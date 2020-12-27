Player of the Year: This year there are three seniors from Austin.
Quarterback Quincy Crittendon, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, completed 147 of 251 passes for 24 touchdowns and 2,322 yards with just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 740 yards and seven touchdowns on 87 carries. Crittendon was a Class 7A All-State honorable mention selection.
Running back Jevon Jackson, 5-10, 190, scored 19 touchdowns. He rushed 172 times for 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns. Jackson also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. Jackson was a Class 7A second-team All-State selection. He played in this year’s North-South All-Star game.
Receiver Tre Shackelford, 6-1, 190, grabbed 55 passes for 13 touchdowns and 1,112 yards. He also rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. Shackelford was a Class 7A first-team All-State selection.
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Perkins, Austin. In his 11th season leading the Black Bears and third season in the state classification for the largest schools, Austin (8-3) won its first Class 7A region championship. It’s the third region championship since 2016. Before 2016, Austin’s last region championship came in 1999.
Perkins is the winningest coach in Austin football history (79-47). The Black Bears have gone 54-20 over the last six seasons with six consecutive playoff appearances.
--
Offense
QB: Jordan Scott, Athens, 5-9, 155, Sr.: In nine games for the Class 6A, Region 8 champions, Scott directed a powerful Athens rushing attack. He threw 100 passes and completed 70 for 983 yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing zero interceptions.
QB: Brody Sparks, Lawrence County, 6-0, 195, Sr.: Sparks set a school record with 26 touchdowns passes. He completed 154 of 257 passes for 2,333 yards with just four interceptions. He had a string of 158 pass attempts without an interception.
RB: Gage Dutton, Lawrence County, 5-9, 185, Sr.: Dutton rushed for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns on 195 carries. He’s one of three in program history to rush for over 1,100 yards and the first since 2000.
RB: Jaylen Gilbert, Athens, 5-9, 170, Sr.: Gilbert rushed 190 times for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. He rushed for over 200 yards in consecutive games vs. Muscle Shoals, Hueytown and Hartselle. He had over 50 carries in the win over Hartselle.
RB: Kollin Swart, East Limestone, 5-10, 175, Sr.: Swart averaged 10.1 yards a carry with 887 yards and 10 touchdowns on 88 carries. He also had 20 receptions for 320 yards and five touchdowns.
WR: Garrett Lee, Lawrence County, 6-4, 200, Sr.: Lee’s 53 receptions for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns made him the school’s all-time leading receiver (109) and leader in receiving yards (1,992). Lee is a Class 5A second-team All-State selection.
WR: Winston Lyle, Austin, 6-2, 185, Sr.: In his first season of varsity play, Lyle gave the Black Bears a great No. 2 target behind Shackelford. Lyle had 40 catches for 606 yards and six touchdowns.
WR: Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle, 6-2, 170, Soph.: The speedster led the Tigers with 865 yards and seven touchdowns on 51 catches.
WR: BenMichael Bennett, Lawrence County, 5-10, 160, Jr.: His 39 receptions were good for 495 yards and four touchdowns. He also kicked 20 extra points and two field goals.
WR: Dylann Roper, Athens, 6-1, 175, Jr.: The junior averaged 14.4 yards a catch with 24 for 345 yards and seven touchdowns.
OL: Ja’Corey Harris, Athens, 5-9, 240, Sr.: The leader up front for the Golden Eagles graded 90 percent on 510 snaps with zero missed assignments.
OL: Ryan Garrison, Hartselle, 6-1, 300, Sr.: Garrison has been a leader upfront for the Tigers over the last two seasons.
OL: Alex Machado, Austin, 5-10, 250, Sr.: The two-year starter at center was one of the Black Bears' most consistent blockers.
OL: Tyler Moore, East Limestone, 6-5, 323, Sr.: The tackle recorded 61 pancake blocks while grading 88 percent. Moore was a Class 5A second-team All-State selection.
OL: Jaylon Mumford, Austin, 5-10, 245, Sr.: The Black Bears’ right tackle was his team’s most physical blocker and was especially great in pass blocking.
OL: Banks Murphree, Decatur, 6-3, 265, Sr.: While splitting time between tackle and center he graded 82 percent.
OL: Kaden Newton, Ardmore, 6-1, 226, Jr.: Graded 92 percent with 31 pancake blocks and zero sacks allowed.
Athlete: Chris Allen, Ardmore, 5-10, 170, Sr.: Allen had a nose for the end zone. He had five rushing touchdowns, one TD on a pass reception, two on interception returns, one on a fumble recovery, two on punt returns and two on kickoff returns. Allen was a Class 7A first-team All-State selection.
Athlete: Charlie Taylor, Decatur, 6-1, 165, Sr.: The Red Raiders’ team captain was a top receiving target with 28 catches. He also returned punts and kickoffs.
--
Defense
DL: EJ Colbert, Hartselle, 6-3, 260, Sr.: In nine games, Colbert had 44 tackles with six tackles for losses and four sacks.
DL: Jalik Malone, Austin, 6-0, 320, Sr.: The big guy’s job was to occupy blockers. He did a great job of that while recording 61 tackles, including five sacks.
DL: Jacob McRae, Decatur, 6-1, 240, Jr.: The three-year starter was all over the field in the defensive line, offensive line and at H-back. He had 66 tackles, including 18 for losses with eight quarterback sacks.
DL: Kelvin Morris, Hartselle, 6-1, 240, Sr.: The leader in the Tigers’ defensive front had 99 tackles, including 15 for losses and 5.5 sacks. Morris was a Class 6A second-team All-State selection. He has signed with Tennessee Chattanooga.
DL: Kamerin Sandlin, Decatur, 5-9, 225, Sr.: After moving from linebacker to nose tackle, Sandlin recorded 46 tackles with six tackles for losses. He also played in the offensive line.
LB: Rush Boyett, Athens, 6-1, 260, Sr.: One of the leading tacklers in the area had 114 stops with seven tackles for losses, one fumble recovery and three sacks. He played in the North-South All-Star game.
LB: Noah Bye, East Limestone, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Bye’s 99 tackles, with 69 solo stops led the Indians. He also had 11 tackles for losses, three fumble recoveries, two sacks and one interception.
LB: Kaden Edwards, Lawrence County, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Edwards recorded 100 tackles with six tackles for losses and two sacks.
LB: Ronald Fletcher, Austin, 5-11, 205, Sr.: The Black Bears’ top tackler had 115 stops along with six sacks and four tackles for losses. Fletcher was a Class 7A All-State honorable mention selection.
LB: Chase Jones, Decatur, 5-11, 180, Sr.: The team captain recorded 83 tackles, including 53 individual stops.
LB: Issac Osteen, Hartselle, 5-10, 175, Jr.: The quarterback of the Tigers’ defense made all the calls and checks while recording 146 tackles, including six tackles for losses.
LB: Jack Tregoning, Athens, 6-0, 185, Jr.: The first-year starter at linebacker led the Golden Eagles with 143 tackles along with two fumble recoveries, one interception and one sack. Tregoning was a Class 6A second-team All-State selection.
DB: Jaden Baker, Austin, 5-10, 165, Sr.: The lock-down cornerback intercepted five passes and broke up nine passes while recording 33 tackles. Baker was a Class 7A All-State honorable mention selection.
DB: Jakaleb Goodwin, Hartselle, 5-9, 135, Fr.: Goodwin made a huge splash on the varsity level with 88 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes broken up.
DB: Kendall Scales, Austin, 5-8, 150, Sr.: The former running back became a full-time defender this season and had 90 tackles and one interception.
DB: Tra Stover, Austin, 6-2, 180, Jr.: In his first season with the Black Bears, Stover broke up nine passes while making one interception and recorded 34 tackles.
DB: Jed Sutherland, East Limestone, 5-11, 160, Sr.: Besides intercepting five passes, Sutherland had 64 tackles, 15 passes broken up and three fumble recoveries.
K: Crawford Lang, Hartselle, 5-10, 170, Soph.: The Tigers used his booming leg for 32 touchbacks on kickoffs and eight of 11 field goal attempts with a long of 51 yards. Crawford was a Class 6A All-State honorable mention selection.
P: Owan Poovey, Decatur, 5-7, 140, Jr.: He averaged 34.7 yards on 42 punts with a long of 67 and an average return of just three yards.
--
Honorable mention
Austin: Braxton Lyle, LB, Sr.; Zmari Bell, LB, Jr.; Jakari Fuller, LB, Sr.
Decatur: Grayson Vermeire, QB, Sr.; Hunter Claborn, OL, Jr.; Banks Dement, LB, Jr.; Cooper Lovett, LB, Jr.
Brewer: Wyatt Styles, QB, Sr., Cole Rathbun, OL, Sr., Carter Latham, DE, Sr., Gonzolo Ramerez, RB, Jr.
Hartselle: Kaleb Moore, RB/LB, Jr.; Seth Lockett, DL, Sr.; Parker Sawyer, QB, Sr., Eli Snelson, DB, Sr.; Tevin Shields, DB, Sr.
Athens: Jaden Jude, WR, Jr.; Isaiah Orr, OL, Sr.; Zachary Siwiec, TE, Sr.; Cam Anderson, DB, Sr.; Heath Carden, DB, Sr.
Ardmore: Connor Harbin, WR, Sr.; Luke Hogan, LB, Sr.; David Jenrath, P/K, Sr.; Owen Doss, WR, Sr.
East Limestone: Jordan Gardner, RB, Jr.; Syrus James, K, Sr.; Tyler Kelly, OL, Sr.; Blake Cross, OL, Sr.
Lawrence County: Zach Guy, LB, Sr.; Allen Johnson, DB, Sr.; Colton Reeves, OL, Sr.; Chandler Stevenson, OL, Sr.
--
Players of the year
2020: Quincy Crittendon, Jevon Jackson, Tre Shackelford, Austin
2019: Quincy Crittendon, Austin
2018: Trentin Dupper, Decatur and Luke Godsey, Hartselle
2017: Asa Martin, Austin
2016: LaDarius Woods, Decatur
2015: Victor Garth, Austin
2014: Brick Pugh, East Limestone
2013: Johnnie Anderson, Athens
2012: Deacon Aldridge, Hartselle
2011: Jordan Orr, Hartselle
2010: Will Lang, Hartselle
2009: Ben Neill, Decatur
2008: Marquez Jones, Hartselle
2007: Michael Schuster, Decatur
2006: Rob Ezell, Athens
2005: Rob Ezell, Athens
2004: Jerraud Powers, Decatur
2003: Trent Dean, Decatur
2002: Jeremy Orr, Hartselle
2001: Larry Edwards, East Limestone
2000: Cole Barthel, Decatur
1999: Philip Rivers, Athens
1998: Randy Vickers, Athens
1997: Josh Kellett, Decatur
1996: Matt Dawson, Decatur
1995: Herman Banks, Hartselle
1994: Clay Stiles, Hartselle
1993: Antonio Langford, Decatur
1992: Chris Anderson, Athens
1991: Fabian Anderson, Hartselle
1990: Jason Holden, Athens, and James Mosley, Decatur
1989: Mario Morris, Decatur
1988: Danny Lampkin, Decatur
1987: Carlos Franklin, Athens
1986: Carlos Southward, Decatur
1985: Calvert Turner, Austin
1984: Craig Shackelford, Decatur
1983: Deron Huerkamp, Austin
1982: Greg Stewart, Austin
1981: Cameron Mims, Hartselle
1980: Stevie Williams, Hartselle
1979: Stanley Shackelford, Decatur
1978: Randy Campbell, Hartselle
--
Coaches of the year
2020: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2019: Cody Gross, Athens
2018: Geoff Walters, Brewer
2017: Rich Dutton, Lawrence County
2016: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2015: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2014: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2013: Allen Creasy, Athens
2012: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2011: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2010: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2009: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2008: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2007: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2006: Allen Creasy, Athens
2005: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2004: Allen Creasy, Athens
2003: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2002: Mike Smith, Hartselle
2001: Phil Cavnar, East Limestone
2000: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County
1999: Jere Adcock, Decatur
1998: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County
1997: Steve Rivers, Athens
1996: Vance Roberson, Austin
1995: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1994: Don Woods, Hartselle
1993: Dyer Carlisle, Austin
1992: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1991: Steve Meek, Lawrence County
1990: Garner Ezell, Athens
1989: Don Woods, Hartselle
1988: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1987: Mike Bates, Lawrence County
1986: Garner Ezell, Athens
1985: Charles Brown, Brewer
1984: Steve Rivers, Decatur, and Jackie Ferguson, Athens
1983: Tom Calvin, Austin
1982: Tom Calvin, Austin
1981: Don Woods, Hartselle
1980: Don Woods, Hartselle
1979: Tom Calvin, Austin
1978: Bucky Pitts, Hartselle
1977: Earl Webb, Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.