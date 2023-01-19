--
Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage: Jackson finished with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 73-72 double overtime win against Covenant Christian on Thursday.
--
Skylar Townsend, Tanner: Townsend poured in a game-high 24 points as Tanner opened the Limestone County Tournament with a big win over Ardmore on Tuesday. He also had 12 points in an area win over Whitesburg Christian on Friday. Townsend was honored last Friday for scoring his 1,000th career point in December.
--
Jordan Johnson, Austin: Johnson scored 19 points in the Black Bears' 55-51 win over Florence last Friday.
--
Maniya Dean, Austin: The sophomore scored 17 points in the Black Bears' 56-43 win over Florence last Friday.
--
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane: Murr led Lindsay Lane with 34 points in a 62-59 win over Falkville on Friday.
--
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: Hill had a game-high 36 points and eight rebounds against Lindsay Lane on Friday. She also had 23 points in a win over West End on Thursday.
--
Adily Alberti, Danville: Alberti had 11 points and four steals to lead Danville to a 37-30 victory over Brewer in the opening round of the Morgan County Tournament on Tuesday.
--
Austyn Holmes, Brewer: Holmes led Brewer with a game-high 14 points in a win over Falkville at the Morgan County Tournament on Tuesday.
--
Thea Hamlin, Elkmont: Hamlin scored 16 points for Elkmont in a 65-22 win over Tanner at the Limestone County Tournament on Tuesday.
--
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage: McGhee finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and five assists in a win over Holly Pond on Tuesday.
--
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont: Murrah scored a game-high 26 points in Elkmont’s 57-53 win over Clements at the Limestone County Tournament on Monday.
--
Kiah Key, Hartselle: Key led Hartselle with 19 points against Class 7A Spain Park on Monday.
--
Whitt Jackson, Lindsay Lane: Jackson had a game-high 16 points in a win over Falkville on Friday.
--
Kade George, Brewer: George finished with a game-high 16 points in a 47-44 win over West Point on Friday.
--
Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage: Mitchell scored 16 points for the Eagles against defending Class 1A champion Covenant Christian on Friday.
--
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County: Williams had 23 points and six rebounds in a 63-56 win over Russellville on Friday.
--
Karly Terry, West Morgan: Terry scored a game-high 17 points in a win over East Lawrence on Friday.
--
Elisabeth Hand, Danville: Hand had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Danville in a big win over Colbert Heights on Friday.
--
Leah Childress, Clements: Childress had 20 points in a big win over Elkmont on Friday.
--
Amiah Jackson, Decatur: Jackson scored 16 points against Cullman on Friday.
--
Lexie Gray, Ardmore: Gray led Ardmore with a game-high 23 points in a win over West Morgan on Thursday.
--
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville: Warnick scored a game-high 18 points in a 57-43 win over West End on Thursday.
