Here are the top six area softball and baseball teams in this week’s power rankings based on games through Tuesday:
---
Softball
Austin (20-7): The Black Bears jump to No. 1 this week on the strength of a 4-1 win over Athens and a perfect game by pitcher Kenley Hilleary in a 4-0 area win over Florence.
Athens (27-6): The No. 1 team in Class 6A did lose to Austin on Monday, but bounced back with a big area win over Hazel Green on Tuesday, 11-1.
Hatton (17-12): The 2A Hornets are on a roll. They were 10-10 two weeks ago.
Lawrence County (21-12): The 5A Red Devils have lost three in a row, but it’s been against top-flight competition in Hatton, 5-4, Mars Hill, 2-0, and Hazel Green, 3-2.
Hartselle (16-12): After a good run at Gulf Shores with four wins on the final day in the Gulf Coast Classic, the Tigers were held to just four hits in a 9-1 loss at Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Ardmore (17-11): The 5A Tigers jump into the Super Six after three wins in the Bob Jones Tournament.
Outside looking to jump in: Danville (12-8), Priceville (12-7-1), Elkmont (10-8-1), East Limestone (13-8-1), Falkville (10-9), Athens Bible (7-7), Decatur Heritage (6-9-1), East Lawrence (8-8)
---
Baseball
Hartselle (18-8): The 6A Tigers opened area play Tuesday with a 16-0 win over Decatur. The teams have a doubleheader at Hartselle today. Hartselle battles Cullman next week, possibly for the area championship, with one game at Hartselle on Tuesday and two games at Cullman on Thursday.
Decatur Heritage (19-5): The 2A Eagles took the Area 14 championship with a dominating performance in wins over Hatton, 16-1 and 10-0. They scored 26 runs off 29 hits with the pitching staff recording 24 strikeouts. Next up is Mars Hill at home Friday at 4:30 p.m.
West Limestone (20-5): The 4A Wildcats can wrap up the Area 15 championship with a win at Brooks today.
Priceville (15-11): The 4A Bulldogs could move one step closer to an area championship with a win at Randolph today. The Bulldogs close out area play next week vs. Saint John Paul II.
Falkville (15-8): The 2A Blue Devils wrapped up the Area 13 championship Tuesday sweeping Cold Springs 11-2 and 7-2. Falkville went 9-0 in area games.
Lindsay Lane (14-7): The 1A Lions took the Area 14 championship Tuesday by sweeping Athens Bible, 10-3 and 10-0.
Outside looking to jump in: Lawrence County (15-8), East Lawrence (12-13), Danville (10-6), Athens Bible (8-9), West Morgan (7-4-1), Hatton (9-9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.