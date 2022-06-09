---

Player of the Year

Emily Simon, Athens, Sr.: The right-hander led her team to the Class 6A state championship as one of the most dominant pitchers in the state with an 18-1 record and 0.80 ERA. She was named the Class 6A Player of the Year and Class 6A Pitcher of the Year. The Auburn-Montgomery signee threw 15 shutouts and three no-hitters. She was also a force at the plate with a .394 average, eight home runs and 47 RBIs.

---

Coach of the Year

Travis Barnes, Athens: Barnes’ return as softball head coach saw the Golden Eagles (45-12) finish with the school’s first softball state championship since 2010. The Golden Eagles went undefeated in the area tournament, regional and state tournament.

---

Rest of the team

P: Katie Bracken, Austin, Sr.: The UAH signee went 21-2 with a 1.05 ERA, seven shutouts and five no-hitters with 234 strikeouts in 126 innings. Bracken also hit .444 with 15 home runs and 68 RBIs.

P: Kenley Hilleary, Austin, Sr.: The Kennesaw State signee posted a 17-6 record with a 1.85 ERA that included nine no-hitters and three perfect games. She struck out 232 in 122 innings. Hilleary also hit .403 with nine home runs and 16 stolen bases.

P: Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle, So.: She posted 30-7 record in her first season in Class 6A. Godfrey struck out 347 in 195 innings with a 0.77 ERA.

P: Madison Murphy, Decatur, Sr.: The Chattanooga State signee faced 700 batters and struck out 300 while posting a 3.55 ERA with a 10-16 record.

P: Katie Simon, Athens, Sr.: The All-State honorable mention selection posted a 15-6 record with a 1.66 ERA while allowing 40 earned runs in 100 innings with 112 strikeouts. The AUM signee also hit .388 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.

P: Ella Singletary, Ardmore, Jr.: The 5A All-State honorable mention selection went 25-16 with 11 shutouts and 261 strikeouts in 175 innings.

P: Bronwyn Borden, Brewer, Jr.: The second-team 5A All-State selection struck out 289 batters in 194 innings while allowing 40 earned runs and finished with a 16-9 record.

C: Ann Carder, Athens, Sr.: The first-team Class 6A All-State selection and Southern Illinois signee hit .368 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs.

C: Brityan Godfrey, Hartselle, Fr.: The second-team Class 6A All-State selection hit .345 with nine home runs and 53 RBIs.

IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, So.: The first-team 6A All-State selection hit .469 with 11 home runs, 27 stolen bases, 39 RBIs and 62 runs scored.

IF: Karsi Lentz, Hartselle, Jr.: The first-team 6A All-State selection and 6A Hitter of the Year broke her own school record with 25 home runs while driving in 91 runs and hitting .478 with a 1.096 slugging percentage. She has signed with Auburn-Montgomery.

IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, So.: She hit .491 while stealing 51 bases in 52 attempts. She scored 79 runs while driving in 61.

IF: Katie Gillott, Hartselle, Fr.: She hit .405 with 42 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

OF: Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle, Sr.: The Alabama signee was a first-team 6A All-State selection with 103 runs scored, 87 stolen bases and a .552 batting average. She had 15 doubles, 13 triples and seven home runs.

OF: Bo Riley, Ardmore, Jr.: The second-team 5A All-State selection hit .470 with 67 runs scored and 36 RBIs.

OF: Katie Davis, Austin, Jr.: The Volunteer State signee hit .410 for the Black Bears while stealing 24 bases and scoring 61 runs.

DH: Abby Summerford, Brewer, Fr.: The second-team Class 5A All-State selection hit .337 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs.

DH: Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County, Sr.: The Red Devils’ catcher closed out her career hitting .421.

---

Honorable Mention

Austin: Claire Wright, Fr., Kyra Taylor, Sr.

Decatur: Lexie Tincknell, Jr.

Hartselle: Sarah Bowling, Jr., Brantley Drake, Jr., Brooklyn Stiles, So., Ryley Cate Wolf, 8th.

Brewer: Breia Rusk, Fr., Marlee Jones, Jr., Makenzie Irman, 8th.

Athens: Haley Waggoner, Fr.

Ardmore: Ellie Riley, Fr., Sara Sanders, Jr., Brooke Phillips, Jr., Sydney Sanders, Jr.

East Limestone: Amaya Green, Fr., Kailey Matthews, 8th.

Lawrence County: Andee Brooke McKay, Fr., Trinity Britnell, Sr.

---

Class 5A-7A softball

Player of the year

2022: Emily Simons, Athens

2021: Emily Simon, Athens

2020: Not awarded

2019: Kylie Winton and Kalli Cartee, Hartselle

2018: Kylie Winton, Hartselle

2017: Megan Hill, Lawrence County

2016: Ashton Hill, Austin

2015: Taylor Wascavage and Jada Hayes, Hartselle

2014: Jada Hayes and Taylor Wascavage, Hartselle

2013: Mallory Malone, Austin

2012: Mallory Patterson, Lawrence County

2011: Breanna Riley, Hartselle

2010: Danielle Richard, Priceville

2009: Audrey McClanahan, Hartselle

2008: Casey Steadman, Ardmore

2007: Sallie Beth Burch, Lawrence County

2006: Sarah Beth Medley, East Limestone

2005: Lacy Kerr, Athens

2004: Sabrina Roberts, Hartselle

2003: Shelley Stanley, Decatur

2002: Shelley Stanley, Decatur

2001: Katie Tillman, Hartselle

2000: Katie Tillman, Hartselle

1999: Kelli Thompson, Austin

1998: Kelli Thompson, Austin

1997: Hew Miller, Austin

1996: Stephanie Berry, Hartselle

---

Coach of the year

2022: Travis Barnes, Athens

2021: Thad Prater, Athens

2020: Not awarded

2019: Christy Ferguson, Hartselle

2018: Christy Ferguson, Hartselle

2017: Stephen Baugh, Ardmore

2016: Travis Barnes, Athens

2015: Josh Graham, Lawrence County

2014: Christy Ferguson, Hartselle

2013: Bruce Hamilton, Austin

2012: Bruce Hamilton, Austin

2011: Daniel Bates, Hartselle

2010: Kelly Hendrix, Athens

2009: Mark Thomas, Ardmore

2008: Shane Alexander, Hartselle

2007: Ashley Mueller, Decatur

2006: Shane Alexander, Hartselle

2005: Thad Prater, Athens

2004: Ashley McIntyre, Decatur

2003: John Smith, East Lawrence

2002: Garry Pressley, Hartselle

2001: Garry Pressley, Hartselle

2000: Garry Pressley, Hartselle

1999: Garry Pressley, Hartselle

1998: Garry Pressley, Hartselle

1997: Mark Stephenson, Austin

