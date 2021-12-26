Player of the Year: Quarterback JT Blackwood, Hartselle, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Sr., led the Tigers to an undefeated regular season. He completed 67 percent of his passes (143 of 215) for 2,180 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 209 yards and six touchdowns on 43 carries. Blackwood also served as an offensive captain for the Tigers. He was a Class 6A All-State honorable mention selection.
Coach of the Year: Bryan Moore, Hartselle. In just his second season, Hartselle won its first region championship since 2018. In just two seasons at Hartselle, Moore’s record is 17-5 with two playoff appearances.
---
OFFENSE
QB: De’Air Young, Austin, 5-9, 150, Jr.: Young developed into a big-playmaker for the Black Bears. He threw for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 440 yards and a touchdown.
QB: Caden Childers, Brewer, 5-11, 155, Jr.: Childers threw for 1,647 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 338 yards and six touchdowns.
RB: Tyler Cooper, Austin, 5-9, 175, Sr.: Cooper took over the No. 1 running back position with 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 112 yards.
RB: Ri Fletcher, Hartselle, 5-9, 165, Soph.: The speedster averaged 11.8 yards per carry on 89 attempts for 1,053 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 15 pass receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He was a Class 6A All-State honorable mention selection.
RB: Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone, 6-0, 170, Jr.: Wheeler averaged 7.8 yards per carry with 166 rushes for 1,289 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ran for four touchdowns in two different games, including a game with 239 yards vs. West Limestone.
RB: Austin Williams, Lawrence County, 5-10, 190, Sr.: Williams rushed for 1,046 yards on 190 carries with 11 touchdowns.
WR: Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle, 6-2, 180, Jr.: The Tigers’ top receiving threat caught 52 passes for 852 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had a kick return for a score. Fletcher was a Class 6A second-team All-State selection.
WR: Jayden Brown, Decatur, 6-2, 180, Jr.: The No. 1 passing target for the Red Raiders had 43 catches for 883 yards and six touchdowns. That’s 20.5 yards per catch.
WR: Dylann Roper, Athens, 6-2, 180, Sr.: Roper caught 46 passes for 716 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
WR: Jeremiah Burgess, Austin, 5-9, 205, Sr.: Burgess was a valuable receiver as a fullback/tight end with his 28 catches for 481 yards and seven touchdowns.
OL: Braxton Quattlebaum, Hartselle, 6-2, 275, Sr.: He recorded 51 knock down blocks and allowed zero sacks for an offense that averaged 41 points a game. Quattlebaum was a Class 6A first-team All-State selection.
OL: Colton Stinson, Hartselle, 6-5, 309, Jr.: The Tigers’ left guard had 47 knock-down blocks with zero sacks allowed.
OL: Kaden Newton, East Limestone, 5-10, 185, Sr.: He graded 86 percent for the season with 17 pancake blocks. Newton was an All-Area selection last season while playing for Ardmore.
OL: Amari Pointer, Austin, 5-10, 275, Sr.: The only returning starter in the Austin offensive line was the team’s most consistent blocker.
OL: Jason Claborn, Decatur, 6-4, 285, Sr.: The offensive tackle has been a four-year starter for the Red Raiders. He was selected as a permanent team captain.
Athlete: Maurice Jones, Austin, 5-9, 185, Soph.: Jones added some spark for the Black Bears in the second half of the season with 15 receptions for 230 yards and four touchdowns, 13 kick returns for 373 yards and two touchdowns and six punt returns for 104 yards and one touchdown. He was a Class 7A All-State honorable mention selection.
Athlete: Brody Dunn, Ardmore, 6-2, 203, Sr.: Dunn played multiple positions for the Tigers, including quarterback, running back, tight end, H-back and outside linebacker. He rushed for 13 touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Athlete: Jaden Jude, Athens, 6-1, 190, Sr.: Jude starred at quarterback and receiver for the Golden Eagles. He threw for 783 yards and nine touchdowns, rushed for 647 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
---
DEFENSE
DL: Dominic Simmons, Hartselle, 6-3, 215, Sr.: The defensive end recorded 14 tackles for losses and one sack among his 67 tackles in 10 games. He was also a defensive captain for the Tigers.
DL: Dalton Green, Hartselle, 6-1, 250, Jr.: The nose guard had 45 tackles, eight tackles for losses, three sacks and one fumble recovery.
DL: Jacob McRae, Decatur, 6-1, 255, Sr.: The four-year starter had 91 tackles with 21 tackles for losses and four sacks. McRae played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. He was a Class 6A second-team All-State selection.
DL: Josh Cunningham, East Limestone, 6-0, 180, Sr.: Cunningham was a beast at defensive end with 106 tackles, 26 tackles for losses, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
DL: Jacob Wiley, Austin, 5-9, 255, Sr.: The nose guard had 37 tackles, including one sack and nine stops for losses.
LB: Kaleb Moore, Hartselle, 6-0, 221, Sr.: Moore recorded 150 tackles, including 16 tackles for losses with three sacks. He was a Class 6A second-team All-State selection.
LB: Isaac Osteen, Hartselle, 5-10, 185, Sr.: Osteen had 95 tackles in 10 games with seven tackles for losses and one fumble recovery.
LB: Bryce Moore, Ardmore, 5-9, 209, Sr.: Moore had a team-high 137 tackles with eight tackles for losses and two sacks. He was a Class 5A second-team All-State selection.
LB: Jack Tregoning, Athens, 6-0, 185, Sr.: The All-State selection as a junior was limited to seven games this season due to injuries and having a game canceled due to COVID. He still recorded 91 tackles with two sacks.
LB: Druce Clarke, Austin, 5-11, 205, Sr.: Clarke led the Black Bears with 99 tackles, including three tackles for losses and one sack.
LB: Zmari Bell, Austin, 5-10, 205, Sr.: Injuries limited him to eight games, but Bell made the most of it with 74 tackles, including six for losses.
LB: Tommy Cazier, Decatur, 5-10, 185, Soph.: The inside linebacker led the Red Raiders with 101 tackles, including five tackles for losses.
DB: Walker Hoyles, Hartselle, 5-9, 160, Jr.: Hoyles turned in some huge plays for the Tigers with four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He had 42 tackles and one fumble recovery.
DB: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, 6-1, 175, Soph.: In his second season as a starter, Steele had 38 tackles and an interception.
DB: Josh Turner, Decatur, 6-0, 185, Jr.: The safety had 81 total tackles, including five for losses. He broke up four passes and had one interception.
DB: Tra Stover, Austin, 6-1, 170, Sr.: The Austin Peay signee had 30 tackles with one interception. He also played receiver and kick returner with one return for a touchdown.
K: Crawford Lang, Hartselle, 5-10, 185, Jr.: Lang was 50 of 50 on PATs and good on four of five field goal attempts, including a long of 35 yards. He was a Class 6A All-State honorable mention selection.
P: Owan Poovey, Decatur, 5-8, 150, Sr.: The three-year kicker for the Red Raiders averaged 36.6 yards a punt. He hit 27 of 30 PATs and had 13 of his 37 kickoffs go for touchbacks.
---
HONORABLE MENTION
Austin: Jaylen Verser, OL, Jr.; Solomon Lyle, LB, Soph.; Jaidon Jamison, DL, Jr.
Decatur: Banks Dement, RB/TE/H-back, Sr.; Mylon Miller, LB, Jr.; ZJ Matthews, DB, Jr.; Charles Zalusky, LB, Sr.
Brewer: Lee Murray, LB, Sr.; DJ Burney, WR, Soph.; Walker Latham, WR/DB, Fr.
Hartselle: Coleman Mizell, LB, Jr.; Treyce Oden, LB, Jr.; Armahdeo Dunigan, RB, Sr.; Eli Tidwell, WR, Jr.
Athens: Kameron Gatewood, LB/DB/RB, Jr.; Ben Shinkunas, LB, Sr.; Shelomoh Trotman, DE, Sr.
Ardmore: Tyler Thompson, DE, Jr.; Thomas Colston, RB, Jr.; Peyton Heard, LB, Sr.
Lawrence County: Andrew Cook, LB, Sr.; Xander Montgomery, DL, Sr.; Braiden Fountain, KR/DB/WR, Sr.
---
Class 5A-7A football
Players of the year
2021: JT Blackwood, Hartselle
2020: Quincy Crittendon, Jevon Jackson, Tre Shackelford, Austin
2019: Quincy Crittendon, Austin
2018: Trentin Dupper, Decatur and Luke Godsey, Hartselle
2017: Asa Martin, Austin
2016: LaDarius Woods, Decatur
2015: Victor Garth, Austin
2014: Brick Pugh, East Limestone
2013: Johnnie Anderson, Athens
2012: Deacon Aldridge, Hartselle
2011: Jordan Orr, Hartselle
2010: Will Lang, Hartselle
2009: Ben Neill, Decatur
2008: Marquez Jones, Hartselle
2007: Michael Schuster, Decatur
2006: Rob Ezell, Athens
2005: Rob Ezell, Athens
2004: Jerraud Powers, Decatur
2003: Trent Dean, Decatur
2002: Jeremy Orr, Hartselle
2001: Larry Edwards, East Limestone
2000: Cole Barthel, Decatur
1999: Philip Rivers, Athens
1998: Randy Vickers, Athens
1997: Josh Kellett, Decatur
1996: Matt Dawson, Decatur
1995: Herman Banks, Hartselle
1994: Clay Stiles, Hartselle
1993: Antonio Langford, Decatur
1992: Chris Anderson, Athens
1991: Fabian Anderson, Hartselle
1990: Jason Holden, Athens, and James Mosley, Decatur
1989: Mario Morris, Decatur
1988: Danny Lampkin, Decatur
1987: Carlos Franklin, Athens
1986: Carlos Southward, Decatur
1985: Calvert Turner, Austin
1984: Craig Shackelford, Decatur
1983: Deron Huerkamp, Austin
1982: Greg Stewart, Austin
1981: Cameron Mims, Hartselle
1980: Stevie Williams, Hartselle
1979: Stanley Shackelford, Decatur
1978: Randy Campbell, Hartselle
---
Coaches of the Year
2021: Bryan Moore, Hartselle
2020: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2019: Cody Gross, Athens
2018: Geoff Walters, Brewer
2017: Rich Dutton, Lawrence County
2016: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2015: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2014: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2013: Allen Creasy, Athens
2012: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2011: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2010: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2009: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2008: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2007: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2006: Allen Creasy, Athens
2005: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2004: Allen Creasy, Athens
2003: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2002: Mike Smith, Hartselle
2001: Phil Cavnar, East Limestone
2000: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County
1999: Jere Adcock, Decatur
1998: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County
1997: Steve Rivers, Athens
1996: Vance Roberson, Austin
1995: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1994: Don Woods, Hartselle
1993: Dyer Carlisle, Austin
1992: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1991: Steve Meek, Lawrence County
1990: Garner Ezell, Athens
1989: Don Woods, Hartselle
1988: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1987: Mike Bates, Lawrence County
1986: Garner Ezell, Athens
1985: Charles Brown, Brewer
1984: Steve Rivers, Decatur, and Jackie Ferguson, Athens
1983: Tom Calvin, Austin
1982: Tom Calvin, Austin
1981: Don Woods, Hartselle
1980: Don Woods, Hartselle
1979: Tom Calvin, Austin
1978: Bucky Pitts, Hartselle
1977: Earl Webb, Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.