Monday
Grissom at Athens, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard, boys and girls starting at 5 p.m.
Woodville at Athens Bible School, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Saint Bernard boys at Falkville, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Decatur boys at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at West Limestone, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Hartselle at Muscle Shoals, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Priceville at Danville, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
West Morgan at St. John Paul II, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Scottsboro at Brewer, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Ardmore at East Limestone, boys and girls starting at 5:30 p.m.
Athens Bible School at Oakwood Adventist Academy, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Colbert County at Tanner, boys and girls starting at 5:45 p.m.
Lexington at Clements, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Elkmont at Westminster Christian, boys and girls at 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence County at Russellville, boys and girls starting at 6:45 p.m.
East Lawrence at R.A. Hubbard, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Hatton at Tharptown, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Hartselle at Brewer, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Elkmont at Decatur Heritage, boys and girls starting at 5 p.m.
Hamilton at Lawrence County, boys and girls starting at 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Decatur at Austin, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Athens at Hartselle, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
St. John Paul II at Priceville, boys and girls starting at 5:45 p.m.
Danville at West Morgan, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Falkville at Meek, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
East Limestone at Madison County, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Athens Bible School at Waterloo, boys and girls starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tanner at Hatton, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Elkmont at Lexington, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Ardmore at Clements, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Colbert Heights at East Lawrence, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Colbert County at Lawrence County, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Oakwood Adventist Academy at Decatur Heritage, boys and girls starting at 7:30 p.m.
West Limestone at Lauderdale County, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
R.A. Hubbard at Sheffield, boys and girls starting at 3:30 p.m.
