No. 1 Austin
Last week: Beat Hartselle, 31-7
Tonight: vs. Decatur
--
No. 2 Decatur Heritage
Last week: open
Friday: vs. Colbert Heights
--
No. 3 Athens
Last week: open
Saturday: vs. James Clemens
--
No. 4 Priceville
Last week: Jamboree vs. West Point
Tonight: at Brewer
--
No. 5 Falkville
Last week: Jamboree at Fairview
Tonight: vs. Danville
--
No. 6 Danville
Last week: Beat Brewer, 33-19
Tonight: at Falkville
--
No. 7 West Limestone
Last week: open
Tonight: vs. Clements
--
No. 8 Clements
Last week: Lost to Wilson, 19-13
Tonight: at West Limestone
