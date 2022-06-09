---
Player of the Year
Emily Simon, Athens, Sr.: The right-hander led her team to the Class 6A state championship as one of the most dominant pitchers in the state with an 18-1 record and 0.80 ERA. She was named the Class 6A Player of the Year and Class 6A Pitcher of the Year. The Auburn-Montgomery signee threw 15 shutouts and three no-hitters. She was also a force at the plate with a .394 average, eight home runs and 47 RBIs.
---
Coach of the Year
Travis Barnes, Athens: Barnes’ return as softball head coach saw the Golden Eagles (45-12) finish with the school’s first softball state championship since 2010. The Golden Eagles went undefeated in the area tournament, regional and state tournament.
---
Rest of the team
P: Katie Bracken, Austin, Sr.: The UAH signee went 21-2 with a 1.05 ERA, seven shutouts and five no-hitters with 234 strikeouts in 126 innings. Bracken also hit .444 with 15 home runs and 68 RBIs.
P: Kenley Hilleary, Austin, Sr.: The Kennesaw State signee posted a 17-6 record with a 1.85 ERA that included nine no-hitters and three perfect games. She struck out 232 in 122 innings. Hilleary also hit .403 with nine home runs and 16 stolen bases.
P: Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle, So.: She posted 30-7 record in her first season in Class 6A. Godfrey struck out 347 in 195 innings with a 0.77 ERA.
P: Madison Murphy, Decatur, Sr.: The Chattanooga State signee faced 700 batters and struck out 300 while posting a 3.55 ERA with a 10-16 record.
P: Katie Simon, Athens, Sr.: The All-State honorable mention selection posted a 15-6 record with a 1.66 ERA while allowing 40 earned runs in 100 innings with 112 strikeouts. The AUM signee also hit .388 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.
P: Ella Singletary, Ardmore, Jr.: The 5A All-State honorable mention selection went 25-16 with 11 shutouts and 261 strikeouts in 175 innings.
P: Bronwyn Borden, Brewer, Jr.: The second-team 5A All-State selection struck out 289 batters in 194 innings while allowing 40 earned runs and finished with a 16-9 record.
C: Ann Carder, Athens, Sr.: The first-team Class 6A All-State selection and Southern Illinois signee hit .368 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs.
C: Brityan Godfrey, Hartselle, Fr.: The second-team Class 6A All-State selection hit .345 with nine home runs and 53 RBIs.
IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, So.: The first-team 6A All-State selection hit .469 with 11 home runs, 27 stolen bases, 39 RBIs and 62 runs scored.
IF: Karsi Lentz, Hartselle, Jr.: The first-team 6A All-State selection and 6A Hitter of the Year broke her own school record with 25 home runs while driving in 91 runs and hitting .478 with a 1.096 slugging percentage. She has signed with Auburn-Montgomery.
IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, So.: She hit .491 while stealing 51 bases in 52 attempts. She scored 79 runs while driving in 61.
IF: Katie Gillott, Hartselle, Fr.: She hit .405 with 42 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
OF: Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle, Sr.: The Alabama signee was a first-team 6A All-State selection with 103 runs scored, 87 stolen bases and a .552 batting average. She had 15 doubles, 13 triples and seven home runs.
OF: Bo Riley, Ardmore, Jr.: The second-team 5A All-State selection hit .470 with 67 runs scored and 36 RBIs.
OF: Katie Davis, Austin, Jr.: The Volunteer State signee hit .410 for the Black Bears while stealing 24 bases and scoring 61 runs.
DH: Abby Summerford, Brewer, Fr.: The second-team Class 5A All-State selection hit .337 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs.
DH: Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County, Sr.: The Red Devils’ catcher closed out her career hitting .421.
---
Honorable Mention
Austin: Claire Wright, Fr., Kyra Taylor, Sr.
Decatur: Lexie Tincknell, Jr.
Hartselle: Sarah Bowling, Jr., Brantley Drake, Jr., Brooklyn Stiles, So., Ryley Cate Wolf, 8th.
Brewer: Breia Rusk, Fr., Marlee Jones, Jr., Makenzie Irman, 8th.
Athens: Haley Waggoner, Fr.
Ardmore: Ellie Riley, Fr., Sara Sanders, Jr., Brooke Phillips, Jr., Sydney Sanders, Jr.
East Limestone: Amaya Green, Fr., Kailey Matthews, 8th.
Lawrence County: Andee Brooke McKay, Fr., Trinity Britnell, Sr.
---
Class 5A-7A softball
Player of the year
2022: Emily Simons, Athens
2021: Emily Simon, Athens
2020: Not awarded
2019: Kylie Winton and Kalli Cartee, Hartselle
2018: Kylie Winton, Hartselle
2017: Megan Hill, Lawrence County
2016: Ashton Hill, Austin
2015: Taylor Wascavage and Jada Hayes, Hartselle
2014: Jada Hayes and Taylor Wascavage, Hartselle
2013: Mallory Malone, Austin
2012: Mallory Patterson, Lawrence County
2011: Breanna Riley, Hartselle
2010: Danielle Richard, Priceville
2009: Audrey McClanahan, Hartselle
2008: Casey Steadman, Ardmore
2007: Sallie Beth Burch, Lawrence County
2006: Sarah Beth Medley, East Limestone
2005: Lacy Kerr, Athens
2004: Sabrina Roberts, Hartselle
2003: Shelley Stanley, Decatur
2002: Shelley Stanley, Decatur
2001: Katie Tillman, Hartselle
2000: Katie Tillman, Hartselle
1999: Kelli Thompson, Austin
1998: Kelli Thompson, Austin
1997: Hew Miller, Austin
1996: Stephanie Berry, Hartselle
---
Coach of the year
2022: Travis Barnes, Athens
2021: Thad Prater, Athens
2020: Not awarded
2019: Christy Ferguson, Hartselle
2018: Christy Ferguson, Hartselle
2017: Stephen Baugh, Ardmore
2016: Travis Barnes, Athens
2015: Josh Graham, Lawrence County
2014: Christy Ferguson, Hartselle
2013: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2012: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2011: Daniel Bates, Hartselle
2010: Kelly Hendrix, Athens
2009: Mark Thomas, Ardmore
2008: Shane Alexander, Hartselle
2007: Ashley Mueller, Decatur
2006: Shane Alexander, Hartselle
2005: Thad Prater, Athens
2004: Ashley McIntyre, Decatur
2003: John Smith, East Lawrence
2002: Garry Pressley, Hartselle
2001: Garry Pressley, Hartselle
2000: Garry Pressley, Hartselle
1999: Garry Pressley, Hartselle
1998: Garry Pressley, Hartselle
1997: Mark Stephenson, Austin
