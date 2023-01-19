Here are this week’s power rankings with each team’s record and upcoming schedule.
--
Boys
10. East Limestone (8-6) vs. Elkmont at Clements tonight (Limestone County Tournament), county finals on Saturday at Clements, vs. Priceville on Monday
9. Athens Bible (10-7) vs. Whitesburg Christian on Friday, vs. Skyline on Tuesday
8. Priceville (9-8) vs. Danville at Danville on Friday (Morgan County Tournament), county finals on Saturday at Danville, at East Limestone on Monday, vs. Arab on Tuesday
7. Hartselle (10-10) at Decatur on Friday, at Jasper on Tuesday
6. Decatur Heritage (11-9) vs. Cullman tonight, vs. Falkville on Tuesday
5. Athens (14-2) vs. Muscle Shoals on Friday, at St. John Paull II on Saturday, vs. Oakwood Adventist on Tuesday
4. Austin (12-9) vs. James Clemens on Friday, vs. Bob Jones on Tuesday
3. Tanner (14-3) vs. West Limestone at Clements on Friday (Limestone County Tournament), county finals on Saturday at Clements, at Wilson on Monday
2. Hatton (15-4) vs. Sheffield tonight, at Mars Hill on Tuesday
1. West Morgan (14-4) vs. Brewer at Danville tonight (Morgan County Tournament), county finals on Saturday at Danville, at Brewer on Tuesday
--
Girls
10. East Lawrence (11-11) vs. Clements on Tuesday
9. Athens (9-7) vs. Muscle Shoals on Friday, at St. John Paul II on Saturday, vs. Oakwood Adventist on Tuesday
8. Lawrence County (10-4) vs. Mae Jemison tonight, vs. Hardin County (Tenn.) on Friday
7. West Limestone (13-8) vs. East Limestone at Clements tonight (Limestone County Tournament), county finals on Saturday at Clements, vs. Ardmore on Tuesday
6. East Limestone (13-6) vs. West Limestone at Clements tonight (Limestone County Tournament), county finals on Saturday at Clements, vs. Priceville on Monday
5. Hatton (12-4) vs. Sheffield tonight, at Mars Hill on Tuesday
4. Decatur Heritage (17-5) vs. Cullman tonight, vs. Falkville on Tuesday
3. Priceville (10-3) vs. Danville at Danville tonight (Morgan County Tournament), county finals on Saturday at Danville, at East Limestone on Monday, vs. Arab on Tuesday
2. Hartselle (18-6) at Decatur on Friday, at Jasper on Tuesday
1. Clements (17-3) vs. Elkmont on Friday (Limestone County Tournament), county finals on Saturday at Clements, at East Lawrence on Tuesday
