Here are the top six area softball and baseball teams in this week’s power rankings based on games through Tuesday:
---
Softball
Austin (27-7): The Black Bears are on a roll after winning the Morgan County Tournament and picking up a big area win over James Clemens on Tuesday.
Athens (29-7): The Golden Eagles are still flying high but did miss getting their 30th win of the season Tuesday in a 3-1 area loss to Buckhorn.
Hatton (19-13): The 2A Hornets keep their foot on the gas as the post season nears.
Ardmore (19-13): The 5A Tigers are another team gearing up for their annual post-season run.
Hartselle (21-14): It’s been a crazy week on and off the field for the 6A Tigers. They did bounce back from an early exit in the Morgan County Tournament to get a big area win Tuesday over Cullman 7-5.
Lawrence County (21-14): The 5A Red Devils suffered a tough area loss to West Point on Tuesday.
Outside looking to jump in: Danville (15-13), Priceville (17-10-1), Elkmont (12-9-1), East Limestone (15-10-1), Falkville (12-14), Athens Bible (10-8), West Morgan (10-16), East Lawrence (9-10)
---
Baseball
Decatur Heritage (22-5): The Eagles take the top spot this week after beating Mars Hill, 6-3, last week in a battle of two of the best in Class 2A.
Hartselle (21-10): After Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Cullman, the Hartselle coaching staff was preaching to the players about being prepared to compete when they visit the Bearcats today.
West Limestone (24-5): The 4A Wildcats keep rolling up the wins in impressive style.
Priceville (17-12): The 4A Bulldogs won nine straight area games before stumbling Tuesday at Randolph, 10-1.
Falkville (17-9): When it comes to Class 2A baseball, don’t sleep on these Blue Devils.
Lindsay Lane (14-9): The 1A Lions are 0-2 since last week, but the losses were against two pretty good teams in 4A West Limestone and 3A Elkmont.
Outside looking to jump in: Lawrence County (17-9), East Lawrence (14-16-1), Danville (11-9), Athens Bible (11-9), West Morgan (9-5), Hatton (9-11), Elkmont (13-6)
