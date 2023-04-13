Here are this week’s power rankings with each team’s record through Tuesday.
Baseball
1. Hartselle (24-8, 2-0) The Tigers need one win today vs. Cullman to be Class 6A, Area 14 champions. Area 14 matches up in the playoffs starting next week against Area 12 (Clay-Chalkville, Pinson Valley, or Mortimer Jordan).
2.Priceville (22-4, 4-0) The Bulldogs are Class 4A, Area 12 champions. They match up in the playoffs vs. Area 14 (DAR, Cherokee County, Etowah or North Jackson).
3. Lindsay Lane (19-8, 2-0) The Lions are Class 2A, Area 14 champions. They match up in the playoffs vs. Area 12 (Cleveland, Holly Pond, Locust Fork or West End).
4. West Limestone (19-10, 1-1) Wildcats need one win today vs. Rogers to make the playoffs out of Class 4A, Area 16, which matches up in the playoffs vs. Area 9 (Anniston, Cleburne County, Jacksonville or White Plains).
5. Elkmont (15-5, 2-1) Red Devils need one win today vs. Lauderdale County to be the Class 3A, Area 16 champions. They match up in the playoffs vs. Area 9 (Carbon Hill, Gordo, Fayette County or Winfield).
6. Athens (17-11, 2-0) The Golden Eagles are the Class 6A, Area 15 champions. They match up in the playoffs vs. Area 10 (Parker, Minor or Woodlawn).
Softball
1. Hartselle (25-9-1, 3-1 last week) The Tigers had some big wins in tournament play in Phenix City. The one loss was to Wetumpka, No. 1 in 6A, 6-0.
2. Athens (26-7, 2-0) The Golden Eagles got wins over Austin and Mae Jemison.
3. Priceville (26-5, 0-0) Last week’s rain wiped out the week for the Bulldogs.
4. West Limestone (19-4-1, 1-1) The Wildcats beat Elkmont but lost to Giles County, Tennessee.
5. Lawrence County (20-11, 1-1) The Red Devils beat East Lawrence and lost to area rival Russellville.
6. Ardmore (20-10, 1-1) The Tigers beat Hazel Green but lost to Brooks.
