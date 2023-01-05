--
Kennedy Kyle, Decatur Heritage: Kyle knocked down five 3-pointers, finishing with a team-high 15 points, in a win over Boaz at the Westminster Christian Tournament last Wednesday.
--
Carson Muse, West Morgan: Muse poured in a game-high 31 points against Hanceville at the West Morgan Holiday Classic on Thursday. He also had 17 points in a tournament win over Elkmont on Wednesday and 21 points in a win over Clements on Tuesday.
--
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible School: Suggs scored a game-high 28 points against East Lawrence on Thursday.
--
Kohl Key, Hartselle: Key scored a game-high 22 points in a 77-64 win over Oak Mountain on Wednesday. He also had 15 points against Homewood on Thursday.
--
Kyle Hampton, Hatton: Hampton knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer as Hatton defeated Class 3A No. 1 Holly Pond 49-48 at the West Point Tournament on Tuesday. Hampton finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Hornets.
--
Jenny Mitchell, Decatur: Mitchell had a game-high 19 points in a 55-49 win over Ardmore at the West Morgan Holiday Classic on Thursday.
--
Leslie Hames, Priceville: Hames led Priceville with 25 points in a 60-44 win over Mars Hill on Thursday.
--
Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone: Fletcher finished with 21 points in an overtime game against Shades Valley at the BallN Prep National Showcase in Hazel Green on Thursday. She also had 18 points against Toledo Rogers (Ohio) on Wednesday and 20 points in a win over Mae Jemison on Tuesday.
--
Ansley Terry, West Morgan: Terry had a game-high 21 points in a 47-45 win over Decatur at the West Morgan Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
--
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage: McGhee turned in a double-double performance in a 65-63 win over Fort Payne on Friday, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. She also had 15 points and 10 rebounds against Southside-Gadsden on Thursday.
--
K’lebb Hill, East Lawrence: Hill had a team-high 15 points in a 63-57 win over Athens Bible School on Thursday.
--
Adily Alberti, Danville: Alberti finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Russellville at the West Morgan Holiday Classic on Thursday.
--
Kahne Little, Hatton: Little scored a team-high 15 points against host West Point at the West Point Tournament on Thursday.
--
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle: Dunn scored 17 points against Homewood at the Homewood Metro Tournament on Thursday.
--
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: Hill had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals against Central-Florence last Wednesday at the West Morgan Holiday Classic.
--
Hanna Burks, Hartselle: Burks scored a game-high 16 points in a win over Albertville last Wednesday.
--
Sammy Holmes, Priceville: Holmes led the Bulldogs with 16 points and five rebounds in a win over West Limestone at the Bracy Invitational at Deshler last Wednesday.
