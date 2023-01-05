Boys
Player;Games;Points;Average
Carson Muse, West Morgan;14;330;23.6
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible School;13;271;20.8
Cole Lindeman, Priceville;15;260;17.3
Skyler Townsend, Tanner;15;259;17.2
Kahne Little, Hatton;14;235;16.8
Sammy Holmes, Priceville;15;232;15.4
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville;15;224;14.9
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle;13;168;12.9
Jame Putman, Clements;17;217;12.8
Kiah Key, Hartselle;18;227;12.6
Bo Michell, Decatur Heritage;16;186;11.6
Jordan Davis, Decatur Heritage;16;186;11.6
PJ Head, East Lawrence;16;178;11.1
Dawson Fowler, Falkville;15;162;10.8
Brady Wilson, Decatur Heritage;16;170;10.6
Kohl Key, Hartselle;18;187;10.4
Byron Parrish, West Morgan;14;145;10.4
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan;14;144;10.3
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence;16;164;10.2
K’lebb Hill, East Lawrence;16;155;9.7
Dalton Smithson, Tanner;15;140;9.3
Rylan Smothers, Hartselle;18;164;9.1
Brady Moore, Clements;16;146;9.1
--
Player;Games;Rebounds;Average
Carson Muse, West Morgan;14;141;10.1
Dalton Smithson, Tanner;15;127;8.5
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School;11;86;7.8
Brady Moore, Clements;16;123;7.7
Rylan Smothers, Hartselle;18;137;7.6
Caden Burnett, Falkville;15;110;7.3
Skyler Townsend, Tanner;15;110;7.3
Jayden Gilbert, Clements;17;119;7
K’lebb Hill, East Lawrence;16;107;6.7
Byron Parrish, West Morgan;14;92;6.6
Kyle Hampton, Hatton;14;90;6.4
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville;15;6.3
Jake Langlois, Priceville;15;93;6.3
Brady Wilson, Decatur Heritage;16;98;6.1
Kiah Key, Hartselle;18;105;5.8
--
Girls
Player;Games;Points;Average
Kailyn Quails, Hatton;14;275;19.6
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;17;324;19.1
Aubrey Oliver, Tanner;11;156;14.2
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage;17;235;13.8
Gracie Hill, Hartselle;19;253;13.3
Taylor Farrar, Clements;17;216;12.7
Leah Childress, Clements;17;213;12.6
Jennifer Mitchell, Decatur;18;196;10.9
Brianna Oliver, Hatton;14;153;10.9
Thea Hamlin, Elkmont;16;165;10.3
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage;17;173;10.2
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont;16;155;9.7
Brooke Phillips, Ardmore;18;172;9.6
Amiah Jackson, Decatur;18;171;9.5
Jordyn Beck, East Lawrence;16;150;9.4
--
Player;Games;Rebounds;Average
Jordyn Beck, East Lawrence;16;160;10
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage;17;163;9.6
Lexie Beddingfield, Ardmore;17;141;8.3
Amiah Jackson, Decatur;18;139;7.7
Jazzlyn Stevenson, East Lawrence;17;127;7.5
Mary Frances Itsede, Hartselle;19;139;7.3
Ella Beddingfield, Elkmont;16;109;6.8
Kailyn Quails, Hatton;14;92;6.6
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage;17;106;6.2
Brianna Oliver, Hatton;14;84;6
Alyssa Brooks, Danville;11;66;6
Dasia Swoopes, Decatur;17;99;5.8
Elisabeth Hand, Danville;15;87;5.8
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;17;93;5.5
Jadience Smith, Decatur;18;98;5.4
Adily Alberti, Danville;15;78;5.2
