--
Girls
Player;Games;Points;Average
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;24;464;19.3
Leslie Hames, Priceville;21;378;18.0
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage;23;340;14.7
Leah Childress, Clements;24;341;14.2
Gracie Hill, Hartselle;25;335;13.4
Lauren Hames, Priceville;21;276;13.1
Taylor Farrar, Clements;24;304;12.7
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage;22;259;11.8
Ella Beddingfield, Elkmont;24;236;9.8
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont;24;235;9.8
Thea Hamlin, Elkmont;24;233;9.7
Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage;23;211;9.2
Jordyn Beck, East Lawrence;23;212;9.2
--
Player;Games;Rebounds;Average
Jordyn Beck, East Lawrence;23;231;10
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage;23;226;9.8
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage;22;184;8.4
Jazzlyn Stevenson, East Lawrence;24;190;7.9
Mary Frances Itsede, Hartselle;25;195;7.8
Zoey Benson, Priceville;21;164;7.8
Ella Beddingfield, Elkmont;24;164;6.8
Abby Langlois, Priceville;19;120;6.3
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;24;135;5.6
Kenya Roberson, Falkville;23;128;5.6
Ashaya Young, East Lawrence;24;126;5.3
--
Boys
Player;Games;Points;Average
Carson Muse, West Morgan;23;479;20.8
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible School;21;429;20.4
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont;20;356;17.8
Kahne Little, Hatton;21;355;16.9
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School;16;268;16.8
Cole Lindeman, Priceville;21;240;16.2
AJ Holladay, Danville;18;277;15.4
Sammy Holmes, Priceville;21;321;15.2
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville;21;311;14.8
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle;19;262;13.8
Kiah Key, Hartselle;24;299;12.5
Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage;18;208;11.5
Gage Taylor, Danville;15;173;11.5
Jordan Davis, Decatur Heritage;18;206;11.4
Brady Wilson, Decatur Heritage;18;204;11.3
PJ Head, East Lawrence;22;249;11.3
Dawson Fowler, Falkville;21;235;11.2
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan;23;246;10.7
K’lebb Hill, East Lawrence;22;230;10.4
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence;22;221;10.0
Kohl Key, Hartselle;24;233;9.7
Byron Parrish, West Morgan;23;209;9.1
--
Player;Games;Rebounds;Average
Carson Muse, West Morgan;23;228;9.9
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School;16;134;8.4
Caden Burnett, Falkville;20;146;7.3
Rylan Smothers, Hartselle;24;173;7.2
Joe Smith, Danville;17;123;7.2
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville;21;147;7
Kyle Hampton, Hatton;21;145;6.9
K’lebb Hill, East Lawrence;22;148;6.7
Jake Langlois, Priceville;21;135;6.4
Kiah Key, Hartselle;24;144;6.0
Byron Parrish, West Morgan;23;137;5.9
Gage Taylor, Danville;15;85;5.7
Brady Wilson, Decatur Heritage;18;101;5.6
Nash Thomas, Decatur Heritage;11;62;5.6
Mason Baxley, Decatur Heritage;18;99;5.5
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont;20;110;5.5
