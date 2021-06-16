---
Player of the Year
Emily Simon, Athens, Jr.: The right-hander was one of the most dominant pitchers in Class 6A with a 24-6 record and 1.67 ERA. The first-team All-State selection struck out 251 in 171 1/3 innings with just 41 earned runs. In 723 at bats, opponents hit .191. Simon was also a star with the bat. She hit .452 with 66 hits, 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 29 runs scored and 47 RBIs.
---
Coach of the Year
Thad Prater, Athens: The Golden Eagles had one of their best seasons at 45-12 since winning the Class 5A state championship in 2010. Athens, which was ranked No. 1 in 6A all season, won its area and regional championship.
---
Rest of the team
P: Katie Bracken, Austin, Jr.: She led the Black Bears with an 18-2 record with 237 strikeouts in 140 innings with a 1.60 ERA while splitting time between pitcher and third. She also hit .385 with 52 hits, five home runs and 34 RBIs.
P: Madison Murphy, Decatur, Jr.: The second-team 6A All-State selection posted an 11-9 record, but struck out 250 in 114 innings while allowing just 27 earned runs. She also hit .430 with 10 home runs.
P: Katie Simon, Athens, Jr.: Emily’s twin sister went 14-6 with a 1.81 ERA while allowing 23 earned runs in 96 1/3 innings with 152 strikeouts. She also hit .388 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.
P: Ella Singletary, Ardmore, Soph.: The first-team 5A All-State selection went 24-5 with 13 shutouts. She allowed 52 earned runs in 172 innings with 179 strikeouts.
P: Bronwyn Borden, Brewer, Soph.: The second-team 5A All-State pick struck out 260 batters in 169 innings while allowing 54 earned runs and finished with a 12-16 record.
P: Jeanna Smith, Hartselle, Sr.: She posted a 15-7 record with two saves while striking out 191 in 128 innings.
C: Jada Henderson, Hartselle, Sr.: The second-team 6A All-State selection hit .431 with 15 home runs and 68 RBIs in 144 at bats. The UAH signee had a .861 slugging percentage.
C: Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County, Jr.: She hit .412 with 54 hits, 19 RBIs and only nine strikeouts.
IF: Lawrence Hayes, Austin, Sr.: The Black Bears shortstop hit .402 with 60 hits, 10 doubles, seven triples, 24 stolen bases and 50 runs scored.
IF: Kenley Hilleary, Austin, Jr.: The second-team 7A All-State selection split time between third and pitcher while hitting .392 with 10 home runs, a team leading 55 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Her pitching record was 13-3 with three saves, a 1.70 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 126 innings.
IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, Fr.: The first-team 6A All-State selection hit .476 with 20 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and 74 runs scored.
IF: Karsi Lentz, Hartselle, Jr.: The first-team 6A All-State selection set a school record with 17 home runs. Her 62 RBIs rank fifth in the school record books. The Auburn-Montgomery commitment hit .417 with 45 runs scored. She also posted a 7-4 pitching record.
IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, Fr.: She set a school record with 72 runs scored while hitting .450 with 81 hits, including eight doubles, six triples and five home runs. She also had 50 RBIs.
OF: Karsi Preuitt, Hartselle, Jr.: The first-team 6A All-State selection set a school record with 72 runs scored and 50 stolen bases. She hit .460 with 74 hits, including 11 doubles, seven triples and five home runs. She is an Alabama commitment.
OF: Bo Riley, Ardmore, Jr.: The second-team 5A All-State selection hit .494 with 82 hits, 55 runs scored and 51 RBIs.
OF: Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County, Sr.: The UAH signee hit .406 with 54 hits, 54 runs scored, 23 stolen bases and six home runs.
OF: Katie Davis, Austin, Jr.: The center fielder was a spark plug for the Black Bears with her .338 average. She had 46 hits, 38 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.
DH: Reagan Clem, Ardmore, Sr.: The second-team 5A All-State pick hit .385 with 45 hits, nine home runs and 31 RBIs as her team’s catcher while playing half the season with a torn ACL.
DH: Anna Carder, Athens, Jr.: The Golden Eagles’ catcher hit .425 with 57 hits, eight home runs and 55 RBIs. She was an All-State honorable mention selection.
---
Honorable Mention
Austin: Kinsley Higdon, Fr.
Decatur: Aaliayah Hullett, Sr.
Hartselle: Lillyanna Cartee, Sr., Zoey Crawford, Jr.
Athens: Lilli Cain, Sr., Haley Waggoner, 8th and Jordyn Johnson, Jr.
East Limestone: Kaci Sharp, Sr., MJ Mitchell, Sr., Rylie Grisham, Sr.
Lawrence County: Andee Brook McKay, 8th, Rylie Terry, Sr.
---
Players of the year
2021: Emily Simon, Athens
2020: Not awarded
2019: Kylie Winton and Kalli Cartee, Hartselle
2018: Kylie Winton, Hartselle
2017: Megan Hill, Lawrence County
2016: Ashton Hill, Austin
2015: Taylor Wascavage and Jada Hayes, Hartselle
2014: Jada Hayes and Taylor Wascavage, Hartselle
2013: Mallory Malone, Austin
2012: Mallory Patterson, Lawrence County
2011: Breanna Riley, Hartselle
2010: Danielle Richard, Priceville
2009: Audrey McClanahan, Hartselle
2008: Casey Steadman, Ardmore
2007: Sallie Beth Burch, Lawrence County
2006: Sarah Beth Medley, East Limestone
2005: Lacy Kerr, Athens
2004: Sabrina Roberts, Hartselle
2003: Shelley Stanley, Decatur
2002: Shelley Stanley, Decatur
2001: Katie Tillman, Hartselle
2000: Katie Tillman, Hartselle
1999: Kelli Thompson, Austin
1998: Kelli Thompson, Austin
1997: Hew Miller, Austin
1996: Stephanie Berry, Hartselle
Coaches of the year
2021:Thad Prater
2020: Not awarded
2019: Christy Ferguson, Hartselle
2018: Christy Ferguson, Hartselle
2017: Stephen Baugh, Ardmore
2016: Travis Barnes, Athens
2015: Josh Graham, Lawrence County
2014: Christy Ferguson, Hartselle
2013: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2012: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2011: Daniel Bates, Hartselle
2010: Kelly Hendrix, Athens
2009: Mark Thomas, Ardmore
2008: Shane Alexander, Hartselle
2007: Ashley Mueller, Decatur
2006: Shane Alexander, Hartselle
2005: Thad Prater, Athens
2004: Ashley McIntyre, Decatur
2003: John Smith, East Lawrence
2002: Garry Pressley, Hartselle
2001: Garry Pressley, Hartselle
2000: Garry Pressley, Hartselle
1999: Garry Pressley, Hartselle
1998: Garry Pressley, Hartselle
1997: Mark Stephenson, Austin
