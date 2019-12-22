Player of the Year: Jerry Burton, Priceville: The 5-10, 175-pound junior had a year to remember with 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns rushing on 347 carries. He had eight games with over 200 yards rushing. The rushing yardage ranks in the top 30 all-time in the state. Burton is also a Class 4A All-State selection.
Coach of the Year: Chris Foster, Priceville: For someone who didn’t come to town until July, Foster made a huge impact on the school’s football program. The Bulldogs matched a school-high with eight wins, advanced to the playoffs for just the third time and won their first playoff game ever.
Offense
QB: Luke Nail, 6-4, 195, Danville, Sr.: The North Alabama signee accounted for over 2,000 yards of offense. He threw for 1,197 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 854 yards and 14 touchdowns.
RB: Colton Keith, 5-11, 185, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: The three-year starter for the Eagles finished with 1,275 yards and 17 touchdowns on 145 carries in 13 games. He also had one touchdown reception. He is also a Class 1A All-State selection.
RB: Cameron Moore, 6-0, 190, Danville, Jr.: The Hawks’ leading rusher had 915 yards and 12 touchdowns on 157 carries. He caught 19 passes for 235 yards and one score.
RB: Dylan Hunter, 5-10, 200, East Lawrence, Sr.: One of the keys to the Eagles’ first non-losing season since 1997 was this back’s 1,309 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns. He averaged six yards a carry. He is also a Class 3A All-State selection.
RB: Jairrice Pryor, 5-9, 175, Clements, Sr.: This Colt ran wild for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns on 252 carries. He is also a Class 3A All-State selection.
WR: River Helms, 6-4, 213, West Limestone, Jr.: The Division I prospect had 45 catches for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had a defensive touchdown. He is also a Class 4A All-State selection.
WR: Jeremiah "JJ" Jones, 6-4, 175, Tanner, Sr.: This tall receiver had 30 receptions for 720 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is also a Class 2A All-State selection.
WR: Mikel Philyaw, 5-10, 170, Falkville, Jr.: This Blue Devil hauled in 48 passes for 721 yards and nine touchdowns. He returned two kicks for touchdowns and totaled 69 stops on defense with one interception. He is also a Class 1A All-State selection.
Athlete: Jaxson Mitchell, 5-5, 160, Hatton, Jr.: He did it all for the Hornets with 1,220 all-purpose yards, including nine rushing touchdowns, one kick return for a touchdown and six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He is also a Class 2A All-State selection.
Athlete: Christian Angulo, 5-11, 200, Falkville, Jr.: The two-time All-State selection at wide receiver made the move to running back this season in a big way with 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns on 169 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass and threw for two touchdowns. On defense he had 68 tackles and one interception. He is also a Class 1A All-State selection.
OL: Michael McNutt, 6-7, 330, Priceville, Sr.: Led the Bulldogs with 72 pancake blocks and graded out 92 percent for the season on blocking success. The offensive line cleared the way for over 4,000 yards rushing. He is also a Class 4A All-State selection.
OL: Gage Saint, 6-5, 290, Hatton, Sr.: He recorded 50 pancake blocks in nine games while grading 93 percent or better for his blocking each week. He is also a Class 2A All-State selection.
OL: Travis Ricks, 6-3, 290, Falkville, Sr.: Graded 91 percent on his blocking with 33 pancake blocks. He is also Class 2A All-State honorable mention selection.
OL: Tyler Cappi, 6-2, 275, Priceville, Soph.: He played on offense and defense for the Bulldogs. He recorded 68 pancake blocks while grading 90 percent on offense. He had 53 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for losses. He is also a Class 4A All-State selection.
OL: Dakota Hamilton, 6-2, 318, East Lawrence, Sr.: The big man for the Eagles recorded 17 pancake blocks while grading out an average of 81 percent each week. He is also a Class 3A All-State selection.
Defense
DL: Ca’ni McCoy, 6-0, 285, R.A. Hubbard, Sr.: This two-time first-team Class 1A All-State selection had another big season with 101 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 38.5 tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries.
DL: Tyler Pendegraph, 6-1, 290, West Morgan, Sr.: Opponents had to game plan for the Rebels’ top defender. The three-year starter recorded 48 tackles with 6.5 tackles for losses and one sack.
DL: Calup Cunningham, 5-11, 225, Danville, Sr.: The Hawks’ top tackler had 98 tackles with 6.5 tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries. He was a Class 4A All-State selection.
DL: Garrett Rodgers, 5-10, 190, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: He led the Decatur Heritage defensive line with 67 tackles, including seven tackles for losses and five sacks.
LB: Carter Sample, 6-3, 225, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: The Eagles' top tackler with 133 had five tackles for losses, three sacks and one interception in 13 games. He had 15 stops and a fumble recovery in the quarterfinal playoff loss to Mars Hill Bible. Sample also starred on the offensive line with 17 pancake blocks and just one sack allowed. He is also a Class 1A All-State selection in the offensive line.
LB: Luke Fitzgerald, 5-8, 180, Falkville, Jr.: In 11 games he had 94 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, five sacks, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and one tackle for a safety. He is also a Class 1A All-State selection.
LB: John Looney, 5-8, 150, Priceville, Jr.: Recorded 94 tackles, eight tackles for losses, two sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
LB: Hank Davis, 5-9, 190, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: He excelled on defense with 119 tackles, 15 tackles for losses, seven sacks and one interception. He made the most of a limited role on offense at quarterback with 484 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 57 carries. He is also a Class 1A All-State selection.
LB: Holden Graves, 5-9, 180, Clements, Sr.: Led his team with 103 tackles.
LB: Tristan Holmes, 5-9, 170, Priceville, Soph.: Recorded 93 tackles, nine tackles for losses and three sacks.
DB: Jaxon Cross, 5-10, 175, Priceville, Sr.: In addition to 60 tackles, this defensive star had four interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. On offense, he rushed for 823 yards and seven touchdowns on 103 carries. He also caught nine passes for 196 yards, including one touchdown.
DB: Tyler Founds, 6-0, 155, Decatur Heritage, Soph.: In just nine games, he had six interceptions to go along with 57 tackles. He is also a Class 1A All-State selection.
DB: Cameryn Williams, 6-2, 180, West Limestone, Jr.: After a super sophomore season with five interceptions, he was targeted just 11 times and still had two picks.
DB: Jackson Kyle, 5-8, 170, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: After not playing football since the eighth grade, this Eagle left his mark on the football field as a senior. He had 62 tackles and five interceptions. On offense, he caught 12 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown. He is also a Class 1A All-State selection.
DB: Austin Helms, 5-10, 155, Falkville, Jr.: This Blue Devil recorded 90 tackles with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
DB: Miles Fleming, 6-1, 153, Clements, Sr.: Recorded four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, to go along with 89 tackles. He was a Class 3A All-State honorable mention selection.
Kicker: Jordan Greenfield, 6-0, 200, Falkville, Soph.: He was 43 of 47 on extra points and two of five on field goals with a long of 43 and eight touchbacks on kickoffs.
Punter: Corey Robertson, 5-10, 183, West Limestone, Sr.: In just seven games, he had 11 punts downed inside the 20 and a long punt of 55 yards.
Honorable mention
Clements: Hayden Graves, Sr., Hunter Towe, Sr., Landon Martin, Sr., Deondre Stone, Sr.,
Danville: Dalton Dixon, Sr.; Lane Flowers, Jr., Dalton Madison, Sr., Tyler Sumerel, Jr.
Decatur Heritage: Justin Densmore, Jr., Mason Lentz, Sr., Alex Malone, Soph., Baker Wilson, Sr.
Elkmont: Luke Claunch, Sr., Seth Coffman, Sr., Jesse Hicklen, Sr., Coby Scroggins, Sr.
Falkville: Brody Lacey, Sr., Garrett Ball, Sr., Peyton Sallee, Jr.
Hatton: Mason McMillian, Sr., Joseph Crumpton, Sr., Brock Pace, Jr., Kaiden Taylor, Sr.
Priceville: William Baker, Soph., Truman Terry, Sr., Seth Looney, Sr., Koal Legg, Jr.
R.A. Hubbard: Montoya Kellogg, Sr., Todd Perkins, Sr.
Tanner: Nic Gibson, Jr., Jacob Williamson, Sr., Markus Jeanes, Sr.
West Limestone: Brady Adams, Jr., Colton Hobson, Sr., Clayten Pugh, Sr., Richard Walter, Sr.
West Morgan: Drew Brown, Sr., Jakobe Fletcher, Sr., Glavine Segars, Jr., Drew Bradford, Jr.
Players of the year
2019: Jerry Burton, Priceville
2018: Aaron Dove, Falkville
2017: Isaac Huguley, West Morgan
2016: Chadarius Townsend, Tanner
2015: Kaleb Barker, Priceville
2014: Chadarius Townsend, Tanner
2013: Hayden Stephens, Tanner
2012: Fred Rich, Tanner
2011: Landon Stephens, Tanner
2010: Eddrick Harris, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Levi George, Danville
2008: Dez Polk, Speake
2007: D.J. Jones, Hazlewood
2006: Blake Turner, Addison
2005: Caleb Parker, Addison
2004: Michael Ricks, R.A. Hubbard
2003: Reshard Langford, Tanner
2002: Eric Gray, West Morgan
2001: Chauncey Malone, West Morgan
2000: Patrick Billings, Hazlewood
1999: Kendrick Harris, Hazlewood
1998: Timothy Wiggins, Courtland
1997: Jeremy King, West Morgan
1996: Travis Hines, Tanner
1995: Courtney Rose, Hazlewood
1994: Jason Veal, Hatton
1993: Chris Hood, Hazlewood
1992: Montoya Madden, Hazlewood
1991: Renardo McCoy, Hazlewood
1990: The Courtland Chiefs (13-0)
1989: Tarrant Lynch, Hazlewood
1988: Mark Evans, Courtland, and Daryle Mosley, West Morgan
1987: Tony Harris, Hazlewood
1986: Mike Pressnell, West Limestone
1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood
1984: Ardie Orr, Danville
1983: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood
1982: Kerry Goode, Hazlewood
1981: Chris Goode, Hazlewood
1980: Keith Shoulders, Tanner
1979: Johnny Stephens, Elkmont
1978: Ronnie McDaniel, Speake
Coaches of the year
2019: Chris Foster, Priceville
2018: Joel Schrenk, Falkville
2017: John Ritter, West Morgan
2016: John Ritter, West Morgan
2015: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2014: Laron White, Tanner
2013: Laron White, Tanner
2012: Laron White, Tanner
2011: Laron White, Tanner
2010: Nicholas Vinson, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Aaron Goode, R.A. Hubbard
2008: Royal Carpenter, Speake
2007: Aaron Goode, Hazlewood
2006: Heath Grimes, Speake
2005: Randy White, Addison
2004: Lymos McDonald, R.A. Hubbard
2003: Laron White, Tanner
2002: Tim Bowens, Tanner
2001: Lymos McDonald, Courtland
2000: Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1999: Lymos McDonald, Courtland
1998: Jeff Pugh, West Limestone
1997: Bill Hopkins, West Morgan
1996: Phil Cavnar, East Limestone
1995: Louis White, Courtland
1994: Jimmy Don Nave, Tanner
1993: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1992: Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1991: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1990: Louis White, Courtland, and Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1989: Ron Danley, Hatton
1988: Louis White, Courtland, and Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
1987: Dexter Rutherford, Hatton
1986: Louis White, Courtland
1985: Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
1984: Louis White, Courtland
1983: O.B. Owens, Danville
1982: David Hogan, Hazlewood
1981: David Hogan, Hazlewood
1980: Brad Bradford, Tanner
1979: Rickey Johnson, Mount Hope, and Perry Noojin, Elkmont
1978: David Gargis, West Limestone
1977: Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
