Leah Childress, Clements: The sophomore had 25 points, including six 3-pointers, in a 48-42 win over West Limestone last Thursday.
--
Jordyn Bailey, Athens: Bailey finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six steals in a win over Decatur on Tuesday. Last week, she passed the career milestone of 1,000 points.
--
Cam Collins, Austin: Collins poured in a game-high 20 points in a 78-46 area victory over Florence on Friday.
--
Jayden Brown, Decatur: Brown had a game-high 27 points against Athens on Tuesday.
--
London Townsend, Athens: Townsend led Athens with 20 points in a 45-42 win over Decatur on Tuesday.
--
Gracie Hill, Hartselle: Hill scored a game-high 15 points in a big win over Buckhorn on Tuesday.
--
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage: Cooper had 19 points and 13 rebounds in a 65-35 win over Randolph on Tuesday. She also had 16 points and seven rebounds in a win over Athens Bible School on Monday.
--
Kailyn Quails, Hatton: Quails led Hatton with a game-high 18 points in a 55-47 win over Danville on Tuesday. In that game she passed 1,500 points in her career.
--
Dagen Brown, Hatton: Brown finished with 15 points in a win over Danville on Tuesday.
--
Lauren Hames, Priceville: Hames poured in a game-high 23 points against Deshler on Tuesday. She also scored 17 points in a big win over Fairview on Monday and 18 points against Danville on Friday.
--
Leslie Hames, Priceville: Hames scored 15 points against Deshler on Tuesday. She also had a game-high 24 points in a win over Fairview on Monday and 19 points against Danville on Friday.
--
Zoey Benson, Priceville: Benson scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs against Deshler on Tuesday.
--
Kahne Little, Hatton: Little had a game-high 27 points in a 70-67 win over Danville on Tuesday.
--
LaMarcus Almon, Hatton: Almon scored 16 points for the Hornets in a win over Danville on Tuesday.
--
AJ Holladay, Danville: Holladay led Danville with 18 points against Hatton on Tuesday. He also had 19 points against Priceville on Friday.
--
Mason Baxley, Decatur Heritage: Baxley had 16 points and eight rebounds in a 68-66 win over Athens Bible School on Monday.
--
Brady Wilson, Decatur Heritage: Wilson finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds against Athens Bible on Monday.
--
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School: Brand scored a game-high 27 points against Decatur Heritage on Monday.
--
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible School: Suggs finished with 17 points for the Trojans against Decatur Heritage on Monday.
--
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence: Garner had 16 points in a win over Colbert Heights on Monday.
--
Mac Shadden, Brewer: Shadden scored a game-high 23 points in a 64-56 win over Lawrence County on Monday.
--
Austyn Holmes, Brewer: Holmes had 19 points in a win over Lawrence County on Monday. He also had 16 points against New Hope on Friday.
--
Kade White, Lawrence County: White scored 15 points for the Red Devils against Brewer on Monday.
--
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: Hill finished with 20 points and five rebounds in a 56-33 win over Meek on Monday. She also had 17 points, five steals and four rebounds in a 42-32 win over St. Bernard on Thursday.
--
Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage: Mitchell knocked down seven 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 25 points, in a big win over West End on Thursday.
--
Ansley Terry, West Morgan: Terry scored a game-high 18 points in a win over Randolph on Thursday. She also had 18 points in a win over Westminster Christian on Monday.
--
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone: Farrar had 31 points and 16 rebounds in a 68-51 win over Buckhorn on Thursday.
--
Jacey Atkinson, Brewer: Atkinson scored 21 points in a 66-42 win over Brindlee Mountain on Thursday.
--
Cole Lindeman, Priceville: Lindeman scored a game-high 23 points in a win over Danville on Friday.
--
Sammy Holmes, Priceville: Holmes had 18 points for the Bulldogs against Danville on Friday.
--
Kyle Hampton, Hatton: Hampton had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a 60-53 win over Tharptown on Friday.
