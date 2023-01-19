--
Boys
Player;Games;Points;Average
Carson Muse, West Morgan;19;425;22.4
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible School;19;402;21.2
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School;14;251;17.9
AJ Holladay, Danville;17;270;15.9
Colin Patterson, West Limestone;20;311;15.5
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville;19;290;15.3
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle;18;244;13.6
London Townsend, Athens;17;224;13.2
Kiah Key, Hartselle;23;289;12.6
Jackson Dunn, Brewer;20;246;12.3
Chandler Moore, East Limestone;16;194;12.1
Gage Taylor, Danville;14;161;11.5
Austyn Holmes, Brewer;19;211;11.1
PJ Head, East Lawrence;21;231;11
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan;19;207;10.9
Brogan Gross, Athens;17;182;10.7
Dawson Fowler, Falkville;19;200;10.5
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence;21;216;10.3
Kohl Key, Hartselle;23;231;10.0
K’lebb Hill, East Lawrence;21;209;9.9
--
Player;Games;Rebounds;Average
Carson Muse, West Morgan;19;183;9.6
Joe Smith, Danville;13;117;9.0
Colin Patterson, West Limestone;20;169;8.5
Caden Burnett, Falkville;18;140;7.8
Rylan Smothers, Hartselle;23;168;7.3
Zak Cain, East Limestone;9;65;7.2
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville;19;132;6.9
K’lebb Hill, East Lawrence;21;139;6.6
Byron Parrish, West Morgan;19;117;6.2
Mac Shadden, Brewer;20;121;6.1
Kiah Key, Hartselle;23;133;5.8
Gage Taylor, Danville;14;81;5.8
--
Girls
Player;Games;Points;Average
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane;19;422;22.2
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;22;433;19.7
Leslie Hames, Priceville;18;330;18.3
Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone;21;414;17.3
Lauren Hames, Priceville;18;238;13.2
Leah Childress, Clements;22;288;13.1
Taylor Farrar, Clements;22;266;12.1
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone;21;223;10.6
Thea Hamlin, Elkmont;22;223;10.1
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont;22;220;10.0
Brooke Phillips, Ardmore;24;237;9.9
Jordyn Beck, East Lawrence;22;206;9.4
Zoey Benson, Priceville;18;161;9.1
Hannah Hill, East Lawrence;23;210;9.1
--
Player;Games;Rebounds;Average
Jordyn Beck, East Lawrence;22;220;10.0
Zoey Benson, Priceville;18;145;8.9
Lexie Beddingfield, Ardmore;23;186;8.1
Jazzlyn Stevenson, East Lawrence;23;175;7.6
Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone;21;158;7.5
Ella Beddingfield, Elkmont;22;143;6.5
Elisabeth Hand, Danville;19;120;6.3
Abby Langlois, Priceville;18;103;6.1
Alyssa Brooks, Danville;13;79;6.1
Lexi Gray, Ardmore;24;141;5.9
Molly Thompson, East Limestone;21;124;5.9
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;22;126;5.7
Kenya Roberson, Falkville;21;116;5.5
Ashaya Young, East Lawrence;23;121;5.3
Adily Alberti, Danville;19;97;5.1
