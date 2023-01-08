Player of the Year
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Sr.: The Falkville receiver/defensive back put together an amazing season for the Blue Devils (7-5). Warnick led the state with 12 interceptions. He also had 117 tackles, including six tackles for losses. On offense, he caught 54 passes for 1,217 yards and 18 interceptions.
Coach of the Year
Drew Phillips, West Morgan: In just his second season as head coach, Phillips coached the Rebels to a 10-2 record and the program’s first playoff win ever in Class 4A. West Morgan did it with an offense that set a school record with 500 points and a defense that allowed just 12.9 points a game.
OFFENSE
QB: Caden Burnett, Falkville, 6-3, 175, Sr.: The second-team Class 2A All-State selection threw for 2,317 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns. Burnett starred on defense with 67 tackles and two interceptions.
QB: Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage, 5-10, 170, Sr.: Solley threw for 1,989 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 522 yards and five touchdowns.
QB: Colin Patterson, West Limestone, 6-5, 190, Sr.: Patterson threw for 1,316 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for five scores.
QB: Briley Kerby, Hatton, 5-11, 190, Sr.: Kerby was a two-way threat while rushing for 910 yards and 10 touchdowns and throwing for 797 yards with 11 touchdowns.
QB: Karl Parham, Tanner, 5-11, 165, Jr.: In just eight games, Parham threw for 1,197 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 570 yards and four touchdowns.
RB: Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan, 5-7, 160, Jr.: The second-team Class 4A All-State selection had 2,107 all-purpose yards with 24 touchdowns. He rushed for 17 TDs, had four receiving, returned two punts for scores and one kickoff for a touchdown. He averaged 176 yards per game and 9.6 yards per touch.
RB: Mason Cartee, Priceville, 5-10, 185, Sr.: The second-team Class 4A All-State selection rushed for 1,662 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 games. On defense, he had 60 tackles with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
RB: Carsen Reed, Hatton, 5-11, 195, Sr.: While carrying the ball just 66 times, Reed scored 18 touchdowns with 629 yards rushing.
RB: Easton Smith, West Limestone, 5-9, 182, Jr.: Smith rushed 200 times for 1,252 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 82 tackles on defense.
RB: Blitz Clemons, Priceville, 5-6, 145, Jr.: Clemons averaged 13 yards a carry while rushing for 804 yards and seven touchdowns.
RB: Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage, 5-10, 200, 8th: The youngster made a big impact with 825 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He also had 62 tackles and two pass interceptions.
WR: Skylar Townsend, Tanner, 6-2, 170, Jr.: Townsend averaged 17.6 yards per catch while grabbing 23 passes for 407 yards and eight touchdowns.
WR: Haven Helms, West Limestone, 6-3, 165, Sr.: Helms caught 41 passes for 636 yards with seven touchdowns.
OL: Braden Stafford, Hatton, 6-3, 305, Sr.: The Class 2A first-team All-State selection led a dominating offensive line with 47 pancake blocks. He had 10.5 tackles for losses on defense.
OL: Blaxton Royster, Priceville, 5-11, 260, Sr.: Royster was the leader of an offensive line that cleared the way for over 4,000 yards rushing. He graded 97 percent with 63 pancake blocks.
OL: Eli Bice, West Morgan, 6-2, 290, Sr.: The second-team Class 4A All-State selection graded 90 percent with 50-plus pancake blocks for a rushing attack that had over 3,200 yards.
OL: Austin Melson, Falkville, 6-3, 290, Sr.: The second-team Class 2A All-State selection recorded 45 pancake blocks on offense. His 14 tackles for losses in the first four games of the season caused opponents to run away from his side of the field.
OL: Lorenzo Ochoa, Falkville, 6-1, 255, Sr.: Ochoa led the Blue Devils with 69 pancake blocks.
OL: Jamarri Malone, Tanner, 6-1, 285, Jr.: Malone graded 95 percent for the season with 12 pancake blocks.
Athlete: Jaxon Thomas, Decatur Heritage, 5-9, 170, Jr.: The Class 1A second-team All-State selection starred in several ways for the Eagles. He caught 39 passes for 646 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed for 422 yards and five scores. He returned one kickoff and one punt for touchdowns. Thomas had 61 tackles on defense.
Athlete: Jeremy Strong, West Morgan, 5-10, 200, Jr.: Strong starred on offense and defense. He rushed for 704 all-purpose yards and recorded 100 tackles.
Defense
DL: Maurice Johnson, West Morgan, 6-2, 230, Sr.: Johnson graded 88 percent with 56 tackles. He and nine quarterback hurries in a big win over region rival Westminster Christian.
DL: Derrell Howard, Tanner, 6-0, 305, Jr.: Among Howard’s 51 tackles were 20 tackles for losses.
DL: Tejaun Lett, Tanner, 6-3, 245, Jr.: Lett recorded 49 total tackles with 33 solo stops, 15 tackles for losses and five sacks.
LB: David Lockhart, Falkville, 6-1, 195, Sr.: Lockhart recorded 70 tackles that included 16 for losses and seven sacks.
LB: Jake Langolis, Priceville, 6-1, 190, Sr.: The first-team Class 4A All-State selection recorded 133 tackles in 11 games with three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
LB: Malachi Colbert, Falkville, 6-0, 185, Jr.: Collett had 89 tackles with seven for losses and four sacks.
LB: Ty Jones, West Morgan, 6-1, 175, So.: The Class 4A honorable mention selection led the No. 2 defense in the classification with 134 tackles, including six tackles for losses, three sacks and three
interceptions.
LB: Preston Moore, West Limestone, 6-0, 184, So.: Moore was one of the top tacklers in the area with a team leading 132 stops.
LB: Larson Speegle, Priceville, 5-11, 185, Sr.: Speegle recorded 86 tackles in 10 games before being slowed by a knee injury.
LB: Sage Smothers, Priceville, 5-10, 195, Sr.: Smothers totaled 77 tackles with 10 stops for losses and three sacks.
LB: K.C. Hale, Tanner, 5-7, 175, Jr.: Hale had 68 tackles with 42 solo, 10 for losses, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
DB: Gage Taylor, Danville, 6-2, 162, Sr.: The Class 3A honorable mention selection recorded 62 tackles. He had 1,337 all-purpose yards and averaged 36 yards punting.
DB: Jayden Gilbert, Clements, 5-10, 170, Jr.: The second-team Class 3A All-State selection recorded 70 tackles with four interceptions. He also scored touchdowns receiving (8), rushing (7) and returning kicks (2).
DB: Xander Gaines, Priceville, 6-1, 180, Sr.: Gaines totaled 70 tackles and two interceptions. He rushed for 788 yards and eight touchdowns as running back.
DB: Jaxon Stutts, West Moran, 5-9, 175, Sr.: Stutts recorded 69 tackles, including 15 for losses and five sacks. He also had two blocked punts.
DB: Jaylen Moseley, Priceville, 5-4, 176, Sr.: Moseley had 65 tackles and one interception at safety. He was a force on offense with 11 touchdowns and 457 yards rushing.
Athlete: Brady Moore, Clements, 6-0, 215, Sr.: Moore led the Colts with 92 tackles, including 11 for losses. He also rushed for 1,089 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Athlete: Toni Townsend, West Morgan, 5-8, 210, Sr.: Townsend had two game-winning plays on an interception and blocked punt. He also rushed for seven touchdowns.
Honorable Mention
West Morgan: Braxton Peters, Jr.; Connor Dillard, Sr.; Dylan Draper, Sr.
Falkville: Lawson Tew, Sr.; Levi Lynn, Jr., Brock Puckett, Sr.
Danville: Ben Ellenburg, So.; Cole Flowers, So.; Landon Hanserd, So.; Sawyer Tapscott, So.
Decatur Heritage: Paxton Tarver, So.; Nash Thomas, Fr.; Ian Wickwire, So.
Hatton: Tasean Love, Fr.
East Lawrence: Quintez McCoy, Sr.; Walker Letson, Jr.; Jaylan Smith, Jr.; Kameron Pitt, Jr.
West Limestone: Caleb McCurry, Sr.; Aidan Smith, Sr.; Landon Parsons, Sr.
Tanner: Jerrick Thompson, Sr.; Elinneaus Jackson, Jr.; Trevor Peoples, Sr.
Clements: Colbie Tuner, Jr.; Jacob Peoples, Jr.
Class 1A-4A
Players of the year
2022: Isaiah Warnick, Falkville
2021: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2020: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
2019: Jerry Burton, Priceville
2018: Aaron Dove, Falkville
2017: Isaac Huguley, West Morgan
2016: Chadarius Townsend, Tanner
2015: Kaleb Barker, Priceville
2014: Chadarius Townsend, Tanner
2013: Hayden Stephens, Tanner
2012: Fred Rich, Tanner
2011: Landon Stephens, Tanner
2010: Eddrick Harris, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Levi George, Danville
2008: Dez Polk, Speake
2007: D.J. Jones, Hazlewood
2006: Blake Turner, Addison
2005: Caleb Parker, Addison
2004: Michael Ricks, R.A. Hubbard
2003: Reshard Langford, Tanner
2002: Eric Gray, West Morgan
2001: Chauncey Malone, West Morgan
2000: Patrick Billings, Hazlewood
1999: Kendrick Harris, Hazlewood
1998: Timothy Wiggins, Courtland
1997: Jeremy King, West Morgan
1996: Travis Hines, Tanner
1995: Courtney Rose, Hazlewood
1994: Jason Veal, Hatton
1993: Chris Hood, Hazlewood
1992: Montoya Madden, Hazlewood
1991: Renardo McCoy, Hazlewood
1990: The Courtland Chiefs (13-0)
1989: Tarrant Lynch, Hazlewood
1988: Mark Evans, Courtland, and Daryle Mosley, West Morgan
1987: Tony Harris, Hazlewood
1986: Mike Pressnell, West Limestone
1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood
1984: Ardie Orr, Danville
1983: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood
1982: Kerry Goode, Hazlewood
1981: Chris Goode, Hazlewood
1980: Keith Shoulders, Tanner
1979: Johnny Stephens, Elkmont
1978: Ronnie McDaniel, Speake
Coaches of the year
2022: Drew Phillips, West Morgan
2021: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2020: Bo Culver, East Lawrence
2019: Chris Foster, Priceville
2018: Joel Schrenk, Falkville
2017: John Ritter, West Morgan
2016: John Ritter, West Morgan
2015: Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
2014: Laron White, Tanner
2013: Laron White, Tanner
2012: Laron White, Tanner
2011: Laron White, Tanner
2010: Nicholas Vinson, R.A. Hubbard
2009: Aaron Goode, R.A. Hubbard
2008: Royal Carpenter, Speake
2007: Aaron Goode, Hazlewood
2006: Heath Grimes, Speake
2005: Randy White, Addison
2004: Lymos McDonald, R.A. Hubbard
2003: Laron White, Tanner
2002: Tim Bowens, Tanner
2001: Lymos McDonald, Courtland
2000: Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1999: Lymos McDonald, Courtland
1998: Jeff Pugh, West Limestone
1997: Bill Hopkins, West Morgan
1996: Phil Cavnar, East Limestone
1995: Louis White, Courtland
1994: Jimmy Don Nave, Tanner
1993: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1992: Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1991: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1990: Louis White, Courtland, and Rickey Johnson, Hazlewood
1989: Ron Danley, Hatton
1988: Louis White, Courtland, and Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
1987: Dexter Rutherford, Hatton
1986: Louis White, Courtland
1985: Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
1984: Louis White, Courtland
1983: O.B. Owens, Danville
1982: David Hogan, Hazlewood
1981: David Hogan, Hazlewood
1980: Brad Bradford, Tanner
1979: Rickey Johnson, Mount Hope, and Perry Noojin, Elkmont
1978: David Gargis, West Limestone
1977: Jackie Ferguson, Hazlewood
