Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson was dominant on the mound for the Lions on Tuesday, allowing just one hit over seven innings while striking out 19 in a 7-0 win over Hatton.
Colin Patterson, West Limestone baseball: Patterson pitched a complete game in a 9-1 win over East Limestone on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 17.
Cana Vining, Athens Bible School softball: Vining pitched five shutout innings in a 14-0 win over Addison on Tuesday, allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts.
Destiny Burns, Athens Bible School softball: Burns had a pair of hits and four RBIs in a 14-0 win over Addison on Tuesday.
Zack Chaney, Priceville baseball: Chaney doubled twice and drove in three runs in a 12-5 win over Haleyville on Tuesday.
Maddie Jones, Austin softball: Jones homered, singled and drove in three runs in an 11-1 win over Mooreville (Miss.) in Gulf Shores on Tuesday. She also had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs against Independence (Tenn.).
Payton Matherne, Athens softball: Matherne had four hits and five RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Maryville (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Sara Sanders, Ardmore softball: Sanders went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs against Class 7A Sparkman on Tuesday.
Breia Rusk, Brewer softball: Rusk went 4-for-4 with two RBIs in an 11-2 win over East Limestone on Tuesday.
Marlee Jones, Brewer softball: Jones has four hits and a pair of RBIs in a big win over East Limestone on Tuesday.
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey had two hits, including a home run and one RBI in a 5-3 win over Hatton on Tuesday. She also pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out 11. She also homered, doubled and drove in four runs in an 8-7 win over Elkmont on Saturday.
Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey pitched seven innings in a 5-1 win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday, allowing one run with 11 strikeouts. She also pitched a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Huntsville on Saturday, allowing just two walks over six innings while striking out 13. On Friday she homered, singled and drove in three runs in a 9-8 win over Chelsea and pitched a complete-game shutout in a 5-0 win over Calera, striking out 13 while allowing two hits and one walk over seven innings of work.
Owen Bennich, Hartselle soccer: Bennich scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Athens on Monday.
Madison Parker, West Morgan soccer: Morgan had four goals in a 10-0 win over Haleyville on Tuesday.
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan soccer: Hernandez had two goals and three assists for the Rebels in a win over Haleyville on Tuesday.
Jack Smith, Hartselle baseball: Smith tossed six innings of shutout ball in a 3-0 win over Hazel Green on Monday, striking out 13.
Mac Hillis, Decatur baseball: Hillis pitched five innings in a 7-1 win over Giles County (Tenn.) on Monday, allowing three hits while striking out eight.
Cole Wallace, West Morgan baseball: Wallace went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored in a 15-14 win over Falkville on Tuesday.
Morgan Stiles, Athens softball: Stiles went 3-for-3 with a pair of homers and three RBIs in against Ardmore on Monday.
Bevin Gant, West Limestone softball: Gant hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to propel the Wildcats to a 5-1 win over West Morgan on Saturday.
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone softball: Bethune hit a grand slam in a 6-3 win over Sparkman on Saturday.
Bentley Black, Priceville softball: Black had a homer, double and three RBIs in a 10-2 win over Elkmont on Saturday.
Mya Clark, Athens softball: Clark homered and drove in four runs in a 6-0 win over Homewood on Saturday.
Katie Norgard, Hartselle softball: Norgard hit a pair of home runs against Huntsville and Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday. She also had a solo homer in a 9-8 win over Chelsea on Friday.
Bella Cross, Lawrence County softball: Cross homered, doubled and drove in five runs in a 10-1 win over Oak Grove on Saturday.
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton softball: Mitchell tossed a complete-game shutout for the Hornets on Friday in a 12-0 win over Lexington, allowing two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Arlie Armstrong, Hatton softball: Armstrong finished with three hits and four RBIs in a big win over Lexington on Friday.
McKenzie Hyche, Lawrence County softball: Hyche hit two home runs and drove in three runs in a 9-3 win over Cordova on Friday.
Reece Cowart, Danville baseball: Cowart tossed a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Good Hope on Saturday, striking out five over seven innings.
Wes Walker, Priceville baseball: Walker homered and drove in three runs in an 8-3 win over Ardmore on Saturday. He also homered and drove in two runs in an 11-6 win over Decatur Heritage on Saturday.
Xander Gaines, Priceville baseball: Gaines had four hits and two RBIs in an 11-6 win over Decatur Heritage on Saturday.
Brayden Burney, Priceville baseball: Burney pounded out four hits and drove in two runs against Decatur Heritage on Saturday.
Landon Navas, West Limestone baseball: Navas went 4-for-4 with two RBIs in a 9-1 win over East Limestone on Friday.
