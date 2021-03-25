Here are the top six area baseball and softball teams in this week’s power rankings based on games through Tuesday:
--
Baseball
Hartselle (12-5): After sweeping area rival Muscle Shoals over the weekend, the 6A Tigers tamed the 7A Grissom Tigers, 4-3, on Monday.
Decatur Heritage (14-2): The 2A Eagles beat Whitesburg Christian, East Lawrence and Addison by a combined 41-0 score. The only blemish was a 1-0 loss to Lindsay Lane.
West Limestone (15-3): The 4A Wildcats split two with Ardmore and beat Lindsay Lane, 1-0.
Lindsay Lane (11-3): The 1A Lions were involved in two 1-0 games. One was a 1-0 win over 2A Decatur Heritage. The other was a 1-0 loss to 4A West Limestone.
Lawrence County (10-6): The No. 9-ranked team in Class 5A went 2-2 with wins over 5A Athens and 4A Westminster Christian. The losses were to 7A Florence and Russellville, the No. 1 team in 5A.
Priceville (9-8): The 4A Bulldogs got over the .500 mark with a 6-5 area win Tuesday over Westminster Christian, 6-5. The losses in the 4-2 week were to 7A James Clemens and 6A Buckhorn.
Outside looking in: East Lawrence (10-8), Danville (8-4), Falkville (6-7), Athens Bible (5-5), West Morgan (4-1-1).
--
Softball
Athens (19-5): The No. 1 team in Class 6A keeps on rolling with impressive pitching performances.
Austin (14-5): After going 4-0 over the weekend without allowing any runs, the 7A Black Bears beat Hartselle, 5-2, behind Katie Bracken’s 15 strikeouts.
Hatton (10-10): The 2A Hornets are back at .500 in their “play up in classification” schedule with six wins the last week.
Danville (10-5): The 3A Hawks got a big win Monday with pitcher Blayne Godfrey striking out 17 while giving up two hits in a 4-1 victory over West Point.
Hartselle (9-9): The 6A Tigers picked up wins over Curry, West Point, Ardmore and Hatton last week before the loss at Austin on Monday.
Lawrence County (17-9): The 5A Red Devils got back to their winning ways after a loss to West Morgan on Monday with a 6-1 over Cullman on Tuesday.
Outside looking in: Ardmore (11-5), Priceville (10-7-1), Elkmont (9-3-1), East Limestone (11-5-1), Falkville (9-9).
