Here are this week’s power rankings with each team’s record and upcoming schedule.
--
Boys
10. Athens Bible (10-9) at Woodville on Friday, at Crossville on Saturday, at Decatur Heritage on Monday
9. Priceville (11-10) at Danville on Friday, at Fairview on Monday, at Deshler on Tuesday
8. Hartselle (12-10) vs. Cullman on Friday, at Buckhorn on Tuesday
7. Decatur Heritage (12-9) at West End tonight, at Westminster Christian on Friday, vs. Athens Bible on Monday, vs. Randolph on Tuesday
6. Athens (16-3) at Columbia on Friday, at Decatur on Tuesday
5. East Limestone (11-7) at Buckhorn tonight, at West Limestone on Tuesday
4. Tanner (14-5) at Randolph on Friday, at Elkmont on Tuesday
3. Hatton (15-6) vs. Central-Florence on Saturday, vs. Danville on Tuesday
2. Austin (15-9) at Florence on Friday
1. West Morgan (18-4) at Randolph tonight, vs. Westminster Christian on Monday
--
Girls
10. East Lawrence (11-12) at Elkmont tonight, at Lindsay Lane on Friday, vs. Colbert Heights on Monday
9. Athens (10-8) at Columbia on Friday, at Decatur on Tuesday
8. Lawrence County (12-4) at Russellville on Friday, at Brewer on Monday, vs. Winston County on Tuesday
7. West Limestone (13-9) at Clements tonight, vs. East Limestone on Tuesday
6. Hatton (13-5) vs. Central-Florence on Saturday, vs. Danville on Tuesday
5. East Limestone (15-7) at Buckhorn tonight, at West Limestone on Tuesday
4. Priceville (15-7) at Danville on Friday, at Fairview on Monday, at Deshler on Tuesday
3. Hartselle (19-7) vs. Cullman on Friday, at Buckhorn on Tuesday
2. Decatur Heritage (20-5) at West End tonight, at Westminster Christian on Friday, vs. Athens Bible on Monday, vs. Randolph on Tuesday
1. Clements (21-3) vs. West Limestone tonight, at Lindsay Lane on Tuesday
