Basketball practice officially begins Monday after a seven-month offseason. As always, there will be a lot to look forward to with the Decatur area boasting some of the top girls and boys basketball talent in the state. The season tips off Nov. 7.
Here are 10 things to keep an eye on for the new basketball season:
1. Decatur Heritage defends state title
The Eagles won their first state title in school history last year led by Class 1A Player of the Year Noah Boler. Decatur Heritage will have to replace Boler along with key seniors Will Jones and Derrick Bishop. Luckily for the Eagles, they return their leading scorer in GianCarlo Valdez. Valdez was a Class 1A All-State player last season.
The Eagles also will have Jackson Kyle returning for his senior season to help them defend their Class 1A title. The players are ready for that challenge.
“Winning a championship was great, but all of these guys aren’t satisfied," coach Jason Marshall said. “They want another one.”
2. Tommy Murr eyes scoring record
Lindsay Lane's Tommy Murr enters his senior year with 4,210 points, putting him at third place all-time for career points in AHSAA history. Murr is 15 points away from being second. That’s currently owned by Frankie Sullivan, who has 4,224 points. The top spot is owned by Jeremy Monceaux, who has 4,555 points. Murr needs 346 points to break the record.
Last season, he scored an AHSAA record 1,442 points. He averaged 45.1 points per game for the Lions. Murr should be able to break the record if his scoring from last season is any indication.
3. Austin welcomes Major Deacon as new coach
Major Deacon was hired by the Black Bears in July from Thompson where he was an assistant coach. Former coach Jake Miles left the school for a teaching position at Hartselle High. Deacon inherits a program that went 110-51 in six years under Miles. Deacon also spent time at Baker as a head coach, winning back-to-back area titles.
Austin loses key seniors in Josh Birdsong, Braxton Holland, JJ Swopes, Jamaal Burks and Reddy Steward. Caleb Carter and Kelton Petty are expected to be key contributors.
4. Caroline Bachus joins Athens
One of the best girls basketball players in the area switched schools this offseason. Caroline Bachus heads to Athens after three highly productive seasons at West Limestone. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 19.7 points and 14 rebounds per game. She posted over 100 blocks for the season, too.
Bachus joins an Athens team that made it to the subregional round last year. Key backcourt players Nahri’yah Timmons and Alaina Taylor return.
5. Brody Peebles, Hartselle hope to take next step
Hartselle made strides last year with its basketball program, winning its first area title since coach Faron Key took over the program in 2014. Hartselle won 22 games and nearly made it to regionals. The Tigers lost a close battle to Columbia, which was ranked No. 1 in the state at the time.
Junior guard Brody Peebles had a big year last year, too. He averaged 23.2 points per game and was a second-team All-State selection. After a productive summer on the AAU circuit, Peebles wants to help Hartselle keep trending upward.
“I want to help lead and bring guys along with me as we go through the season,” Peebles said. “I’ve seen how hard my team has worked, and I know we expect big things.”
6. Morgan County girls will be competitive again
Morgan County usually plays host to some of the top girls basketball talent in the state each year. This year will be no different despite losing four of the more accomplished players in the area. Priceville’s Kathleen Wheeler, Brewer’s McCarley Northway, Danville’s Jolee Cole and Hartselle’s Moriah Taylor have all moved on to play college basketball.
The players stepping in for them will have big shoes to fill. Three players to keep an eye on are Priceville’s Jenna Walker, Brewer’s Hope West and Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks. Walker was a second-team All-State selection last season in Class 4A after scoring 10.7 points and dishing out 7.1 assists per game. West was the Morgan County Tournament's Most Valuable Player last season and helped the Patriots make the final four. Marchbanks served as the team’s point guard last season and gave Hartselle an important second option to complement Taylor.
7. Decatur loses key seniors
Five of Decatur’s top players from last year will be missed in this year’s campaign. The Red Raiders lost leading scorer Kenneth Sanders along with regular contributors Omar Pointer, Kaden Rosencrance, Cade Smith and John Berry.
Adam Burroughs and Smith Coon return and should take on bigger roles with those players moving on. Burroughs and Coon both saw action last season. The Red Raiders made it to the subregional round last season and will look to find chemistry this season with an almost totally new roster.
8. Tanner, West Limestone look to replicate final four runs
The West Limestone and Tanner boys teams have been models of consistency in the area with head coaches that know how to win. The Rattlers, led by coach Chris Whitt, made it back to the final four last season for the seventh time since 2010. West Limestone, led by coach Justin Taylor, shocked most people by catching fire and reaching the state title game. With Taylor and Whitt still leading the charge, West Limestone and Tanner should each be a force when the state tournament arrives.
“I’ve retired from teaching this year. So, I’m just coaching basketball this year,” Whitt said. “I wouldn’t have come back as the coach if I didn’t think there was potential there. I think that they have that potential to make it a long way.”
9. Austin Harvell, Jirah Rogers to lead East Limestone once again
East Limestone is in good hands once again this season in both girls and boys basketball. Two of the top players in the area return. First-team All-State selection Austin Harvell led the Indians to a regional final appearance by scoring 16.6 points and grabbing nearly eight rebounds. Jirah Rogers is back for the girls team after scoring 20.5 points per game to go along with 9.4 rebounds. She was a second-team All-State selection.
10. West Morgan, Danville boys return key players
West Morgan and Danville both had seasons to be proud of last year, even if it didn’t end the way they wanted. The good news is they both have their top players back. West Morgan returns leading scorer Ashton Owens along with ninth grader Carson Muse, who had a strong season last year. The Hawks bring back leading scorer Wren Cole and key contributor KJ Melson.
