Here are the top six area baseball and softball teams in this week’s power rankings based on games through Tuesday:
---
Baseball
--
Hartselle (14-5): The Tigers picked up big wins over 5A No. 1 Russellville and 6A No. 7 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa last Friday. They will be tested for the next three days with six games on a visit to metro Nashville in the Warrior Springs Classic.
Decatur Heritage (16-4): The 2A Eagles have faced some top competition this week at the beach with losses to 7A Enterprise and Faith Academy, the No. 1 ranked team in 6A.
West Limestone (17-5): The 4A Wildcats took two out of three against area rival West Morgan and then lost to 6A Hazel Green.
Lindsay Lane (12-6): The 1A Lions went 1-3 on a trip to the beach that included a 6-2 win over 5A Fairview.
Priceville (11-9): The 4A Bulldogs have faced an upgraded schedule this season. The test continues today and Friday in Oxford with games against 7A Thompson, 3A Glencoe, 6A Pell City and 6A Oxford.
Falkville (11-7): The Blue Devils are on a roll with four straight wins with an offense that can score a lot of runs.
Outside looking to jump in: Lawrence County (12-8), East Lawrence (10-12), Danville (8-6), Athens Bible (5-7), West Morgan (6-4-1), Hatton (6-5).
---
Softball
--
Athens (23-5): The No. 1 team in Class 6A has shown off its impressive pitching with a 4-0 record through Tuesday at Gulf Shores.
Austin (14-5): The Black Bears have not played since Monday of last week, but they will crank it up today with a 9 a.m. game at Cullman followed by play in the Bob Jones Tournament.
Hatton (13-11): The 2A Hornets were 3-1 through Tuesday at the Gulf Coast Classic.
Lawrence County (19-10): The 5A Red Devils went 3-1 through the first two days of play at the beach in Gulf Shores.
Hartselle (12-11): The 6A Tigers went 3-1 through the first two days of play in Gulf Shores.
Danville (11-5): The 3A Hawks are back in action today at the Bob Jones Tournament at Palmer Park.
Outside looking to jump in: Ardmore (12-8), Priceville (11-7-1), Elkmont (10-6-1), East Limestone (11-5-1), Falkville (9-9), Athens Bible (6-7), Decatur Heritage (6-8-1), East Lawrence (6-8).
