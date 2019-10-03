Football
Friday
Austin at Sparkman
Muscle Shoals at Decatur
Columbia at Hartselle
Ardmore at Brewer
Priceville at Danville
Saint John Paul II at West Morgan
Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights
Falkville at Coosa Christian
Cullman at Athens
East Limestone at Arab
Russellville at Lawrence County
West Limestone at Wilson
Central Florence at Elkmont
East Lawrence at Lexington
Lauderdale County at Clements
Tanner at Hatton
R.A. Hubbard at Gaylesville
--
Volleyball
Today
Morgan County Tournament at Decatur Heritage
Clements, Brooks at Rogers, 4 p.m.
West Limestone, Lincoln County (Tenn.) at Elkmont, 4:15 p.m.
Ardmore at Lindsay Lane, 4:30 p.m.
East Lawrence, Hanceville at Holly Pond, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Limestone County Tournament at Clements
Drummond Tournament at Jasper (Austin, Priceville)
Falkville Tournament (Falkville, East Lawrence)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.