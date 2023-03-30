Here are this week’s power rankings with each team’s record through Tuesday and upcoming games.
--
Baseball
1. Hartselle (18-7) The Tigers went 5-3 over the last week. Two of the losses were to 7A Auburn. Upcoming schedule: Games in Tennessee today, Friday and Saturday, hosting Decatur on Tuesday, visiting Decatur on Thursday.
2. Priceville (14-4) Bulldogs went 2-1 over the last week. Priceville can score runs, but an improved pitching staff led by JoJo Garrison makes this a team to watch for in the playoffs. Upcoming schedule: Today at West Morgan, Friday vs. New Hope at Arab, Monday at Pell City.
3. West Limestone (15-6) Wildcats taking a break during spring break. Upcoming schedule: Today vs. Colbert Heights at Elkmont, today at Elkmont, Saturday at Phil Campbell, Tuesday at Brooks.
4. Lindsay Lane (14-7) Class 2A Lions went 0-1 over the week. Upcoming schedule: At Elkmont on Monday, hosts Sumiton Christian on Tuesday.
5. Elkmont (12-3) Red-hot Red Devils went 4-0 over the last week. Upcoming schedule: Hosting West Limestone and Colbert Heights today, hosting Lindsay Lane on Monday.
6. Decatur Heritage (7-11) The Eagles have gone 0-4 in a week with a schedule featuring upper-class opponents. Upcoming schedule: At Madison Academy today, at Westminster Christian on Saturday, vs. Westminster Christian on Monday.
--
Softball
1. Hartselle (19-7-1) After sweeping area rival Decatur, the Tigers went 2-0-1 at the beach. Upcoming schedule: Visit Mortimer Jordan on Tuesday.
2. Athens (21-7) Golden Eagles went 5-1 this past week with the only loss being to 7A powerhouse Hoover. Upcoming schedule: At Hazel Green on Tuesday, at Austin next Thursday.
3. Priceville (25-5) Bulldogs had a perfect week going 7-0. Upcoming schedule: Today at West Morgan.
4. West Limestone (16-3-1) The Wildcats went 4-1 last week. The lone loss was to a team from Illinois. Upcoming schedule: Host Saint John Paul II on Friday, hosts Wilson on Monday and Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
5. Lawrence County (18-9) The Red Devils went 3-0 over the last week. Upcoming schedule: Hosts East Lawrence on Monday, visit Hatton on Tuesday.
6. Hatton (9-12) The Hornets dropped their only game of the week to Mars Hill. Prom, weather and spring break combined to give the team a chance to reset for the stretch drive. Upcoming schedule: Competing in Bob Jones Tournament on Friday and Saturday, hosting Lawrence County on Tuesday.
