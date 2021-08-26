---
No. 1 Hartselle
Last week: Beat Austin, 29-0
Tonight: at Mae Jemison
---
No. 2 Falkville
Last week: Beat Decatur Heritage, 34-20
Friday: at Danville
---
No. 3 Athens
Last week: Beat Fort Payne, 41-40
Friday: at James Clemens
---
No. 4 West Limestone
Last week: Open
Tonight: at Clements
---
No. 5 West Morgan
Last week: Beat Good Hope, 34-28
Friday: vs. East Lawrence
---
No. 6 Decatur Heritage
Last week: Lost to Falkville, 34-27
Tonight: vs. Colbert Heights
---
No. 7 Austin
Last week: Lost to Hartselle, 29-0
Friday: at Decatur
---
No. 8 Danville
Last week: Beat Brewer, 12-7
Friday: at Rogers
