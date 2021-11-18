Kohl Randolph, Danville boys basketball: Randolph had 24 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Brewer on Friday and 20 points in a win over Hatton on Tuesday.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage football: Kyle put on an all-time performance in a 76-60 win over Ragland in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs, scoring 11 touchdowns (eight rushing and three passing) for the Eagles.
Dylan Patrick, Clements boys basketball: Patrick scored 26 points in a win over Whitesburg Christian on Thursday and 33 more in a win over East Limestone on Friday. He also had 21 points in a win over Tanner on Tuesday.
Jalen Orr, Austin boys basketball: Orr scored a team-high 28 points in an 87-71 win over Plainview on Thursday and 16 points against Hartselle on Tuesday.
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane girls basketball: Murr had 41 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Section on Monday and 16 points against Elkmont on Tuesday.
Jayce Teeples, Elkmont boys basketball: Teeples had 19 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Hope West, Brewer girls basketball: West scored 22 points in a win over West Morgan on Tuesday.
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage girls basketball: McGhee finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds against Cullman on Tuesday.
Whitley Chapman, Decatur girls basketball: Chapman led Decatur with 17 points with a win over Ardmore on Monday.
Avery Miller, Falkville boys basketball: Miller had 18 points and 12 rebounds in a win on Tuesday.
Cam Collins, Austin boys basketball: Collins scored 22 points in a win over Austin on Tuesday.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle girls basketball: Marchbanks had 23 points in a big win over Austin on Tuesday.
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence boys basketball: Garner had a game-high 19 points against Lawrence County on Tuesday.
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County girls basketball: Williams had 18 points to lead Lawrence County against East Lawrence on Tuesday.
