Football

Friday

Austin at Sparkman

Muscle Shoals at Decatur

Columbia at Hartselle

Ardmore at Brewer

Priceville at Danville

Saint John Paul II at West Morgan

Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights

Falkville at Coosa Christian

Cullman at Athens

East Limestone at Arab

Russellville at Lawrence County

West Limestone at Wilson

Central Florence at Elkmont

East Lawrence at Lexington

Lauderdale County at Clements

Tanner at Hatton

R.A. Hubbard at Gaylesville

--

Volleyball

Today

Sheffield, Colbert County at Hatton, 2 p.m.

Austin at Decatur, 3 p.m.

Thursday

Morgan County Tournament at Decatur Heritage

Clements, Brooks at Rogers, 4 p.m.

West Limestone, Lincoln County (Tenn.) at Elkmont, 4:15 p.m.

Ardmore at Lindsay Lane, 4:30 p.m.

East Lawrence, Hanceville at Holly Pond, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Limestone County Tournament at Clements

Drummond Tournament at Jasper (Austin, Priceville)

Falkville Tournament (Falkville, East Lawrence)

