Girls
Player;Games;total points;average
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle;18;416;23.1
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner;14;293;20.9
Keyera Jeanes, Tanner;15;276;18.4
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone;19;315;16.6
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone;16;245;15.3
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;14;199;14.2
Brooke Blakely, Athens Bible;13;179;13.8
Jenny Trent, Clements;18;243;13.5
Genie Mcghee, Decatur Heritage;12;150;12.5
Jordyn Bailey, Athens;17;204;12
Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage;13;156;12.0
Molly Chumbley, Athens Bible;12;144;12.0
Taylor Farrar, Clements;18;209;11.6
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont;21;231;11.0
Whitley Chapman, Decatur;16;151;10.8
Kamey Kennemer, West Limestone;19;198;10.4
Jayden Stover, Decatur;14;109;9.1
---
Boys
Player;Games;total points;average
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage;12;272;22.6
Dylan Patrick, Clements; 18;406;22.5
Skylar Townsend, Tanner;15;274;18.2
Cole Lindeman, Priceville;16;251;15.7
Jalen Orr, Austin;17;252;14.8
Carson Muse, West Morgan;18;256;14.2
Luke Ward, Hartselle;19;254;13.4
Avery Miller, Falkville;19;255;13.4
Cam Collins, Austin;17;221;13.0
Kiah Key, Hartselle;19;228;12.0
Landon Townsend, Tanner;16;185;11.4
Dyllan Ward, West Morgan;18;189;10.5
Chris Thomas, Priceville;16;163;10.2
Dawson Norwood, Falkville;17;155;9.1
Note: The players and information is submitted by their coaches.
