: The Mississippi State signee and Class 5A second-team All-State selection had a 6-4 record with 114 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings and a 1.34 ERA.

P: Cole Turner, Lawrence County, Sr.: The Jacksonville State signee struck out 60 in 35 innings while posting a 7-3 record with one save.

P: Colby Widner, Hartselle, Sr.: The relief specialist went 6-0 with two saves and a 2.73 ERA. He struck out 49 in 41 innings.

P: Jack Wilson, Austin, Sr.: The Black Bears’ pitching leader went 4-4 with a 2.07 ERA. He struck out 66 in 54 innings while allowing 16 earned runs.

P: William Turner, Hartselle, Jr.: The Auburn commit posted a 4-3 record with a 2.73 ERA. He had 64 strikeouts in 46 innings.

P: Caleb Pittman, Hartselle, Jr.: The third Auburn commit for the Tigers threw 57 1/3 innings with 66 strikeouts with a 5-4 record and a 3.05 ERA. Segars hit .234 with 19 RBIs.

DH: William Penley, Decatur, Sr.: The first baseman/pitcher hit .337 with 19 RBIs.

DH: Coleman Mizell, Hartselle, Soph.: The Alabama commit hit .272 with 32 runs scored, 23 RBIs and 11 extra base hits, including several key hits in the playoffs.

C: Glavine Segars, Hartselle, Sr.: He was the heartbeat of the Tigers’ defense. Segars was just the second catcher to call pitches during Booth’s 34 years of coaching. Segars hit .234 with 19 RBIs.

C: Lawson Stricklin, Decatur, Jr.: He led the Red Raiders with a .356 average and 32 hits.

IF: Brodie Morrow, Hartselle, Jr.: The first baseman led the Tigers with 37 RBIs while hitting .310.

IF: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, Fr.: The third baseman led the Tigers with a .362 average that included 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs.

IF: Luke Hogan, Ardmore, Sr.: The Class 5A first-team All-State designated hitter hit .389 with 37 hits, 31 RBIs and 15 extra base hits.

IF: BenMichael Bennett, Lawrence County, Jr.: The shortstop led the Red Devils with a .349 average.

IF: William Burgreen, Decatur, Jr.: The shortstop hit .267 and led the Red Raiders with 22 runs scored.

IF: Ty Scott, East Limestone, Sr.: The Martin Methodist signee led the Indians with a .345 average that included 19 RBIs.

OF: Drew Cartee, Hartselle, Sr.: The centerfielder led the Tigers with 52 putouts and just one error in the outfield. He hit .268 with a team-leading 13 stolen bases.

OF: Eli Snelson, Hartselle, Sr.: The Hartselle leadoff hitter had a .289 average with 12 stolen bases. He made just one error.

OF: Micah Owens, Lawrence County, Sr.: The centerfielder hit .341 with a team-leading 17 RBIs and 27 runs scored.

OF: Heath Carden, Athens, Sr.: He hit .347 with 42 hits and 40 runs scored.

---

Honorable mention

Austin: Caleb Beard, Jr., Logan Beasley, Jr., Cameron Bracken, Jr.

Hartselle: Blaze Gillespie, Sr.

Decatur: Banks Murphree, Sr., Ben Glover, Sr., Davis Roberts, Soph.

Brewer: Logan Powers, Fr., Brayden Murphy, Fr., Eli Matkin, Jr., Caden Layfield, Jr.

Lawrence County: Matthew Proctor, Sr., Kaden Edward, Sr., Garrett Lee, Sr.

Athens: Sam Sandy, Jr., Cooper Cochran, Jr., Zach Harries, Sr.

Ardmore: Drew Daly, Jr., Mason Billions, Jr.

East Limestone: Randael Kelley, Sr.

---

Players of the year

2021: Elliott Bray, Hartselle

2020: not awarded

2019: Grayson Throneberry, Austin

2018: Garrett Wade, Hartselle

2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur

2016: Tanner Burns, Decatur

2015: Tanner Burns, Decatur

2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore

2013: Brett Blackwood, Hartselle

2012: Colton Ord, Hartselle

2011: Luke Mould, Athens

2010: Corey Jackson, Austin

2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle

2008: Colin McMurry, Athens

2007: Ty Chancelor, Austin

2006: Jordan Parker, Hartselle

2005: Ben Jones, Decatur

2004: Zach Andrews, Hartselle

2003: Zac Ward, Hartselle

2002: Ryan Bowerman, Lawrence County

2001: Brad Hand, Lawrence County

2000: Trai Meadows, Hartselle, and Cole Barthel, Decatur

1999: Jay Sivley, Hartselle

1998: Scott McClanahan, Hartselle

1997: Jonathan Blankenship, Hartselle

1996: Jake Miles, Austin

1995: Eric Gregory, Decatur

1994: Steve Woodard, Hartselle

1993: Jay Chittam, Hartselle, and Jay Hobbs, Hartselle

1992: Jay Chittam, Hartselle

1991: John Peek, Hartselle, and Mack Parker, Hartselle

1990: Matt Holmes, Brewer, and Danley Bradford, Hartselle

1989: Danley Bradford, Hartselle

1988: Jason Clanton, Austin

1987: Joey Aycock, Decatur

1986: David Bachman, Austin

---

Coaches of the year

2021: William Booth, Hartselle

2020: not awarded

2019: not awarded

2018: Tyler Stephenson, Austin

2017: Luke Lamm, Decatur

2016: Luke Lamm, Decatur

2015: Bradley Craig, East Limestone

2014: Andrew Smith, Ardmore

2013: William Booth, Hartselle

2012: William Booth, Hartselle

2011: Thad Prater, Athens

2010: William Booth, Hartselle

2009: William Booth, Hartselle

2008: Thad Prater, Athens

2007: Anthony Inman, Lawrence County

2006: William Booth, Hartselle

2005: Mike Burns, Decatur

2004: William Booth, Hartselle

2003: William Booth, Hartselle

2002: T.J. Orr, East Lawrence

2001: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County

2000: William Booth, Hartselle

1999: William Booth, Hartselle

1998: William Booth, Hartselle

1997: Bob Godsey, Decatur

1996: William Booth, Hartselle

1995: Bob Godsey, Decatur

1994: William Booth, Hartselle

1993: William Booth, Hartselle

1992: William Booth, Hartselle

1991: William Booth, Hartselle

1990: Bobby Coggins, Athens

1989: Don Smith, East Lawrence

1988: William Booth, Hartselle

1987: Ronnie Ritter, Decatur

1986: Billy Miles, Austin

