Here are the top six area softball and baseball teams in this week’s power rankings based on games through Tuesday:
---
Baseball
Decatur Heritage (25-5): The Eagles enter the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak.
Hartselle (21-12): The Tigers come into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, including three to Cullman where they were outscored 14-1.
West Limestone (25-6): The 4A Wildcats won seven in a row before losing last Friday to Lauderdale County, 8-5.
Priceville (19-13): The 4A Bulldogs have to bounce back after falling short of the area championship last week.
Falkville (20-10): The 2A Blue Devils are battle tested against a schedule of opponents from larger classifications.
Lindsay Lane (17-10): The 1A Lions are another team that is battle tested against a schedule of opponents from larger classifications.
Outside looking to jump in: Athens Bible (14-9), Elkmont (13-9), Ardmore (14-18)
---
Softball
Austin (32-8): The 7A Black Bears begin area tournament play at Bob Jones on May 4.
Athens (34-9): The Golden Eagles’ area tournament should be interesting. Only two teams between Athens, Buckhorn and Hazel Green can advance to the 6A regional.
Hartselle (30-15): No area team has been hotter. The 6A Tigers have won 10 of their last 11.
Hatton (24-17): The 2A Hornets are tested in one-run games. They’ve won eight out of 15.
Ardmore (22-13): The 5A Tigers won the Limestone County Tournament last week by winning three games by a combined 30-2.
Lawrence County (27-17): The 5A Red Devils lost a 14-13 slugfest to Mars Hill on Monday. The teams combined for 35 hits and 13 extra base hits with two home runs.
Outside looking to jump in: Danville (16-14), Priceville (21-10-1), Athens Bible (10-8), West Morgan (12-18), East Lawrence (10-13), Elkmont (15-13-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.