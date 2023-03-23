Here are this week’s power rankings with each team’s record through Tuesday and upcoming games.
Softball
1. Hartselle (15-7) Blayne Godfrey’s no-hitter vs. Athens moves the Tigers to the top spot. Upcoming schedule: at Decatur today 4 p.m. at Wilson Morgan
2. Athens (16-6) Golden Eagles take a step back after loss to Hartselle. Upcoming schedule: Host Sparkman today. Next week travel to Tennessee for games on Monday and Tuesday.
3. Priceville (18-5) Will the Bulldogs be the first area team to 20 wins? Upcoming schedule: Visit Good Hope today.
4. West Limestone (12-2-1) The Wildcats went 4-0-1 last week. They host Grissom today and then take some time off for spring break.
5. Lawrence County (15-9) The Red Devils picked up big wins last week over Cullman, Hamilton, Lexington and Brewer. Upcoming schedule: Next scheduled game is April 3 vs. East Lawrence.
6. Hatton (9-11) The record is not pretty, but consider the competition for the 2A Hornets who don’t mind challenging the best in any class, including 7A. Upcoming schedule: Mars Hill today at home starting at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
1. Hartselle (13-4) Jack Smith tossed a no-hitter Tuesday vs. Muscle Shoals. What’s the over/under for combined no-hitters this season for Smith and softball's Godfrey? Upcoming schedule: Hartselle at Muscle Shoals today, Friday at Auburn, Saturday at home vs. Enterprise at 2:30 p.m., Sparkman at home Monday and then a trip to Tennessee for spring break.
2. Priceville (12-3) Bulldogs get to swing for the fences today at Toyota Field vs. Holt at 4 p.m. Upcoming schedule: Host Colbert County on Monday, West Morgan on Tuesday and visit West Morgan on Thursday.
3. West Limestone (15-5) Wildcats’ Colin Patterson had a game Saturday with seven RBIs while striking out 11. Upcoming schedule: at 7A Huntsville for single games today and Friday.
4. Lindsay Lane (14-6) Class 2A Lions picked up big area wins this week over Whitesburg Christian. Upcoming schedule: Host Lauderdale County on Saturday and then take a trip to the Gulf Coast next week.
5. Decatur Heritage (7-7) Here’s another program that loves to compete against the big schools. Upcoming schedule: Travel to 4A Randolph on Friday. Visit 7A Florence on Saturday for a three-way including 7A Sparkman. Host Covenant Christian on Monday.
6. Elkmont (8-3) The 3A Red Devils have one of the area’s top players in Mykell Murrah. The Wallace State signee threw a no-hitter Tuesday with 13 strikeouts in five innings while hitting two home runs and driving in four runs. Upcoming schedule: Host Clements for two today. Host East Lawrence on Saturday. Play Cedar Bluff next Tuesday at Rickwood Field in Birmingham.
