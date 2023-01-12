Girls
Player;Games;Points;Average
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane;17;364;21.4
Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone;19;377;19.8
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;20;374;18.7
Leslie Hames, Priceville;17;310;18.2
Gracie Hill, Hartselle;21;294;14
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage;19;263;13.8
Lauren Hames, Priceville;17;233;13.7
Leah Childress, Clements;18;233;12.9
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone;21;268;12.8
Jordyn Bailey, Athens;19;241;12.7
Taylor Farrar, Clements;18;225;12.5
Ansley Terry, West Morgan;16;179;11.2
Kamey Kennemer, West Limestone;21;225;10.7
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage;19;201;10.6
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone;19;202;10.6
Thea Hamlin, Elkmont;19;196;10.3
Kaley McEwen, Athens;20;196;9.8
Raelee Campbell, West Limestone;21;205;9.8
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont;19;187;9.8
Ella Beddingfield, Elkmont;19;175;9.2
Zoey Benson, Priceville;17;155;9.1
--
Player;Games;Rebounds;Average
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone;21;237;10.8
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage;19;185;9.7
Jordyn Beck, East Lawrence;19;185;9.7
Zoey Benson, Priceville;17;136;8
Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone;19;148;7.8
Mary Frances Itsede, Hartselle;21;160;7.6
Raelee Campbell, West Limestone;21;153;7.3
Jazzlyn Stevenson, East Lawrence;20;142;7.1
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage;19;128;6.7
Elisabeth Hand, Danville;17;108;6.6
Ella Beddingfield, Elkmont;19;123;6.5
Alyssa Brooks, Danville;11;66;6
Molly Thompson, East Limestone;19;114;6
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;20;117;5.9
Ashaya Young, East Lawrence;20;105;5.3
Adily Alberti, Danville;17;88;5.2
--
Boys
Player;Games;Points;Average
Carson Muse, West Morgan;16;374;23.4
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible School;16;348;21.8
Skylar Townsend, Tanner;17;319;18.8
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School;11;196;17.8
Cole Lindeman, Priceville;16;280;17.5
Kahne Little, Hatton;17;280;16.5
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville;17;270;15.9
AJ Holladay, Danville;14;218;15.6
Sammy Holmes, Priceville;16;240;15
Jordan Johnson, Austin;20;284;14.2
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle;14;181;12.9
Kiah Key, Hartselle;19;242;12.7
Jackson Dunn, Brewer;18;226;12.5
Jame Putman, Clements;18;221;12.3
Gage Taylor, Danville;11;134;12.2
Dawson Fowler, Falkville;17;192;11.3
Austyn Holmes, Brewer;17;182;10.7
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence;19;200;10.5
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan;16;167;10.4
Kohl Key, Hartselle;19;195;10.3
PJ Head, East Lawrence;19;193;10.2
K’lebb Hill, East Lawrence;19;190;10
Byron Parrish, West Morgan;16;158;9.9
Dalton Smithson, Tanner;17;169;9.9
Caden Burnett, Falkville;15;140;9.3
Mac Shadden, Brewer;18;168;9.3
--
Player;Games;Rebounds;Average
Carson Muse, West Morgan;16;165;10.3
Caden Burnett, Falkville;15;132;8.8
Dalton Smithson, Tanner;17;149;8.8
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School;11;86;8.6
Rylan Smothers, Hartselle;19;147;7.7
Skylar Townsend, Tanner;17;127;7.5
Brady Moore, Clements;17;125;7.4
Gage Taylor, Danville;11;74;6.7
Kyle Hampton, Hatton;17;113;6.6
Byron Parrish, West Morgan;16;103;6.4
Jayden Gilbert, Clements;17;108;6.4
Joe Smith, Danville;13;82;6.3
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville;17;106;6.2
Mac Shadden, Brewer;18;111;6.2
Jake Langlois, Priceville;16;98;6.1
K’lebb Hill, East Lawrence;16;114;6
Kiah Key, Hartselle;19;109;5.7
