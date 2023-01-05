--
PlAYER OF THE YEAR
Ellis Dickman, Decatur, 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, Sr. The Decatur quarterback led the Red Raiders to their best season (9-3) since 2016 while accounting for 2,423 yards of total offense. The two-year starter set school records for single-season passing yardage (2,247) and touchdowns (24) while completing 152 of 267 passes. He also rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries.
--
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jere Adcock, Decatur. After four losing seasons, the Red Raiders turned it around in 2022 with a 9-3 record that was Decatur’s best record since going 10-2 in 2016. Decatur’s three losses were to Hartselle, Muscle Shoals and Gardendale, which all advanced to the Class 6A playoff quarterfinals.
---
OFFENSE
QB: De’Air Young, Austin, 5-9, 165, Sr.: The two-year starter for the Class 7A, Region 4 champions passed for 1,145 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.
QB: Jack Smith, Hartselle, 6-3, 215, Sr.: Smith accounted for 33 touchdowns in his first year as a starter for the Class 6A, Region 7 champions. He completed 181 of 268 passes for 2,480 yards and 21 TDs. The Arkansas baseball signee also rushed 89 times for 557 yards and 12 touchdowns.
RB: Ri Fletcher, Hartselle, 5-9, 170, Jr.: The first-team Class 6A All-State selection scored touchdowns via rushing (18), receiving (3), punt returns (2) and kickoffs (1). He rushed for 1,306 yards on 156 carries.
RB: Gavin Fuqua, Austin, 5-9, 160, So.: Fuqua had a breakout season for the Black Bears with 783 yards rushing with nine touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 99 yards.
RB: Alex Mason, East Limestone, 5-10, 175, Sr.: Mason totaled 20 touchdowns with 15 rushing and five on pass receptions.
RB: Thomas Colston, Ardmore, 5-9, 225, Sr.: Colston rushed 180 times for 975 yards and eight touchdowns.
RB: Lukas Simpson, Brewer, 5-7, 185, Sr.: Simpson rushed for 558 yards and seven touchdowns on 137 carries.
WR: Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle, 6-2, 180, Sr.: The UNA commit caught 71 passes for 907 yards and six touchdowns.
WR: Jayden Brown, Decatur, 6-2, 180, Sr.: Brown averaged 19.24 yards a catch on 46 receptions in 10 games for 885 yards and 12 touchdowns.
WR: Eli Tidwell, Hartselle, 5-10, 175, Sr.: Tidwell grabbed 54 passes for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns.
WR: Jay’shon Ridgle, Athens, 5-6, 140, Jr.: The Golden Eagle grabbed 63 passes for 880 yards and 11 touchdowns.
WR: Walker Latham, Brewer, 5-10, 165, So.: Latham caught 50 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 325 yards in kickoff return yardage.
OL: Colton Stinson, Hartselle, 6-5, 315, Jr.: The starter at left guard allowed no sacks this season with 57 knock-down blocks.
OL: Reid Ellis, Hartselle, 6-2, 270, Sr.: The starter at left tackle allowed no sacks this season with 51 knock-down blocks.
OL: Jaylen Verser, Austin, 6-0, 296, Sr.: Verser was a leader in the offensive line as a physical run blocker.
OL: Tyde Witt, Hartselle, 6-0, 250, Sr.: Witt was the starting center on a Hartselle offense that scored a school record 537 points.
OL: Kody Asher, Decatur, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Asher was a leader on the offensive line that produced 420 points, the second most in school history.
Athlete: Jyron McDaniel, Decatur, 5-11, 165, Sr.: McDaniel starred at defensive back, receiver and kick returner. He had four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.
Athlete: Larry Howard, Athens, 5-11, 155, Sr.: The triple threat rushed for 585 yards and 11 touchdowns, caught nine passes for 99 yards and one touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
--
DEFENSE
DL: Dalton Green, Hartselle, 6-2, 245, Sr.: The anchor in the middle of the Tigers’ defense finished with 64 tackles, including 22 for losses with five sacks.
DL: Jeremiah Ayers, Austin, 6-3, 235, Jr.: Ayers totaled 56 tackles including seven for losses along with three sacks.
DL: Porter Simmons, Hartselle, 6-5, 230, Sr.: Simmons recorded 16 tackles for losses, four sacks and 27 quarterback hurries.
DL: Adolfo Soto, Decatur, 5-10, Sr.: Soto recorded 69 tackles, including nine for losses and four sacks.
LB: Paxtin Dupper, Decatur, 5-11, 165, Sr.: Dupper lead the Red Raiders with 108 tackles, including 15 for losses and five sacks.
LB: Druce Clarke, Austin, 5-11, 210, Sr.: The second-team All-State selection had 104 tackles, including seven for losses.
LB: Wyatt Dutton, Lawrence County, 5-11, 205, Sr.: The Class 5A honorable mention selection led the Red Devils with 140 tackles.
LB: Tommy Cazier, Decatur, 5-11, 165, Jr.: Cazier totaled 91 tackles with four stops for losses.
LB: Solomon Lyle, Austin, 6-2, 215, Jr.: Lyle’s 85 tackles included 11 for losses and three sacks.
LB: Achilles Wood, Austin, 6-3, 235, Jr.: Woods has 72 tackles with seven for losses and four sacks.
LB: Jake Haynes, Hartselle, 6-0, 205, Jr.: Haynes had 111 tackles and five tackles for losses.
DB: Drake Borden, Hartselle, 6-0, 170, Jr.: Borden led the Tigers with six pass interceptions.
DB: Jakaleb Goodwin, Hartselle, 5-8, 155, Jr.: Goodwin intercepted five passes for the Tigers.
DB: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, 6-1, 180, Jr.: Steele recorded 110 tackles while intercepting five passes.
DB: Josh Turner, Decatur, 6-0, 180, Sr.: Turner had 78 tackles with one interception. On offense, Turner rushed for five touchdowns on 36 carries.
DB: ZJ Matthews, Decatur, 6-0, 190, Sr.: Matthews made 86 tackles with five tackles for losses and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
DB: Easton Palmer, Austin, 5-10, 180, Jr.: Along with his 67 tackles, Palmer had two interceptions.
K: Crawford Lang, Hartselle, 5-11, 180, Sr.: Lang had 34 touchbacks on kickoffs. He was 53 of 57 on PATs and hit 11 of 16 field goal attempts with a lone of 46 yards.
K: Jim Nelson, Athens, 6-3, 195, Jr.: Nelson averaged 38.6 yards on his punts. He found the end zone 23 percent of the time on kickoffs. Nelson was 33 of 35 on PATs.
--
HONORABLE MENTION
Austin: Bryson Clairborne, Sr., Michael Burton, Sr., Payson Hubbard, Sr.
Brewer: Caden Childers, Sr., Garrett Clemons, Sr., Will Clemons, Jr., Connor Kirby, Jr.
Decatur: Jackson Thatch, Sr., Mylon Miller, Sr., Ryan Kirk, Sr.
Hartselle: Andrew Crittendon, Sr., Treyce Oden, Sr., Zeke McHan, Sr.
Athens: Michael Mills, Sr., John McIntyre, Jr., Jake McDonald, Jr.
Lawrence County: Kaiden Wear, Jr., Wyatt Kelsoe, Jr., Braylon Dame, So., Ryder McGregory, So.
Ardmore: Justin Coverdale, Sr., Hayden Durham, Jr., Noah Stafford, Fr., Jeffrey Rodriguez, Sr.
East Limestone: Fortune Wheeler, Sr., Caiden Autry, Sr., Donavin Dubose, So., Kaden Joiner, Jr.
--
Class 5A-7A
--
Players of the Year
2022: Ellis Dickman, Decatur
2021: JT Blackwood, Hartselle
2020: Quincy Crittendon, Jevon Jackson, Tre Shackelford, Austin
2019: Quincy Crittendon, Austin
2018: Trentin Dupper, Decatur and Luke Godsey, Hartselle
2017: Asa Martin, Austin
2016: LaDarius Woods, Decatur
2015: Victor Garth, Austin
2014: Brick Pugh, East Limestone
2013: Johnnie Anderson, Athens
2012: Deacon Aldridge, Hartselle
2011: Jordan Orr, Hartselle
2010: Will Lang, Hartselle
2009: Ben Neill, Decatur
2008: Marquez Jones, Hartselle
2007: Michael Schuster, Decatur
2006: Rob Ezell, Athens
2005: Rob Ezell, Athens
2004: Jerraud Powers, Decatur
2003: Trent Dean, Decatur
2002: Jeremy Orr, Hartselle
2001: Larry Edwards, East Limestone
2000: Cole Barthel, Decatur
1999: Philip Rivers, Athens
1998: Randy Vickers, Athens
1997: Josh Kellett, Decatur
1996: Matt Dawson, Decatur
1995: Herman Banks, Hartselle
1994: Clay Stiles, Hartselle
1993: Antonio Langford, Decatur
1992: Chris Anderson, Athens
1991: Fabian Anderson, Hartselle
1990: Jason Holden, Athens, and James Mosley, Decatur
1989: Mario Morris, Decatur
1988: Danny Lampkin, Decatur
1987: Carlos Franklin, Athens
1986: Carlos Southward, Decatur
1985: Calvert Turner, Austin
1984: Craig Shackelford, Decatur
1983: Deron Huerkamp, Austin
1982: Greg Stewart, Austin
1981: Cameron Mims, Hartselle
1980: Stevie Williams, Hartselle
1979: Stanley Shackelford, Decatur
1978: Randy Campbell, Hartselle
--
Coaches of the Year
2022: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2021: Bryan Moore, Hartselle
2020: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2019: Cody Gross, Athens
2018: Geoff Walters, Brewer
2017: Rich Dutton, Lawrence County
2016: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2015: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2014: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2013: Allen Creasy, Athens
2012: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2011: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2010: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2009: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2008: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2007: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2006: Allen Creasy, Athens
2005: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2004: Allen Creasy, Athens
2003: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2002: Mike Smith, Hartselle
2001: Phil Cavnar, East Limestone
2000: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County
1999: Jere Adcock, Decatur
1998: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County
1997: Steve Rivers, Athens
1996: Vance Roberson, Austin
1995: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1994: Don Woods, Hartselle
1993: Dyer Carlisle, Austin
1992: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1991: Steve Meek, Lawrence County
1990: Garner Ezell, Athens
1989: Don Woods, Hartselle
1988: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1987: Mike Bates, Lawrence County
1986: Garner Ezell, Athens
1985: Charles Brown, Brewer
1984: Steve Rivers, Decatur, and Jackie Ferguson, Athens
1983: Tom Calvin, Austin
1982: Tom Calvin, Austin
1981: Don Woods, Hartselle
1980: Don Woods, Hartselle
1979: Tom Calvin, Austin
1978: Bucky Pitts, Hartselle
1977: Earl Webb, Decatur
