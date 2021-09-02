Welcome to the biggest and longest weekend of college football in a long time.
Labor Day weekend has gone from a time to salute to the country’s workforce to the kickoff of the college football season. It's a bonanza of college football games available on a video device near you. It’s wall-to-wall college football.
It started Wednesday night with UAB vs. Jacksonville State and doesn’t end until Monday night when Louisville and Ole Miss close it out at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
While it may be easy for the college games to consume your attention, don’t forget about the high school game. This is the first week of region play and the schedule has big games all around the area. If your team of choice wants to advance to the playoffs, opening region play with a win is a giant step in the right direction.
Here are five area games that could be just riveting as any college game this weekend.
---
Austin (1-1) at Florence (0-2)
This has been a great rivalry going back to when the schools were in the same Class 6A region. Since both schools moved up to Class 7A, Region 4, it’s gotten even better.
Austin leads the series 8-7, but at one time Florence had won seven out of eight to lead 7-2. The Black Bears have won the last six meetings, including the last two played at Florence’s Braly Stadium.
The rivalry gets a new twist this season with Hartselle native Wade Waldrop making the move from James Clemens to be head coach at Florence. He was 3-3 vs. Austin while at James Clemens.
Players to watch: Austin junior quarterback De’Air Young came off the bench to lead the Black Bears on two scoring drives in the 17-13 win over Decatur. Tyler Cooper leads the Black Bears’ rushing attack with 186 yards and one touchdown on 43 carries. Linebackers Zmari Bell (24) and Druce Clarke (20) lead Austin in tackles.
Florence quarterback Caleb Mahan threw a 58-yard touchdown to Jahlil Hurley with 50 seconds left last Friday vs. Muscle Shoals. It gave the Falcons a brief 35-33 lead that turned into a last-second 36-35 loss.
“They look a lot like James Clemens. They have speed and size on both sides of the ball,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “We improved a lot last week, but we still have a long way to go. We’re still a young team fighting against inconsistency.”
---
Muscle Shoals (2-0) at Decatur (0-2)
This Class 6A, Region 8 contest is worth noting just because of the head coaches. Decatur’s Jere Adcock and Muscle Shoals’ Scott Basden have a combined 363 wins.
The visiting Trojans have won four in a row vs. Decatur and six of the last seven meetings to take a 6-5 lead in the series. Basden, who played at West Morgan, has lost to Decatur just once seven meetings. That was 23-22 in 2016 on Decatur’s home field at Ogle Stadium.
Players to watch: Decatur junior quarterback Ellis Dickman is off to a good start with 441 yards passing and three touchdowns. His main target is junior Jayden Brown with 10 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Senior defensive end Jacob McRae leads the defense with 19 tackles, including five for losses.
Muscle Shoals kicker Trey Stoddard kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give the Trojans a 36-35 win over Florence last Friday.
“Muscle Shoals is a really good team that doesn’t make mistakes,” Adcock said. “They are a gritty bunch that plays hard. There’s no quit in those kids. We’ll have to play a perfect game to compete with them.”
---
Hartselle (2-0) at Cullman (1-1)
In the previous 99 meetings between these rivals there have been a ton of big games. This is no different. The winner takes a giant step forward in Class 6A, Region 8.
Cullman has won the last two meetings under head coach Oscar Glasscock, who is a former Hartselle defensive coordinator. In a 20-16 loss to Jasper last Friday, Cullman led 16-7 late in the third quarter.
Hartselle features plenty of talent on offense, but the defense has yet to allow a point in wins over Austin, 29-0, and Mae Jemison, 41-0.
Players to watch: Quarterback JT Blackwood has completed 25 of 36 passes for 488 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Hartselle running back Armahdeo Dunigan has carried the ball 17 times and found the end zone three times while totaling 118 yards. Mookie Moore and Isaac Osteen lead Hartselle with 19 tackles each.
---
Colbert Heights (1-1) at Danville (2-0)
The Danville Hawks are one of the early surprise stories this season under first-year head coach Andro Williams. Defense is the name of the game at Danville. The Hawks held Brewer and Falkville to one touchdown each.
The competition in Class 3A, Region 8 is wide open. There’s not one program that appears to be heads and shoulders over the others. Both of these teams could be in the fight to make the playoffs.
Players to watch: The middle of the Danville defense is perhaps the team’s strongest part with Kameron Hogan at nose guard and linebackers Carson Crowe and Bo Huff. Crowe leads the Hawks with 18 tackles. Huff has 15 and Hogan 13.
“I’m proud of how our players have bought into the way we want them to play,” Williams said. “Now it’s up to us to take advantage of the opportunities we have in front of us.”
---
West Morgan (2-0) at Priceville (1-0)
This county rivalry has always been fierce. It got even bigger when the schools landed in the region. One of the biggest upsets last season came when West Morgan beat Priceville, 7-3. The loss eventually ended up keeping Priceville out of the playoffs. This year it won’t be an upset no matter who wins.
West Morgan is off to a great start under new head coach Drew Phillips with wins over Good Hope, 34-28, and East Lawrence, 48-34. Priceville under head coach Chris Foster opened the season with a 70-0 win over Brewer.
Players to watch: This game features two of the top rushers in the area. West Morgan’s Jalen Fletcher has 255 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries. Priceville’s Mason Cartee scored five touchdowns against Brewer while piling up 236 yards on 15 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.